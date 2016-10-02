Was Shimon Peres a man of peace?

Israeli atrocities against the innocent and unarmed civilians of Palestine are no secret. The entire world is aware of unabated killings of Palestinians at the hands of Israeli forces. Every Israeli leader oppressed Palestinians and Shimon Peres, who died on Wednesday at the age of 93, was no exception.

I don’t know what the criteria is to choose a personality for Nobel Peace Prize but none of the Israeli leaders deserve to be awarded with this prestigious prize who have murdered thousands of unarmed civilians. And Shimon Peres was no exception as he was one of the founders of the Israeli state — which has been involved in state terrorism against unarmed Palestinians for decades.

During his tenure as prime minister, he pretended to be an advocate of peace, but the independent commentators reject this narrative, as most of the heinous crimes against innocent people were committed during his reign. Despite the propaganda of Israeli lobby and biased media, the world is aware of his actions against humanity.

Peres was awarded Noble Peace Prize in 1994 for the peace talks that he participated in as Israeli foreign minister. But, sadly, he was not a “Man of Peace.” — Asghar Ali, Doha