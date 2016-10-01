  • Search form

Sports

WWE Live returns to Riyadh

Arab News

FLYING HIGH: Action during one of the WWE encounters in Riyadh last year. (AN photo)

RIYADH: World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) returns to Saudi Arabia with WWE Live Riyadh presented by Hardee’s on November 3 and 4, 2016, at the Green Halls Stadium. Tickets for the event are available now at www.ticketmaster.ae.
Fans attending will be able to see all their favorite WWE superstars including world champions AJ Styles, Dean Ambrose, Randy Orton, Bray Wyatt, Inter-Continental champion The Miz, Dolph Ziggler, Apollo Crews and more.
“WWE is excited to return to Riyadh, giving fans the chance to see their favorite superstars live for the first time in more than two years,” said Ed Wells, WWE executive vice president, international. “WWE Live Riyadh will deliver the same non-stop, family-friendly entertainment to our passionate fan base that they know and love from our TV programming.”
WWE Live Riyadh is presented by Hardee’s in partnership with TIME Entertainment. Headquartered in Riyadh, TIME Entertainment has played an essential role in the success of WWE live events in the region over the past three years.
Last year in October, the superstars took Jeddah by storm, wowing the crowd during the three-day wrestling entertainment dubbed WWE Jeddah 2015 at the cavernous King Abdullah Sports City Sports Hall (AlJawhara Stadium).
Thousands that attended the matches soaked up the experience, as professional wrestlers the likes of John Cena, The Miz, The Big Show and others strutted their stuff with the same zeal and enthusiasm that they displayed from the first day.
Performing along with Cena, Miz and Big Show on the final day were Chris Jericho, Lucha Dragons, The Ascension, Curtis Axel, Bolieve, Jack Swagger, Luke Harper, Shamus, Dean Ambrose and many more.
The fans packed the hall proclaiming their love and affection in shirts and wrist-bands with images of their favorite superstars emblazoned on them.
The atmosphere was electric just like the first two days.
Fans were in awe of the whole experience of this Jeddah leg of WWE tour. Khabab Malik, 31, who went with three cousins to the event had a great deal of enjoyment. “It was an amazing event with full house crowd. Big Show and John Cena had taken the WWE wrestling to the extreme level of joy. It was one of great event of my life” Malim told Arab News.
“It was a dream come true to see our heroes live in Jeddah. Up close and personal, it was one of the great experiences of my life,” said 18-year old Abdullah Hassan.

