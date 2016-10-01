Shakira roots for peace

BOGOTA: Some of Colombia’s most famous artists, athletes and writers, from singer Shakira to soccer star Falcao, are lending their support to the peace accord with Marxist rebels that aims to end a half-century of war.



Shakira, along with Juanes and Carlos Vives — two Colombian musicians popular across the Spanish-speaking world — sang stirring messages of reconciliation, forgiveness and love after President Juan Manuel Santos signed the peace pact Monday with the head of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), Rodrigo Londono.

“As Colombians, our most important mission now is to pardon,” Juanes wrote on Twitter. Colombians on Sunday will cast ballots in a national referendum to approve the accord, which if approved would put a final end to a fratricidal war that has left more than 300,000 people dead or missing.

“My Colombia, we have much to do; taking care of our children and educating them will pave the path of peace,” Shakira said.

A video from Carlos Vives spoke of the importance of signing the peace pact, but cautioned that there was still a “long road ahead before we can reach a durable peace.”