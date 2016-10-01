Raytheon, Saudi university join hands to host MathAlive!

MathAlive!, an interactive math and science exhibit created by the Raytheon Company, will open to the public at King Saud University (KSU) on Oct. 2, following a ceremony.

The exhibition’s debut in Riyadh will run through the month of October, as part of Raytheon’s ongoing commemoration of its 50th anniversary in Saudi Arabia.

“We understand the critical value of education for the achievement of Vision 2030, which is why we are so pleased and honored to be hosting MathAlive! at Saudi Arabia’s premier higher education institution,” said Kurt E. Amend, president, Raytheon International Inc. in the Kingdom.

“Raytheon is working hand-in-hand with our partners at KSU to strengthen the foundations of the Kingdom’s knowledge-based economy,” he added.

Badran Al-Omar, rector at KSU, said: “For years, King Saud University has served as a highly trusted gateway and source of skilled professionals and academics that are required to meet Saudi Arabia’s growing needs across a number of key fields including science, engineering and medicine. We believe that hosting MathAlive! in partnership with Raytheon will further complement the breadth and diversity of our offerings, by actively engaging a younger generation of Saudis through math and science.”

Raytheon’s MathAlive! returned to Saudi Arabia last May when it kicked off an extended summer tour at Fakieh Planetarium in Jeddah for three months and drew more than 13,000 visitors.

The exhibit first traveled to the Kingdom in 2014, visiting the Prince Sultan bin Abdul-Aziz Science and Technology Center (Scitech) in Alkhobar.

Over the past two and half years touring the Gulf region, more than 250,000 visitors across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar and Kuwait experienced MathAlive!

MathAlive! offers many interactive modules that demonstrate the relationship between STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) and activities such as building design, football, space travel, video games, etc.