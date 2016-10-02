OIC’s focuss on education

This refers to news “OIC meet in Tashkent to focus on education” published in Arab News.

It was heartening to read in your newspaper that the next session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will give special attention to the role of education, science and technology. OIC’s role has always been crucial as it is a powerful body that is consisted of 57 member states.

The agenda of the meeting shows that the organization fully understands the problems Muslim world is facing in the field of education.

Muslim nations are struggling to compete with rest of the world due to the flawed education policies and ineptness of their leaders. I hope the participants would come out with practical suggestions and solid plans.

Muslim countries are facing multiple challenges and OIC is aware of the member states’ problems.

The issue of a smear campaign against Islam will also feature in the meeting.

There is no doubt that anti-Islam forces are working day and night to tarnish the image of Islam. Therefore, the OIC must present a comprehensive plan to stop this practice.

The body should also chart out a plan to solve the issues of Palestine, the Arab-Israeli conflict, Syria, Yemen, Libya, Kashmir and the Muslim communities in Myanmar, the Philippines and Thailand. — Abid Khan, Dubai