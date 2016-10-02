Sharma helps India build big lead against New Zealand

KOLKATA: Batsman Rohit Sharma’s dominant half century put India firmly in command of the second Test against New Zealand as the hosts stretched their lead to 339 on the third day in Kolkata on Sunday.

India were 227 for eight at stumps in their second innings with Wriddhiman Saha on 39 and Bhuvneshwar Kumar on eight at the crease. New Zealand bowlers Matt Henry and Mitchell Santner took three wickets each.

Sharma, who scored 82, put on 103 runs with Saha to get their second innings back on track after the New Zealand seamers rattled the Indian top-order with regular wickets.

Fast bowlers Henry and Trent Boult shared five wickets between them to strike back on the two-paced wicket after the visitors conceded a 112-run lead.

Henry, who had returned with figures of 3-46 in the first innings, sent opener Murali Vijay (4) and Cheteshwar Pujara walking back to the pavilion soon after the lunch break.

Henry trapped Pujara lbw for 7 on a pacy in-cutter that hit the outside of the batsman’s front pad, but TV replays suggested that the ball might have missed the leg stump.

Boult joined forces to get Shikhar Dhawan, who got a nasty blow on his thumb early on in the innings against the left-handed pacer, trapped lbw for 17.

Boult’s big wicket was that of India skipper Virat Kohli, who struck a purposeful 45 to lift India from 43/4. The star batsman was trapped lbw.

Kohli’s departure once again raised New Zealand’s hopes of a fightback but Sharma made sure the hosts kept up the good work of stretching their lead further.

Sharma tackled the New Zealand bowling with aplomb as the middle-order batsman struck 9 fours and 2 sixes during his 132-ball stay at the crease.

Sharma got good support from Saha, who scored an unbeaten 54 in the first innings, as the batting duo entertained the raucous home crowd at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens.

Santner left-arm spin finally got through Sharma’s defenses after getting him caught behind to Luke Ronchi, who did the wicketkeeping job in place of BJ Watling.

Saha and Kumar then played through the final few overs in fading light till the umpires called it a day.

Earlier Indian pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami helped bowl out New Zealand for 204 in response to India’s first innings score of 316.

Kumar (5-48) and Shami (3-70) shared eight wickets between them to hand over the advantage to India, who won the first Test in Kanpur to go 1-0 up in the three-match series.



SCOREBOARD



India (first innings): 316



New Zealand (first innings):

M. Guptill b Kumar 13

T. Latham lbw Shami 1

H. Nicholls b Kumar 1

R. Taylor c Vijay b Kumar 36

L. Ronchi lbw Jadeja 35

M. Santner lbw Kumar 11

BJ. Watling lbw Shami 25

M. Henry b Kumar 0

J. Patel c Shami b Ashwin 47

N. Wagner lbw Shami 10

T. Boult not out 6

Extras: 19

Total: 204

Fall of wkts: 1-10, 2-18, 3-23, 4-85, 5-104, 6-122, 7-122, 8-182, 9-187, 10-204.

Bowling: Kumar 15-2-48-5, Shami 18-1-70-3, Jadeja 12-4-40-1 (nb1), Ashwin 8-3-33-1.



India (second innings):

M. Vijay c Guptill b Henry 7

S. Dhawan lbw b Boult 17

C. Pujara lbw Henry 4

V. Kohli lbw Boult 45

A. Rahane c Boult b Henry 1

R. Sharma c Ronchi b Santner 82

R. Ashwin lbw b Santner 5

W. Saha not out 39

R. Jadeja c Neesham (sub) b Santner 6

B. Kumar not out 8

Extras: 13

Total: (for 8 wkts; 63.2) 227

Fall of wkts: 1-12, 2-24, 3-34, 4-43, 5-91, 6-106, 7-209, 8-215.

Bowling: Boult 14-5-28-2, Henry 15.2-2-48-3, Wagner 13-2-43-0 Patel 8-0-50-0, Santner 13-1-51-3.