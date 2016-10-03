  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 9 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Kim Kardashian robbed of millions at gunpoint in Paris

Offbeat

Kim Kardashian robbed of millions at gunpoint in Paris

Agence France Presse |

American TV personality Kim Kardashian attends the Cannes Lions 2015, International Advertising Festival in Cannes, southern France, in this file photo. (AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau, File)

Journalists stand in front of the entrance of a luxury residence on the Rue Tronchet in central Paris where masked men robbed US reality TV star Kim Kardashian West at gunpoint early on Monday. (REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes)

PARIS, France: US reality television star Kim Kardashian was tied up and robbed at gunpoint on Monday at a luxury Paris residence by robbers who made off with millions in jewelry.
Kardashian was “badly shaken but physically unharmed” after the assault, which struck a fresh blow to the image of the French capital.
Police said the 35-year-old Kardashian was “tied up and locked in the bathroom” of the residence in the chic Madeleine district of Paris, near the city’s main department stores.
A police source said the robbers made off with a ring worth around four million euros ($4.5 million) and a case of jewelry with a value of five million euros. Two mobile phones were also taken.
The incident occurred at 2:30 a.m. (0030 GMT) on Monday.
Police said five men were involved and two of them entered Kardashian’s bedroom in the luxury residence where she has stayed before.
Kardashian’s spokeswoman said “two armed masked men dressed as police officers” burst into her room.
Another member of the gang restrained the building’s security guard during the robbery but he was unhurt, police said.
Investigators believe the assailants may have fled on bicycles.
The star’s bodyguard, Pascal Duvier, was not at the residence at the time because he was providing security for Kardashian’s sister Kourtney at a Paris nightclub, an investigation source said.
On hearing of the robbery, Kardashian’s husband, rap superstar Kanye West, abruptly cut short an appearance at a festival in New York, citing a “family emergency.”
It is not known whether Kardashian’s two children with West were with her at the time of the robbery.
She flew out of France on a private jet on Monday after being questioned by police about the robbery.
Kardashian, one of the most recognizable US celebrities, had made a series of high-profile appearances at Paris fashion week.
She attended catwalk shows by Balenciaga and Givenchy on Sunday and also appeared at a launch for Armenian-American jewelry designer Siran Manoukian.
Kardashian was last week approached in Paris by Vitalii Sediuk, who is known for playing pranks on stars. He was caught on video attempting to kiss her behind in an apparent social commentary.
Kardashian has been a fixture of US celebrity news for more than a decade after the leak of a sex tape and the success of reality show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

'Sorry, show's over'
West learned about the assault as he headlined a music festival in New York.
An hour into his set, the rapper said mid-song, “I’m sorry, show’s over,” and quickly left the stage.
A festival representative said West had a “family emergency” and the festival later issued a statement saying: “Our thoughts are with West and his family.”
West had flown to Paris to appear with his wife on Thursday during a one-day break in his North American tour.
Paris remains one of the world’s most visited cities but tourist numbers have declined since the jihadist attacks last November in which 130 people were killed.
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo tried to play down the Kardashian robbery, saying it was “a very rare act that happened in a private space.”
But tourism professionals said such a high-profile incident was disastrous publicity.
“This is just another blow, especially for the luxury sector,” Mark Watkins, head of tourism consultancy firm Coach Omnium, told AFP.
“Paris and France didn’t need this and I think that this very violent incident is going to have an effect on the high-end clientele and on tourism in general.”
Hotels in Paris have seen their takings fall by 20 percent this year, according to industry figures.
Kardashian and West are frequent visitors to France. In 2014, they threw a lavish private party at the Versailles chateau near Paris during a no-expense-spared tour of Europe to celebrate their wedding.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Offbeat

Let the show begin: World-class entertainment comes to Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH Since its establishment a few months ago the General Authority for Entertainment GAE has...

Oops! Gigi Hadid takes a tumble on Paris ramp

PARIS Model Gigi Hadid has tripped on the runway during a show at Paris Fashion Week The 21 year...

Britain’s William and Kate wrap up Canada tour

VICTORIA Britain s Prince William and his wife Kate left British Columbia s capital Saturday to...

