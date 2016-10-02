  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 2 min 10 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • US stretches Ryder Cup lead as Rory rips hecklers

Sports

US stretches Ryder Cup lead as Rory rips hecklers

AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE |

VICTORY HUG: Phil Mickelson of the United States hugs caddie John Wood after winning their match on the 17th green during afternoon fourball matches of the 2016 Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National Golf Club on Saturday in Chaska, Minnesota. (AFP)

CHASKA, Minnesota: Moving closer to their first Ryder Cup victory since 2008, the United States captured Saturday’s three final four-ball matches to seize a 9 1/2 — 6 1/2 edge over Europe.
Heckling crowds that Europe star Rory McIlroy says have gone over the top with insults at Hazeltine were delighted as the Americans put themselves in prime position to snap a three-edition losing streak in the biennial team golf showdown.
“We always get criticized — we don’t bond as a team, we don’t have enough passion — and this time we’ve taken it personally,” US captain Davis Love said. “We’re in a good position. I’m very elated.”
Personally is how McIlroy, who won in four-balls and alternate shot matches Saturday with Belgian partner Thomas Pieters, has taken spectators’ taunts.
“I think there have been some boundaries overstepped out there,” McIlroy said. “I let it get to me a couple times when I shouldn’t have. You’re going to let it get to you when emotions are running this high.”
Third-ranked McIlroy was screaming and fist pumping all day, spurred on by the crude remarks.
“It fueled me a lot,” McIlroy said. “The more they shouted at us the better we played. I hope they shout at us all day tomorrow.”
Patrick Reed and Phil Mickelson made clutch putts over the final holes to secure two vital US points while 10-time Cup starter Lee Westwood, a captain’s choice, botched a two-foot putt to cost Europe half a point.
As a result, the US team needs only five points from Sunday’s 12 concluding singles matches to reclaim the Cup while Europe must take 7 1/2 points to keep the trophy.
“Disappointed. We had a few chances but the American guys played very good,” Europe captain Darren Clarke said. “We are going to have to work hard tomorrow.”
McIlroy and Reed will meet in Sunday’s singles opener with other matchups including Jordan Spieth against British Open champion Henrik Stenson of Sweden, Olympic champion Justin Rose of England against Rickie Fowler and five-time major winner Phil Mickelson against Sergio Garcia.
It would take Europe’s second-biggest rally to keep the Cup, having trailed 10-6 in 2012 before a Love-guided US squad was shocked in the “Miracle at Medinah.”
“It has been done before from a worse position than what we have,” Clarke said. “We have a chance. The guys are capable of doing it. There is a precedent.”
Since 1979, when the Cup expanded beyond a British-Irish team, teams ahead by three points or more entering singles have won seven of nine times.
“I’m excited but a 3-point lead can be gone in the first three matches,” US star Jordan Spieth said. “We need to come out and play aggressive, like we are two points down.”
Reed and Spieth, who lost four of the last six holes to halve a morning foursomes match, beat Olympic champion Justin Rose of England and British Open champion Henrik Stenson of Sweden 2 and 1 in four-ball.
Reed won four holes in a row starting at the fifth with three birdies and an eagle at the par-5 sixth, lifting the Americans 3-up, then silenced a rally with birdied to win the 14th and 15th holes and restore the 3-up edge.
“I was made for this kind of stuff,” Reed said. “Any time I can get in front of the crowd and especially the Americans and have the red, white and blue on, it just fuels me.”
Spieth and Reed lead the US team at 2-1 with one halved while McIlroy and Pieters pace Europe as a partnership at 3-0.
“I know he has that in him. He’s Captain America for us,” Spieth said of Reed. “He’s as good as anybody on the big stage.”
Spieth and Reed, 4-1-2 overall, matched the all-time US pairs points record of five set by Arnold Palmer, the six-time Cup winner who died last Sunday at age 87, and Gardner Dickinson.
McIlroy, last week’s PGA Tour Championship winner, and Pieters beat Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler 4 and 2 in foursomes and beat US Open champion Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka 3 and 1 in four-balls.
“You might see this in Paris,” McIlroy said, looking ahead to the 2018 Ryder Cup.
Pieters will be the first Europe rookie to play five matches since 1999 and a win over J.B. Holmes would give him four points, the most ever by a Europe rookie and the top rookie total since Larry Nelson’s five in 1979.
Holmes and Ryan Moore beat Masters champion Danny Willett and English compatriot Westwood 1-up after Westwood missed a two-footer at 18 to halve the match.
Mickelson and Matt Kuchar downed Spain’s Sergio Garcia and Germany’s Martin Kaymer 2 and 1.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Sports

Salhab, Abdurahman rule 2016 Xerox Corporate Golf Challenge Qualifying Round 10

RIYADH Promising young Saudi national team golfers Faisal Salhab and Abdurahman Almansour lived...

