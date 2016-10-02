Two men punished in court for accusing woman of adultery without proof

RIYADH Belgian Ambassador Geert Criel on Sunday said that the Kingdom has embarked on commendable...
RIYADH A workshop titled Friendly Sustainable Environment was held at the United Nations...
JEDDAH The nation on Saturday mourned the loss of a Saudi security officer who laid down his life...
RIYADH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif during his talks with top Turkish leaders in Ankara...
ANKARA The successive summits and exchange of visits between Riyadh and Ankara in a short period...
RIYADH Two prominent Saudi human rights activists have refrained from diatribe and affirmed their...
ANKARA Turkey s Anadolu news agency has called Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif deputy premier and...
MADINAH Saudi Oger dismissed 1 300 employees working at the King Fahd Holy Qur an Printing...
JEDDAH Fifty percent of marital problems originate from troubled relations between wives and her...
RIYADH Riyadh will host about half of the total trade fairs approved for 2017 by the Saudi...
JEDDAH Recruitment firms have increased the hiring prices of Indonesian domestic workers...
GENEVA The Saudi delegation to the United Nations along with other international groups organized...
JEDDAH More than 107 university professors media personal and representatives from the government...
JEDDAH Nidal Radwan chairman of the National Committee for Labor NCL said some companies in the...
RIYADH A Filipino group has urged Overseas Filipino Workers OFWs in the Kingdom to remain calm if...
RIYADH Saudi Arabia and Turkey have pledged to boost anti terror cooperation and work more...