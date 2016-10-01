228-room Movenpick Hotel City Star Jeddah opens

Movenpick Hotels & Resorts has opened the doors to the Movenpick Hotel City Star Jeddah, a European-style property in one of Saudi Arabia’s fastest-growing cities.

The 228-room property, which marks the Swiss hospitality firm’s third hotel in Jeddah and 11th in the Kingdom, blends a classical interior design with a contemporary facade.

Located near to Jeddah’s exhibition venue and Mall of Arabia, and a 15-minute drive from King Abdulaziz International Airport, the five-star hotel claims to meet the diverse needs of business, leisure and MICE-related travelers.

The deal to manage Movenpick Hotel City Star Jeddah has been signed with Al-Tayyar Travel Group, a major player in the Middle East’s tourism industry and the only publicly-listed travel group in Saudi Arabia.

Group CEO Abdullah Aldawood, said Movenpick Hotels & Resorts had been selected to operate the property due to its “strong track record operating successful properties across Jeddah and elsewhere in the Kingdom.”

Hotel facilities include eight flexible meeting rooms featuring natural light and the latest AV equipment, an elegant Palladian-style ballroom capable of accommodating up to 600 guests, the Al-Maha Health Club & Spa and an inviting rooftop swimming pool.

“Movenpick Hotel City Star Jeddah introduces a new European-style hotel concept to the city, offering guests timeless elegance across every touch point, from its classical interior design to traditional cuisine, but executed with a distinct modern edge and complemented with the latest technology and amenities,” said Andreas Mattmuller, chief operating officer, Movenpick Hotels & Resorts, Middle East and South Asia.

It has three restaurants, including all-day dining outlet Al-Deira, Al-Moltaqa Cafe, and Al-Zohoor Garden located next to the rooftop pool.

To celebrate its opening, the property is offering a 25 percent discount on reserved room prices, which start at SR700 per room, per night.