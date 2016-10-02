Egypt group after lawmaker over virginity test comments

CAIRO: An independent Egyptian daily says the state’s top women’s advocacy group has filed a complaint with the chief prosecutor against a lawmaker who called for mandatory virginity tests for women seeking university admission.

Maya Mursi, head of the National Council for Women, was quoted Sunday by Al-Masry Al-Youm as saying she will demand the expulsion from Parliament of Ilhami Agena and a criminal investigation into his actions. She says the lawmaker is harming the reputation of Egypt and its women.

The lawmaker said in an interview last week that virginity tests were needed to combat the proliferation of informal marriages, known as “gawaz orfy,” between students. Virtually expense free, such marriages have become more popular in recent years because of high unemployment among youth and a shortage of affordable housing.