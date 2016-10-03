Honor killing

It was shocking to read a story about a brother killing his sister for marrying an Arab (non-Saudi) against the family’s permission, “Case of man who shot his sister to death considered by court” published in Arab News on Oct.1.

The Saudi society has to come to terms with the social narrow-mindedness of girls marrying to non-Saudis because this is a primitive thinking and is still pervading the Kingdom and harming the fabric of our society.

The young man was prompted to take this extreme step due to his social belief that his sister’s marriage to a non-Saudi will bring a bad name to his family.

We need to come out of the narrow-mindedness about superior/inferior tribalism concept which will only harm our generations to come in the long-term. This primitive belief of not allowing girls to marry according to their choices will result in rebellion against such primitive social norms.

For all of us, the life of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) is the best example who married outside his tribe. Therefore, we must follow his life and broaden our thinking by allowing our children to marry according to their choices. — Ali Al Saleh, Riyadh