Letters

Stricter monitoring of social media

This is in reference to Arab News story “Govt has the right to monitor, block social media networks, say Shoura members” (Oct.1).
I fully endorse views of the Shoura members regarding stricter monitoring and blocking of the websites and social media platforms that corrupt our society — especially the young minds — and increasing the role of the society and the parents.
Initially, the main concern of the parents was the immoral use of the Internet by their children. But now this apprehension has extended to political and religious thinking also.
Terrorist organizations are spreading their corrupt political and religious ideologies through social media networks, targeting youngsters from across the globe to join their ranks and engage in subversive activities.
Therefore, it’s a collective responsibility of the society — not just the government. As Shoura Council member Awad Al-Asmari said fathers especially should talk to their children and clear misconceptions and dispel doubts sown in their mind by terrorists.
Imams, orators and teachers should teach young people the morals of our forefathers. The media should broadcast programs about Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) and how he used to deal with others.
These invisible threats are difficult to detect and are visible only when they materialize in the form of terrorism or children getting badly addicted to social and moral ills through Internet. — Haji Ali, Riyadh