Azalea blames love life for album delay

LOS ANGELES Rapper Iggy Azalea says it was her relationship woes that led to the delay of her...

Sherine to host own talk show

BEIRUT Egyptian singer Sherine Abdel Wahab wants to try it all The 35 year old superstar tried...

Sting sings ‘Inshallah’ on refugee crisis

NEW YORK As Sting took up the refugee crisis for his latest album he met in Berlin with musicians...

Alec Baldwin nails it as Trump on ‘SNL’

NEW YORK No debating Alec Baldwin stole the show Saturday in his new role as Donald Trump when...

Shakira roots for peace

BOGOTA Some of Colombia s most famous artists athletes and writers from singer Shakira to soccer...

William, Kate go fishing in Canada

HAIDA GWAII British Columbia Prince William and Kate have arrived at a small village off the...

‘Brangelina’ reach stop-gap deal over kids

LOS ANGELES Angelina Jolie has reached a temporary agreement with Brad Pitt giving her custody of...

Craig still first choice for Bond

LONDON The team behind the James Bond films wants Daniel Craig to return as 007 the spy series...

Dior’s first female designer unites stars

PARIS Rihanna and Natalie Portman dressed to the nines Jennifer Lawrence opted for jeans And most...

Pakistan bans Bollywood films as Kashmir tensions rise

ISLAMABAD Indian films have been banned in cinemas across Pakistan as tensions between Islamabad...

‘Queen of pop’ to perform at Super Bowl halftime show

NEW YORK It s official Lady Gaga will headline the Super Bowl halftime show The NFL and Pepsi...

Story of a chess player inspires Alicia Keys song

NEW YORK Alicia Keys has always been a supporter of female empowerment so when the singer watched...

Stolen Van Gogh masterpieces recovered

NAPLES Two Van Gogh masterpieces stolen in Amsterdam 14 years ago have been recoved from the home...

Around Arab News

Kim Kardashian robbed of millions at gunpoint in Paris

PARIS France US reality television star Kim Kardashian was tied up and robbed at gunpoint on...

Company boards ‘must give chance to young generation’

RIYADH More than 60 chairmen and board directors attended the 4th Chairman Summit in Riyadh...

Oil price breaks above $50 as investors warm to OPEC deal

NEW YORK Oil prices were up nearly 1 percent on Monday taking Brent above 50 a barrel and US...

Binladin Group gets govt funds

RIYADH The government has transferred delayed funds to Saudi Binladin Group so it can pay back...

Russian ruble hits 2016 high

MOSCOW The Russian ruble hit its highest against the dollar this year and Moscow listed stocks...

Qatargas to start operations at its new Ras Laffan 2 condensate splitter

DOHA SINGAPORE Qatargas the world s largest LNG producer will start operations at its new Ras...

Tadawul: Petchem shares gain strength

JEDDAH Gulf stock markets were weak on Monday as Saudi Arabia swung widely hit by plans for...

Reporter jailed in Tehran sues Iranian government

WASHINGTON The Washington Post reporter who was detained for more than 18 months in Iran after...

Japanese scientist wins Nobel for study of cell recycling

NEW YORK Like a busy city a cell works better if it can dispose of and recycle its garbage Now a...

SAARC states should behave sensibly

Ever since the formation of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation SAARC numerous...

Community service punishment for 'Abu Sin'?

The Arab News Editorial Abu Sin deserves a tryout not a trial was sound logical convincing and at...

Standing shoulder-to-shoulder

Saudi Arabia s leadership is strongly focused on strengthening ties with other countries on...

Blaming Moscow, US suspends talks with Russia on Syria cease-fire

WASHINGTON The United States on Monday suspended talks with Russia on trying to end the violence...

Falling US natural gas output meets stronger demand

LONDON The US natural gas market is on an unsustainable trajectory as consumption grows rapidly...

India's gold imports drop for ninth straight month in September

MUMBAI India s gold imports fell for a ninth straight month in September as weak retail demand...

Shanghai exchange interested in buying stake in Pakistan bourse

KARACHI The Pakistan Stock Exchange Ltd has received interest from the Shanghai Stock Exchange...