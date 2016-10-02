  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 2 min 10 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • In-Kyung Kim claims Reignwood LPGA Classic in China

Sports

In-Kyung Kim claims Reignwood LPGA Classic in China

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS |

BEIJING: In-Kyung Kim won the Reignwood LPGA Classic on Sunday for her first victory in six years, making an eagle and a birdie on the two late par 5s to lead a South Korean sweep of the top three places.
The 28-year-old Kim shot a 7-under 66 at Reignwood Pine Valley, rebounding from a bogey on the par-5 ninth to win her fourth LPGA Tour title and first since the 2010 Lorena Ochoa Invitational in Mexico.
Kim finished at 24-under 268, a stroke ahead of third-round leader Mi Jung Hur and 2014 winner Mirim Lee in the first tournament in the tour’s six-event Asian Swing.
“I just wanted to play my game. I can’t control anyone else’s game,” Kim said. “I feel good that I was able to play how I wanted to play. Even the result, I really try not to focus on result so much. Then I wouldn’t be able to perform the way I wanted. I chose to play my game and kind of paid off.”
Kim made up for the bogey on No. 9 — she went for the green in two and ended up short in the water — by playing the other four par 5s in 5 under. She eagled the 16th and birdied Nos. 6, 12 and 18. She also birdied the par-4 15th in her late run.
“The 15th was really big, too,” Kim noted when asked about the eagle on 16.
The 5-foot-3 player was aggressive on 16 after condering laying up.
“I wasn’t sure go for it or not go for it,” Kim said. “I felt like today I really played with everything I got. I didn’t really pull back. Even No. 9, I felt was the right club. I think I managed. I played aggressively, which I had to on this golf course. And especially back nine, I knew that everybody was going to score, so I wanted to do the same thing.”
Hur birdied five of the last six for a 70 in the round delayed 1 1/2 hours at the start because of rain and lightning. She opened bogey-bogey-birdie-bogey and parred the next eight.
Lee had a 68. She had a double bogey on No. 9, then played the back nine in 6-under 31 with an eagle on the 12th and five birdies.
China’s Shanshan Feng, the 2013 winner in the event that wasn’t played last year, shot a 69 to tie for fourth with Canada’s Brooke Henderson (71) at 21 under.The 19-year-old Henderson, a two-time winner this year, plans to play all six weeks in Asia, a journey that will take her to Taiwan and South Korea the next two weeks, back to China for the Blue Bay LPGA at Hainan Island, and then to Malaysia and Japan.
Second-ranked Ariya Jutanugarn shot a 65 to tie for sixth at 18 under and take the lead from the idle Lydia Ko in the player of the year points race. The tour leader with five victories, Jutanugarn had a double bogey on the par-5 sixth, then birdied eight of the last 12 holes — with birdies on the final four par 5s. The Thai player also had a double bogey on a par 5 in a second-round 75 that took her out of contention.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Sports

Salhab, Abdurahman rule 2016 Xerox Corporate Golf Challenge Qualifying Round 10

RIYADH Promising young Saudi national team golfers Faisal Salhab and Abdurahman Almansour lived...

US stretches Ryder Cup lead as Rory rips hecklers

CHASKA Minnesota Moving closer to their first Ryder Cup victory since 2008 the United States...

Ogier nears 4th world title after Tour of Corsica victory

AJACCIO Corsica World rally championship leader Sebastien Ogier won the Tour of Corsica on Sunday...

San Mig drags Ginebra to Game 5

MANILA In less than two quarters on Sunday night San Miguel Beer wiped the smile away from the...

Raptors link arms for anthems, Durant makes Warriors debut

NEW YORK The first statement of the NBA preseason was made by the Toronto Raptors one that came...

Watson stars as No. 5 Clemson rallies past No. 3 Louisville

CLEMSON South Carolina Deshaun Watson threw two of his five touchdown passes in the final seven...

Eibar stretches Real’s winless run; Atletico on top

MADRID Real Madrid surrendered top spot in La Liga as they failed to win for a fourth consecutive...

City finds Spurs too hot to handle

LONDON Manchester City suffered their first defeat under manager Pep Guardiola as Tottenham...

Du Plessis century sets up big win for Proteas

JOHANNESBURG South African captain Faf du Plessis overcame a thumb injury to hit an aggressive...

Ricciardo triumphs, engine failure dooms Hamilton in drama-filled Malaysian GP

SEPANG Malaysia Daniel Ricciardo led a Red Bull one two as a distraught Lewis Hamilton s hopes of...

Mets nail top NL wild card with 5-3 victory over Phillies

PHILADELPHIA The New York Mets clinched a postseason spot with a 5 3 win over the Phillies to...

Reddick holds off teammate Hemric in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS Tyler Reddick crashed the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series playoff party Reddick held...

Sharma helps India build big lead against New Zealand

KOLKATA Batsman Rohit Sharma s dominant half century put India firmly in command of the second...

Kvitova ends title drought in Wuhan

WUHAN China Two time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova ended her 13 month title drought with a...

Milner sends Liverpool second, Chelsea back on track

LONDON James Milner s 84th minute penalty earned Liverpool a gritty 2 1 victory at Swansea City...

Ogier in control at Rally of France

BASTIA France Sebastien Ogier stayed comfortably in charge of the Rally of France on Saturday but...

Around Arab News

Salhab, Abdurahman rule 2016 Xerox Corporate Golf Challenge Qualifying Round 10

RIYADH Promising young Saudi national team golfers Faisal Salhab and Abdurahman Almansour lived...

US stretches Ryder Cup lead as Rory rips hecklers

CHASKA Minnesota Moving closer to their first Ryder Cup victory since 2008 the United States...

In-Kyung Kim claims Reignwood LPGA Classic in China

BEIJING In Kyung Kim won the Reignwood LPGA Classic on Sunday for her first victory in six years...

Ogier nears 4th world title after Tour of Corsica victory

AJACCIO Corsica World rally championship leader Sebastien Ogier won the Tour of Corsica on Sunday...

Saudi GDP rises 1.4% in second quarter of 2016

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s gross domestic product adjusted for inflation rose 1 4 percent from a year...

CMA prepares program to accomplish Saudi Vision 2030

RIYADH In order to execute the instructions of the Council of Economic and Development Affairs...

Russian oil output jumps 4% in September to a new record

MOSCOW Russian oil output jumped by almost 4 percent in September from the previous month to 11...

KSA suspends telecom shares on licensing move

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s securities regulator has suspended trade in the shares of the Kingdom s...

Maaden starts production at alumina refinery

DUBAI Saudi Arabian Mining Co Maaden said a subsidiary had started commercial production at a new...

Tadawul index falls to multi-year lows

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s stock market plunged to its lowest close since March 2011 on Sunday because...

Turkey’s ambitious airline seeks to weather 2016 turbulence

ISTANBUL Even by the fraught standards of global aviation 2016 has been tough for Turkish...

Iran offers hotel tax breaks in bid to boost tourism

TEHRAN Iran offered up to 13 years of tax holidays to hoteliers at an international tourism...

PISJ event promotes Saudi-Pakistan ties

Pakistan International School Jeddah or PISJ Aziziyah celebrated the Kingdom s National Day...

ITFC presents its Islamic trade finance role at WTO forum

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation ITFC member of the Islamic Development Bank...

GFH distributes semi-annual dividends to investors

GFH Capital GFH announced the recent distribution of semi annual dividends for a number of its...

APICORP issues $300 million five-year floating rate note in the Taiwan market

The Arab Petroleum Investments Corporation APICORP has launched the first Formosa bond out of...