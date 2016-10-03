US Congress must listen to sane voices

This refers to news “Prominent Americans label JASTA ‘badly misguided legislation’.”

US Congress’ vote to override President Obama’s veto is an insensible act that will badly affect Saudi-US ties. When the Congress blames Saudi Arabia, it should not forget that the Kingdom itself is a victim of terrorism and extremism. JASTA would set dangerous precedent. The Congress must realize that it would never benefit the US in any way. Before blaming Saudi Arabia, they must not forget that the Kingdom is playing a key role against militancy. It is encouraging that some sane voices in the United States have pointed out the grave mistake committed by the US lawmakers. Political scientist Majid Rafizadeh rightly said that the law could put senior US officials at risk of being sued by other countries that might be a direct result of JASTA.

I hope that sanity will prevail and Congress will revisit its biased approach toward the Kingdom because the two countries enjoy cordial relations and these steps will strain relations. — Abbas Raheem, Jeddah