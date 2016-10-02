  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 19 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Sharma helps India build big lead against New Zealand

Sports

Sharma helps India build big lead against New Zealand

AGENCIES |

PERFECT TIMING: India's Rohit Sharma plays a shot as New Zealand's Luke Ronchi watches on the third day of the second Test match, in Kolkata, Sunday. (AP)

KOLKATA: Batsman Rohit Sharma’s dominant half century put India firmly in command of the second Test against New Zealand as the hosts stretched their lead to 339 on the third day in Kolkata on Sunday.
India were 227 for eight at stumps in their second innings with Wriddhiman Saha on 39 and Bhuvneshwar Kumar on eight at the crease. New Zealand bowlers Matt Henry and Mitchell Santner took three wickets each.
Sharma, who scored 82, put on 103 runs with Saha to get their second innings back on track after the New Zealand seamers rattled the Indian top-order with regular wickets.
Fast bowlers Henry and Trent Boult shared five wickets between them to strike back on the two-paced wicket after the visitors conceded a 112-run lead.
Henry, who had returned with figures of 3-46 in the first innings, sent opener Murali Vijay (4) and Cheteshwar Pujara walking back to the pavilion soon after the lunch break.
Henry trapped Pujara lbw for 7 on a pacy in-cutter that hit the outside of the batsman’s front pad, but TV replays suggested that the ball might have missed the leg stump.
Boult joined forces to get Shikhar Dhawan, who got a nasty blow on his thumb early on in the innings against the left-handed pacer, trapped lbw for 17.
Boult’s big wicket was that of India skipper Virat Kohli, who struck a purposeful 45 to lift India from 43/4. The star batsman was trapped lbw.
Kohli’s departure once again raised New Zealand’s hopes of a fightback but Sharma made sure the hosts kept up the good work of stretching their lead further.
Sharma tackled the New Zealand bowling with aplomb as the middle-order batsman struck 9 fours and 2 sixes during his 132-ball stay at the crease.
Sharma got good support from Saha, who scored an unbeaten 54 in the first innings, as the batting duo entertained the raucous home crowd at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens.
Santner left-arm spin finally got through Sharma’s defenses after getting him caught behind to Luke Ronchi, who did the wicketkeeping job in place of BJ Watling.
Saha and Kumar then played through the final few overs in fading light till the umpires called it a day.
Earlier Indian pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami helped bowl out New Zealand for 204 in response to India’s first innings score of 316.
Kumar (5-48) and Shami (3-70) shared eight wickets between them to hand over the advantage to India, who won the first Test in Kanpur to go 1-0 up in the three-match series.

SCOREBOARD

India (first innings): 316

New Zealand (first innings):
M. Guptill b Kumar 13
T. Latham lbw Shami 1
H. Nicholls b Kumar 1
R. Taylor c Vijay b Kumar 36
L. Ronchi lbw Jadeja 35
M. Santner lbw Kumar 11
BJ. Watling lbw Shami 25
M. Henry b Kumar 0
J. Patel c Shami b Ashwin 47
N. Wagner lbw Shami 10
T. Boult not out 6
Extras: 19
Total: 204
Fall of wkts: 1-10, 2-18, 3-23, 4-85, 5-104, 6-122, 7-122, 8-182, 9-187, 10-204.
Bowling: Kumar 15-2-48-5, Shami 18-1-70-3, Jadeja 12-4-40-1 (nb1), Ashwin 8-3-33-1.

India (second innings):
M. Vijay c Guptill b Henry 7
S. Dhawan lbw b Boult 17
C. Pujara lbw Henry 4
V. Kohli lbw Boult 45
A. Rahane c Boult b Henry 1
R. Sharma c Ronchi b Santner 82
R. Ashwin lbw b Santner 5
W. Saha not out 39
R. Jadeja c Neesham (sub) b Santner 6
B. Kumar not out 8
Extras: 13
Total: (for 8 wkts; 63.2) 227
Fall of wkts: 1-12, 2-24, 3-34, 4-43, 5-91, 6-106, 7-209, 8-215.
Bowling: Boult 14-5-28-2, Henry 15.2-2-48-3, Wagner 13-2-43-0 Patel 8-0-50-0, Santner 13-1-51-3.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Sports

Kvitova ends title drought in Wuhan

WUHAN China Two time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova ended her 13 month title drought with a...

Milner sends Liverpool second, Chelsea back on track

LONDON James Milner s 84th minute penalty earned Liverpool a gritty 2 1 victory at Swansea City...

