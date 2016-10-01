  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 24 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • William, Kate go fishing in Canada

Offbeat

William, Kate go fishing in Canada

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS |

Britain’s Prince William holds a fish as Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, looks on while fishing during a visit to Haida Gwaii in Skidegate, British Columbia, Canada. (Reuters)

HAIDA GWAII, British Columbia: Prince William and Kate have arrived at a small village off the coast of British Columbia in a replica aboriginal war canoe, ferried to a remote island by paddlers.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were welcomed Friday to Haida Gwaii, a remote archipelago, by more than a dozen aboriginal chiefs and elders.
Young dancers performed for the couple, honoring survivors of Canada’s former residential schools — government-sponsored religious schools established to strip aboriginals of their native language and culture.
William spoke to the crowd gathered inside of a hall in the Haida language and remarked on the long relationship between the monarchy and the Haida.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Offbeat

Shakira roots for peace

BOGOTA Some of Colombia s most famous artists athletes and writers from singer Shakira to soccer...

‘Brangelina’ reach stop-gap deal over kids

LOS ANGELES Angelina Jolie has reached a temporary agreement with Brad Pitt giving her custody of...

Craig still first choice for Bond

LONDON The team behind the James Bond films wants Daniel Craig to return as 007 the spy series...

Dior’s first female designer unites stars

PARIS Rihanna and Natalie Portman dressed to the nines Jennifer Lawrence opted for jeans And most...

Pakistan bans Bollywood films as Kashmir tensions rise

ISLAMABAD Indian films have been banned in cinemas across Pakistan as tensions between Islamabad...

‘Queen of pop’ to perform at Super Bowl halftime show

NEW YORK It s official Lady Gaga will headline the Super Bowl halftime show The NFL and Pepsi...

Story of a chess player inspires Alicia Keys song

NEW YORK Alicia Keys has always been a supporter of female empowerment so when the singer watched...

Stolen Van Gogh masterpieces recovered

NAPLES Two Van Gogh masterpieces stolen in Amsterdam 14 years ago have been recoved from the home...

Katzenberg honored by Hollywood

LOS ANGELES American film producer Jeffrey Katzenberg sank his hands and feet into the cement at...

Pakistani actors not terrorists: Salman

MUMBAI Bollywood star Salman Khan has voiced support for Pakistani actors working in India...

Saudi Arabia’s most talked about podcast talks about nothing at all!

The amount of time we spend looking for a good radio channel or playlist at home the car or...

Pippa wins court ban on hacked photos

LONDON Pippa Middleton younger sister of Britain s Duchess of Cambridge won a court injunction on...

Playboy’s Hijab-clad model sparks row

LOS ANGELES Playboy magazine once famous for bunnies for the first time is featuring a Muslim...

Pitt skips premiere to focus on ‘family situation’

LOS ANGELES Actor Brad Pitt said he was skipping the premiere of his latest project to focus on...

Schumer most dangerous celebrity on the Internet

LOS ANGELES Amy Schumer is the most dangerous celebrity on the Internet and not just because of...

Biopic brings Dhoni’s heartbreak to screen

MUMBAI A Bollywood biopic of Mahendra Singh Dhoni is to bring a tragic episode in the Indian...

Around Arab News

Shakira roots for peace

BOGOTA Some of Colombia s most famous artists athletes and writers from singer Shakira to soccer...

William, Kate go fishing in Canada

HAIDA GWAII British Columbia Prince William and Kate have arrived at a small village off the...

‘Brangelina’ reach stop-gap deal over kids

LOS ANGELES Angelina Jolie has reached a temporary agreement with Brad Pitt giving her custody of...

Craig still first choice for Bond

LONDON The team behind the James Bond films wants Daniel Craig to return as 007 the spy series...

Dior’s first female designer unites stars

PARIS Rihanna and Natalie Portman dressed to the nines Jennifer Lawrence opted for jeans And most...

Erdogan slams US Congress over JASTA law

ANKARA Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned Saturday a US Congress vote to override...

Kvitova ends title drought in Wuhan

WUHAN China Two time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova ended her 13 month title drought with a...

Milner sends Liverpool second, Chelsea back on track

LONDON James Milner s 84th minute penalty earned Liverpool a gritty 2 1 victory at Swansea City...

Ogier in control at Rally of France

BASTIA France Sebastien Ogier stayed comfortably in charge of the Rally of France on Saturday but...

Ferrari steals Paris Motor Show with ‘sold-out’ Aperta

PARIS Despite a mini boycott by several automakers the Paris Motor Show got to a flying start...

Classic Cars offered in Paris Show auction

LONDON International auctioneers Coys in association with Coutau Begarie have lined up a superb...

Paris show boycott

The boycott of the Paris Motor Show by several automakers could be the start of a new trend which...

Nissan showcases its Navara EnGuard Concept

Nissan has unveiled an all new vehicle at the 2016 Hannover Motor Show The Nissan Navara EnGuard...

French police, migrants clash near Calais camp

CALAIS France French police used tear gas and water cannon to disperse some 200 migrants and...

Ryder Cup lead hangs on knife's edge as Europe charges

CHASKA Minn Command of the Ryder Cup hung on a knife s edge Saturday with Rory McIlroy leading a...

Bangladesh crushes Afghanistan to win series

DHAKA Opener Tamim Iqbal smashed a brilliant century as Bangladesh crushed Afghanistan by 141...