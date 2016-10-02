JASTA: The Sooner Congress fixes it, the better

The US lawmakers’ decision to change JASTA is pragmatic because it will hurt American interests more than the others.

As reported by Arab News on Sept. 30, US lawmakers are now open to changing JASTA because they have realized that they just acted stupidly toward allies. If enacted, the law will alienate the US from its closest allies around the world. It was a decision taken in haste by the Congressmen to cash in on the sentiments of the 9/11 victims’ families prior to the upcoming US elections.

Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer, who championed JASTA in the Senate, has admitted that his judgment was erroneous and he was open to revisiting the legislation. House Speaker Paul Ryan also claimed that the Congress might have to “fix” the legislation to protect US service members working in foreign countries.

Because the question is, will US take its Korean, Japanese, European, Australian allies also to the court under this JASTA law? Since the answer is “No”, then reverting this decision by the Congress is the sole solution. The sooner the US Congress fixes it, the better. — Ameen Aslam, Riyadh