In-Kyung Kim claims Reignwood LPGA Classic in China

BEIJING In Kyung Kim won the Reignwood LPGA Classic on Sunday for her first victory in six years...

Ogier nears 4th world title after Tour of Corsica victory

AJACCIO Corsica World rally championship leader Sebastien Ogier won the Tour of Corsica on Sunday...

San Mig drags Ginebra to Game 5

MANILA In less than two quarters on Sunday night San Miguel Beer wiped the smile away from the...

Raptors link arms for anthems, Durant makes Warriors debut

NEW YORK The first statement of the NBA preseason was made by the Toronto Raptors one that came...

Watson stars as No. 5 Clemson rallies past No. 3 Louisville

CLEMSON South Carolina Deshaun Watson threw two of his five touchdown passes in the final seven...

Eibar stretches Real’s winless run; Atletico on top

MADRID Real Madrid surrendered top spot in La Liga as they failed to win for a fourth consecutive...

City finds Spurs too hot to handle

LONDON Manchester City suffered their first defeat under manager Pep Guardiola as Tottenham...

Du Plessis century sets up big win for Proteas

JOHANNESBURG South African captain Faf du Plessis overcame a thumb injury to hit an aggressive...

Ricciardo triumphs, engine failure dooms Hamilton in drama-filled Malaysian GP

SEPANG Malaysia Daniel Ricciardo led a Red Bull one two as a distraught Lewis Hamilton s hopes of...

Mets nail top NL wild card with 5-3 victory over Phillies

PHILADELPHIA The New York Mets clinched a postseason spot with a 5 3 win over the Phillies to...

Reddick holds off teammate Hemric in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS Tyler Reddick crashed the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series playoff party Reddick held...

Sharma helps India build big lead against New Zealand

KOLKATA Batsman Rohit Sharma s dominant half century put India firmly in command of the second...

Kvitova ends title drought in Wuhan

WUHAN China Two time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova ended her 13 month title drought with a...

Milner sends Liverpool second, Chelsea back on track

LONDON James Milner s 84th minute penalty earned Liverpool a gritty 2 1 victory at Swansea City...

Ogier in control at Rally of France

BASTIA France Sebastien Ogier stayed comfortably in charge of the Rally of France on Saturday but...

Around Arab News

Salhab, Abdurahman rule 2016 Xerox Corporate Golf Challenge Qualifying Round 10

RIYADH Promising young Saudi national team golfers Faisal Salhab and Abdurahman Almansour lived...

US stretches Ryder Cup lead as Rory rips hecklers

CHASKA Minnesota Moving closer to their first Ryder Cup victory since 2008 the United States...

In-Kyung Kim claims Reignwood LPGA Classic in China

BEIJING In Kyung Kim won the Reignwood LPGA Classic on Sunday for her first victory in six years...

Ogier nears 4th world title after Tour of Corsica victory

AJACCIO Corsica World rally championship leader Sebastien Ogier won the Tour of Corsica on Sunday...

Saudi GDP rises 1.4% in second quarter of 2016

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s gross domestic product adjusted for inflation rose 1 4 percent from a year...

CMA prepares program to accomplish Saudi Vision 2030

RIYADH In order to execute the instructions of the Council of Economic and Development Affairs...

Russian oil output jumps 4% in September to a new record

MOSCOW Russian oil output jumped by almost 4 percent in September from the previous month to 11...

KSA suspends telecom shares on licensing move

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s securities regulator has suspended trade in the shares of the Kingdom s...

Maaden starts production at alumina refinery

DUBAI Saudi Arabian Mining Co Maaden said a subsidiary had started commercial production at a new...

Tadawul index falls to multi-year lows

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s stock market plunged to its lowest close since March 2011 on Sunday because...

Turkey’s ambitious airline seeks to weather 2016 turbulence

ISTANBUL Even by the fraught standards of global aviation 2016 has been tough for Turkish...

Iran offers hotel tax breaks in bid to boost tourism

TEHRAN Iran offered up to 13 years of tax holidays to hoteliers at an international tourism...

PISJ event promotes Saudi-Pakistan ties

Pakistan International School Jeddah or PISJ Aziziyah celebrated the Kingdom s National Day...

ITFC presents its Islamic trade finance role at WTO forum

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation ITFC member of the Islamic Development Bank...

GFH distributes semi-annual dividends to investors

GFH Capital GFH announced the recent distribution of semi annual dividends for a number of its...

APICORP issues $300 million five-year floating rate note in the Taiwan market

The Arab Petroleum Investments Corporation APICORP has launched the first Formosa bond out of...