  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • GCC states urge urgent UN action to save Aleppo

Middle-East

GCC states urge urgent UN action to save Aleppo

Reuters |

Syrian regime forces gather at the Kindi Hospital as smoke billows following aistrikes on Aleppo on Oct. 2, 2016. Calls have been mounting for the UN intervene in Syria to stop aerial bombardments of the city of Aleppo that were killing hundreds of civilians. (AFP / GEORGE OURFALIAN)

DOHA, Qatar: The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has demanded on Saturday that the UN intervene in Syria to stop aerial bombardments of the city of Aleppo that it said were killing hundreds of civilians.
The GCC said a Syrian government offensive on the city was systematically destroying neighborhoods and a “flagrant aggression contrary to international laws.”
“The secretary-general demands that the UN Security Council intervene immediately to stop the aggression on the city of Aleppo and end the suffering of the Syrian people,” the GCC said in a statement.
It called on the UN to “implement relevant council resolutions over the Syria crisis.”
The devastating war in Syria has ravaged Aleppo, once the country’s economic hub.
The UN’s top aid official decried the “living hell” suffered by residents in Aleppo’s east.
UN aid chief Stephen O’Brien called for immediate action to end the “living hell” of civilians in Aleppo’s east.
For 10 days a Russian-backed Syrian government offensive has been underway to capture eastern Aleppo and crush the last urban stronghold of a revolt against Syrian President Bashar Assad that began in 2011.
The collapse of the latest Syria cease-fire has heightened the possibility that Gulf states including Saudi Arabia and Qatar might arm Syrian rebels with shoulder-fired missiles to defend themselves against Syrian and Russian warplanes, US officials said.
France’s foreign minister said on Wednesday he was working to put forward a UN Security Council resolution for a cease-fire in Aleppo, and that any country that opposed it would be deemed complicit in war crimes.
The US continues to maintain that negotiations are the only way to end the carnage.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

Turkey police detain Gulen’s brother in coup probe

ISTANBUL Turkish police on Sunday detained a brother of the US based preacher Fethullah Gulen who...

Iran to prosecute 400 officials over high salaries

TEHRAN Iran s auditors said Sunday that around 400 public sector officials face prosecution over...

Libyan pro-government forces kill 10 Daesh fighters fleeing Sirte

TRIPOLI Libyan pro government forces killed at least 10 Daesh militants as they attempted to flee...

Egypt group after lawmaker over virginity test comments

CAIRO An independent Egyptian daily says the state s top women s advocacy group has filed a...

Tragic story behind rescued baby in Syria’s Idlib

IDLIB Syria The frail cries of four month old Wahida made the rescue worker who carried her out...

Yemen rebels pose threat to shipping: Arab coalition

RIYADH Houthi rebels in Yemen are posing a threat to shipping in the strategic Bab Al Mandab...

Israeli land grab continues

Jerusalem Israel has approved the construction of 98 settler homes in the occupied West Bank and...

Kerry ‘lost’ Syria argument: NYT

WASHINGTON US Secretary of State John Kerry in a meeting last week with a small number of Syrian...

Terror strikes Aleppo hospital as Assad forces advance in city

ALEPPO The largest hospital in rebel held east Aleppo was bombed on Saturday for the second time...

Palestinian who wounded Israeli guard killed

JERUSALEM A Palestinian who stabbed and wounded an Israeli security guard at a main military...

Erdogan slams US Congress over JASTA law

ANKARA Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned Saturday a US Congress vote to override...

Turkey parliament extends mandate for troops in Iraq, Syria

ANKARA Turkey s parliament on Saturday overwhelmingly approved a one year extension of an...

Russia: 'Terrible consequences' if US attacks Assad forces

BEIRUT Russia warned the United States Saturday against carrying out any attacks on Syrian...

Iran says new attack drone modeled on captured US aircraft

TEHRAN Iran Iran s Revolutionary Guard has built a new attack drone which is similar to a US...

No letup in Russian bombardment of Aleppo as US clings to diplomacy

AMMAN Jordan Russian war planes struck rebel held areas north of Aleppo on Saturday as the army...

Yemen spy boss gunned down

SANAA Armed militants have gunned down a senior security official in the southern city of Aden...

Around Arab News

5 enemy infiltrators killed in Jazan; Hadi forces capture Houthi stronghold

JEDDAH The Saudi Yemeni border has witnessed relative calm in the last two days after Saudi armed...

Houthi terror poses threat to global shipping: Coalition

JEDDAH Iran backed Houthi terrorists in Yemen are posing a threat to shipping in the strategic...

GCC states urge urgent UN action to save Aleppo

DOHA Qatar The Gulf Cooperation Council GCC has demanded on Saturday that the UN intervene in...

Breast cancer drive launched

RIYADH In a Kingdom wide awareness program to reduce the incidence of breast cancer the Ministry...

Qur’an Printing Complex denies renewing Saudi Oger contract

JEDDAH King Fahd Holy Qur an Printing Complex Secretary General Dr Mohammed Salim Al Awfi has...

KACST brings KSA’s economy into digital age

RIYADH King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology in partnership with Siemens hosted on Sept...

Let the show begin: World-class entertainment comes to Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH Since its establishment a few months ago the General Authority for Entertainment GAE has...

Stricter monitoring of social media

This is in reference to Arab News story Govt has the right to monitor block social media networks...

Honor killing

It was shocking to read a story about a brother killing his sister for marrying an Arab non Saudi...

US Congress must listen to sane voices

This refers to news Prominent Americans label JASTA badly misguided legislation US Congress vote...

Repeal JASTA, New York Times urges US Congress

JEDDAH The New York Times has urged the US Congress to repeal the so called 9 11 Bill or the...

KSA switches to Gregorian calendar

RIYADH Salaries allowances and other payments to public servants will now be paid according to...

Government introduces reforms to civil service

RIYADH The new job evaluation system recently announced by the Ministry of Civil Services as part...

MERS infection most virulent in Ramadan

RIYADH A total of 192 people including 131 men were infected with Middle East Respiratory...

Oops! Gigi Hadid takes a tumble on Paris ramp

PARIS Model Gigi Hadid has tripped on the runway during a show at Paris Fashion Week The 21 year...

Britain’s William and Kate wrap up Canada tour

VICTORIA Britain s Prince William and his wife Kate left British Columbia s capital Saturday to...