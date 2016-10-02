  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Turkish press calls crown prince ‘Prince of War on Terror’

Saudi Arabia

Turkish press calls crown prince ‘Prince of War on Terror’

Arab News |

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif. (AFP)

ANKARA: Turkey's Anadolu news agency has called Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif, deputy premier and minister of interior, the “Prince of War on Terror.”
Since his appointment as crown prince in April 2015, Prince Mohammed bin Naif has been assisting Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman in formulating and implementing the Kingdom’s policies on internal and external fronts, the news agency said.
“The speech of Crown Prince Muhammad bin Naif at the United Nation General Assembly session last month — in which he revealed that Saudi Arabia had conducted 100 anti-terror operations since 1992, and foiled 268 terrorist attacks, including against friendly states — showed that the crown prince is one of the most prominent ‘leaders of the war on terrorism’ in Saudi Arabia and the world,” the agency said in a recent profile on the crown prince.
The agency noted that the crown prince’s recent visit to Turkey, on the direction of King Salman, is part of Prince Mohammed’s role to strengthen and develop his country’s relations with brotherly and friendly countries.
It added that the crown prince represented the Kingdom in international forums and conferences, including the 71st annual session of the United Nations General Assembly, which was held in New York in September, and led the Saudi delegation at the US-Gulf summit at Camp David on May 13-14, 2015 at the invitation of President Barack Obama.
“Prince Mohammed was appointed assistant minister of interior for security affairs in 1999. In 2004, he was appointed to the rank of minister where he oversaw the implementation of the Kingdom’s successful counter-terrorism campaign,” Anadolu said.
“Prince Mohammed was the one who first set up the Counseling Committees in the Kingdom and the Gulf countries in 2005 — a step that was applauded by the West.”
It pointed out that the Counseling Committees are rehabilitation centers, which counter extremist ideology through exposure to traditional mainstream Islamic teachings. The counseling program is meant to rehabilitate and integrate people with extremist thoughts back into the community.
“Prince Muhammad himself was a target of terrorists. He survived an assassination attempt when a wanted militant who was supposed to be surrendering himself to the prince, blew himself up. The prince was slightly injured,” the agency added. “Due to Prince Mohammed’s counter-terrorism efforts, American NBC network described him as the General of War on Terror.”

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Experts discuss sustainable development of capital city

RIYADH A workshop titled Friendly Sustainable Environment was held at the United Nations...

Saudi Arabia mourns war hero

JEDDAH The nation on Saturday mourned the loss of a Saudi security officer who laid down his life...

Crown prince’s Turkey visit gave peace efforts new impetus

RIYADH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif during his talks with top Turkish leaders in Ankara...

Top-level meetings reflect strategic partnership

ANKARA The successive summits and exchange of visits between Riyadh and Ankara in a short period...

Damage to Saudi-US ties ‘can be controlled’

RIYADH Two prominent Saudi human rights activists have refrained from diatribe and affirmed their...

Saudi Oger granted a new contract to run Holy Qur’an printing press

MADINAH Saudi Oger dismissed 1 300 employees working at the King Fahd Holy Qur an Printing...

Mothers-in-law behind 3% of divorce cases

JEDDAH Fifty percent of marital problems originate from troubled relations between wives and her...

Riyadh to host half of trade fairs approved for 2017

RIYADH Riyadh will host about half of the total trade fairs approved for 2017 by the Saudi...

Hiring prices of Indonesian housemaids hiked

JEDDAH Recruitment firms have increased the hiring prices of Indonesian domestic workers...

Kingdom is leader in supporting needy societies around the world

GENEVA The Saudi delegation to the United Nations along with other international groups organized...

Role of Media in fight against drugs intensifies

JEDDAH More than 107 university professors media personal and representatives from the government...

‘Not paying workers’ salaries is a crime’

JEDDAH Nidal Radwan chairman of the National Committee for Labor NCL said some companies in the...

OFWs urged to remain calm if ridiculed over drug proliferation in Philippines

RIYADH A Filipino group has urged Overseas Filipino Workers OFWs in the Kingdom to remain calm if...

Riyadh, Ankara vow to end ME turmoil, join forces to fight terror

RIYADH Saudi Arabia and Turkey have pledged to boost anti terror cooperation and work more...

Saudi Arabia, Turkey cement ties by signing host of key agreements in various fields

RIYADH Saudi Arabia and Turkey inked several agreements during the two day visit of Crown Prince...

Saudi Arabia endorses report of Yemeni National Commission of Inquiry

GENEVA Saudi Arabia has welcomed the submission of the initial report of the Yemeni National...

Around Arab News

OIC’s focuss on education

This refers to news OIC meet in Tashkent to focus on education published in Arab News It was...

Was Shimon Peres a man of peace?

Israeli atrocities against the innocent and unarmed civilians of Palestine are no secret The...

JASTA: The Sooner Congress fixes it, the better

The US lawmakers decision to change JASTA is pragmatic because it will hurt American interests...

How the world reacted after Congress overrode President Obama’s veto of JASTA

US President Barack Obama dubbed it a mistake and basically a political vote He said I understand...

Experts discuss sustainable development of capital city

RIYADH A workshop titled Friendly Sustainable Environment was held at the United Nations...

Israeli land grab continues

Jerusalem Israel has approved the construction of 98 settler homes in the occupied West Bank and...

Saudi Arabia mourns war hero

JEDDAH The nation on Saturday mourned the loss of a Saudi security officer who laid down his life...

Editorial: ‘Abu Sin’ deserves a tryout, not a trial!

It is not surprising that the curious case of Saudi teenager Abu Sin has generated global news...

Crown prince’s Turkey visit gave peace efforts new impetus

RIYADH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif during his talks with top Turkish leaders in Ankara...

Top-level meetings reflect strategic partnership

ANKARA The successive summits and exchange of visits between Riyadh and Ankara in a short period...

Damage to Saudi-US ties ‘can be controlled’

RIYADH Two prominent Saudi human rights activists have refrained from diatribe and affirmed their...

Turkish press calls crown prince ‘Prince of War on Terror’

ANKARA Turkey s Anadolu news agency has called Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif deputy premier and...

Saudi Oger granted a new contract to run Holy Qur’an printing press

MADINAH Saudi Oger dismissed 1 300 employees working at the King Fahd Holy Qur an Printing...

Mothers-in-law behind 3% of divorce cases

JEDDAH Fifty percent of marital problems originate from troubled relations between wives and her...

Riyadh to host half of trade fairs approved for 2017

RIYADH Riyadh will host about half of the total trade fairs approved for 2017 by the Saudi...

Hiring prices of Indonesian housemaids hiked

JEDDAH Recruitment firms have increased the hiring prices of Indonesian domestic workers...