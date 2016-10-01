Tecno Mobile: New Phantom 6 and 6 Plus to hit Saudi market by mid-October

JEDDAH: Tecno Mobile, a leading Chinese manufacturer of high-end smartphones and feature phones, is targeting Middle East markets.

Introducing the newest variants of its flagship phone series, Android-operated Phantom 6 and 6 Plus are specifically customized based on the needs and habits of young consumers in the region.

“The Middle East is still one of the fastest growing mobile markets worldwide, and our entry to the region is a milestone for the company,” said Arif Chowdbury, Transsion vice president at Tecno Mobile.

“We see huge potential for our business in this part of the globe, and the launch here of our newest products coincides nicely with our tenth anniversary celebrations. After growth in Africa, we are now ready to expand and serve consumers in the Middle East market.”

According to Google’s Consumer Barometer, 90 percent of millennials go online daily while 75 percent go online via smartphone.

Pew Research Center’s Global Attitudes & Trends report states that smartphone ownership rates in emerging and developing nations are rising at an extraordinary rate, with the Middle East ranking as the top internet users of social networks with 86 percent compared with the US and Europe.

Chowdbury continued: “The trends we identified across the region allowed us to see that there is room for Tecno Mobile’s offering in the Middle East where we are targeting young consumers to provide innovative phones and tailor-made services that meet their needs.”

Tecno Mobile is the first phone brand aiming to create an entertainment ecosystem tailor-made based on the needs and habits of young consumers in emerging markets on an Android platform.

This customization differs for each market and target audience.

Phantom 6’s ultra slim design with minimal aesthetics and subtly curved back perfectly fits into the palm.

In addition to providing smooth multitasking with 3GB random-access memory (RAM), the new smartphone can also store up to 5,120 pieces of songs in mp3 format or 20 HD movies with its 32GB read-only memory (ROM), and is even expandable up to 128GB.

Its functions are in parallel to a professional camera, capturing great moments in fine details, but packed in one of the thinnest designs in dual-back-camera category.

Phantom 6 Plus’ superior performance and outstanding look has resulted from painstakingly treating 32 processes and handcrafting in 2,880 minutes.

A total of 32 apps can run in the back end without interference with its 4GB RAM; and its 64GB ROM enables one to store up to 12,000 songs in mp3 format, or at least 25 HD movies.