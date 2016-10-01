William, Kate go fishing in Canada

HAIDA GWAII, British Columbia: Prince William and Kate have arrived at a small village off the coast of British Columbia in a replica aboriginal war canoe, ferried to a remote island by paddlers.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were welcomed Friday to Haida Gwaii, a remote archipelago, by more than a dozen aboriginal chiefs and elders.

Young dancers performed for the couple, honoring survivors of Canada’s former residential schools — government-sponsored religious schools established to strip aboriginals of their native language and culture.

William spoke to the crowd gathered inside of a hall in the Haida language and remarked on the long relationship between the monarchy and the Haida.