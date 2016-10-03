Qur’an Printing Complex denies renewing Saudi Oger contract

JEDDAH: King Fahd Holy Qur’an Printing Complex Secretary-General Dr. Mohammed Salim Al-Awfi has denied several media reports, of which Arab News is one of them, that Saudi Oger has been granted afresh the contract to operate the complex.
In a written statement in response to a report in Arab News, which quoted a local newspaper, he said: “The news about the awarding of the contract of the complex is incorrect. The previous contract with Saudi Oger expired on Dul Hijjah 2, 1437, corresponding to Sept. 3, 2016.”
JEDDAH: King Fahd Holy Qur’an Printing Complex Secretary-General Dr. Mohammed Salim Al-Awfi has denied several media reports, of which Arab News is one of them, that Saudi Oger has been granted afresh the contract to operate the complex.