Ogier in control at Rally of France

BASTIA France Sebastien Ogier stayed comfortably in charge of the Rally of France on Saturday but...

Ryder Cup lead hangs on knife's edge as Europe charges

CHASKA Minn Command of the Ryder Cup hung on a knife s edge Saturday with Rory McIlroy leading a...

Bangladesh crushes Afghanistan to win series

DHAKA Opener Tamim Iqbal smashed a brilliant century as Bangladesh crushed Afghanistan by 141...

Kumar knocks Black Caps cold with five-wicket haul

KOLKATA Indian fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar said he was in dreamland Saturday after his debut...

Mi Jung Hur leads by 1 in China

BEIJING Mi Jung Hur birdied the par 5 18th hole for a 6 under 67 and a one stroke lead over...

Ryder Cup lead hangs on knife's edge as Europe charges

CHASKA Minn Command of the Ryder Cup hung on a knife s edge Saturday with Rory McIlroy leading a...

Bangladesh crushes Afghanistan to win series

DHAKA Opener Tamim Iqbal smashed a brilliant century as Bangladesh crushed Afghanistan by 141...

Kumar knocks Black Caps cold with five-wicket haul

KOLKATA Indian fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar said he was in dreamland Saturday after his debut...

Meralco outshoots TNT for 2-1 lead

MANILA Meralco coach Norman Black had always said that he needed some outside shots to fall in...

No. 10 Washington overwhelms No. 7 Stanford 44-6

SEATTLE Jake Browning threw for 210 yards and three touchdowns Myles Gaskin added 100 yards and...

No. 1 draft pick Ben Simmons breaks bone in right foot

PHILADELPHIA Ben Simmons has a broken bone in his right foot and its unknown how long the No 1...

Relationship between Bosh, Heat continues disintegrating

MIAMI The relationship between Chris Bosh and the Miami Heat continued disintegrating Friday with...

Ortiz delivers another HR as Red Sox top Jays 5-3

BOSTON Opening his final weekend with yet another game winning homer David Ortiz lined a two run...

Hamilton roars to record Malaysia GP pole

SEPANG Malaysia Lewis Hamilton blitzed his rivals in qualifying Saturday to secure pole position...

Around Arab News

Sharma helps India build big lead against New Zealand

KOLKATA Batsman Rohit Sharma s dominant half century put India firmly in command of the second...

Britain’s May says to trigger EU divorce by end of March

BIRMINGHAM ENGLAND Prime Minister Theresa May said on Sunday she would trigger the process to...

Saudi Arabia suspends telecom shares on licensing move

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s securities regulator has suspended trade in the shares of the Kingdom s...

OIC’s focuss on education

This refers to news OIC meet in Tashkent to focus on education published in Arab News It was...

Was Shimon Peres a man of peace?

Israeli atrocities against the innocent and unarmed civilians of Palestine are no secret The...

JASTA: The Sooner Congress fixes it, the better

The US lawmakers decision to change JASTA is pragmatic because it will hurt American interests...

How the world reacted after Congress overrode President Obama’s veto of JASTA

US President Barack Obama dubbed it a mistake and basically a political vote He said I understand...

Experts discuss sustainable development of capital city

RIYADH A workshop titled Friendly Sustainable Environment was held at the United Nations...

Israeli land grab continues

Jerusalem Israel has approved the construction of 98 settler homes in the occupied West Bank and...

Saudi Arabia mourns war hero

JEDDAH The nation on Saturday mourned the loss of a Saudi security officer who laid down his life...

Editorial: ‘Abu Sin’ deserves a tryout, not a trial!

It is not surprising that the curious case of Saudi teenager Abu Sin has generated global news...

Crown prince’s Turkey visit gave peace efforts new impetus

RIYADH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif during his talks with top Turkish leaders in Ankara...

Top-level meetings reflect strategic partnership

ANKARA The successive summits and exchange of visits between Riyadh and Ankara in a short period...

Damage to Saudi-US ties ‘can be controlled’

RIYADH Two prominent Saudi human rights activists have refrained from diatribe and affirmed their...

Turkish press calls crown prince ‘Prince of War on Terror’

ANKARA Turkey s Anadolu news agency has called Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif deputy premier and...

Saudi Oger granted a new contract to run Holy Qur’an printing press

MADINAH Saudi Oger dismissed 1 300 employees working at the King Fahd Holy Qur an Printing...