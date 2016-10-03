Qur’an Printing Complex denies renewing Saudi Oger contract

JEDDAH: King Fahd Holy Qur’an Printing Complex Secretary-General Dr. Mohammed Salim Al-Awfi has denied several media reports, of which Arab News is one of them, that Saudi Oger has been granted afresh the contract to operate the complex.

In a written statement in response to a report in Arab News, which quoted a local newspaper, he said: “The news about the awarding of the contract of the complex is incorrect. The previous contract with Saudi Oger expired on Dul Hijjah 2, 1437, corresponding to Sept. 3, 2016.”