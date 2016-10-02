Belgian ambassador lauds energy efficiency program

RIYADH: Belgian Ambassador Geert Criel on Sunday said that the Kingdom has embarked on commendable measures toward saving energy.



The envoy was speaking to Arab News to mark the launch of its Energy Efficiency Event at his mission on Tuesday.

The event, which would focus on Daikin’s green activities in the Kingdom, which would contribute to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, will be attended by Japanese Ambassador Norihuro Okuda and Criel in Riaydh on Tuesday.

The envoy pointed out that the central theme of Vision 2030 is energy efficiency, which would conserve 1.5 million barrels of energy a day by 2030. He also said that his country is deeply impressed by the ambitious Vision 2030 program launched by Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, second deputy premier and minister of defense.

“We are excited about this program and our business community keeps calling the mission as to how it can take part in this national program which would take Saudi Arabia to new heights.”

He pointed out that the program has drawn international support from all corners of the globe.

Belgium could cooperate with the Kingdom in providing its expertise in economic transformation, technology transfer and training the local human resources in selected areas.

He also pointed out that the Saudi Power Transformers Company Ltd. (SPTC) is the leading power transformer manufacturer in Saudi Arabia and the GCC. It was established in 2010 as a joint venture between Saudi Transformers Co. Ltd. (51 percent) and CG Power Systems-Belgium (formerly known as Pauwels-Belgium) (49 percent).

The factory is under a licensing agreement from CG Power Systems-Belgium to use Pauwels technology. More than 600 Pauwels Power Transformers are currently in use throughout Saudi Arabia up to 500 MVA.

The factory in Saudi Arabia is the latest addition to the CG Power Systems manufacturing facilities network across the world in seven other countries: Belgium, Ireland, Hungary, Canada, the US, India, and Indonesia.

Since 1947, Pauwels has stood for innovative, high quality and reliable transformers with due respect to the environment and service to customers around the world. Pauwels was acquired by CG in 2005.

He said that bilateral relations between the two countries are deepening and broadening. The trade between the two countries has reached $4 billion which include Belgium exports to the Kingdom — items such as machinery, equipment and foodstuff, while the imports are petrochemical products and oil.

Belgian investments in the Kingdom have totaled around $400 million in several sectors, while SABIC has a major project in Brussels. ”We are making every effort to attract Saudi investors,” he said, stressing that there are several viable ventures that could be handled by Saudi businessmen in Belgium.

Politically, he said: ”We are joining hands with the Kingdom to fight terror and we are members of the coalition forces.”

The envoy recalled that in March 2014, Princess Astrid of Belgium visited Jeddah, leading a large business delegation.

“The industrial sector will profit largely where there is a need to collaborate with public and private partnerships,” she said. “The Kingdom holds 62 percent of the world’s capacity for infrastructural development and the total infrastructure required in the GCC by 2020 will amount to $1.5 billion,” she added.

She further said that as Saudi Arabia is now moving toward a green economy, the major sectors that have opportunities for investment are pharmaceuticals; health care; energy-based industries; electric power, including nuclear and renewable energy; water and waste water; financial and professional services; education; training and human capital development; mass transport infrastructure, including new rail, metro and bus links; environment; defense; and security.