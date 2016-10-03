  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 7 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Where we are now in Britain’s decision to leave the union...

Economy

Where we are now in Britain’s decision to leave the union...

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS |

Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May delivers a speech at the annual conference at the International Convention Center in Birmingham, central England. (AFP)

LONDON: British Prime Minister Theresa May has outlined a broad timetable for the country’s departure from the European Union. That should bring more clarity about Britain’s future, right? Not necessarily.
Here’s a look at where we are with Britain’s EU exit, or Brexit.

WHAT HAPPENED

Prime Minister Theresa May offered the first clear date for the start of the Brexit process, rallying the Conservative Party troops at their annual conference with a promise to trigger Article 50 of the EU Treaty by the end of March 2017.
Invoking Article 50 is the starting gun to begin formal negotiations to leave and determine what the new relationship will be like.
European leaders and company executives have been pushing the government to say when it plans to trigger Article 50 so they can begin preparing for a post-EU Britain.

WHAT DIDN’T HAPPEN

Beyond that promise, May and her government gave no specifics on how Britain would approach the talks.
The prime minister hit on the emotive issues of sovereignty, immigration and world status — suggesting that these were the pillars around which her program would be built.
But even May admitted that she wouldn’t offer too many specifics for fear of revealing her negotiating hand.
Observers are now reading the tea leaves in a speech mostly directed at rallying the Conservative trenches.
“Unifying speeches at these conferences tend to be light,” said Victoria Honeyman, an expert on British politics at the University of Leeds.
“I mean everyone wants a strong economy. Who doesn’t want a strong economy? That’s like saying we want the sun to rise.”

THE BIG HINT

The big issue in both the June 23 referendum and in the drive to implement the result has been immigration.
May hit the topic hard, saying that “we will decide for ourselves how we control immigration.”
She didn’t spell out what she meant by “control,” but the emphasis is important because it could bear consequences for the economy.
The EU says that a country cannot retain access to the region’s common market — the world’s biggest tariff-less economic bloc — without also accepting the free movement of workers.
So any restrictions by the UK on immigration are likely to result in barriers to trade between Britain and the EU, said Jonathan Portes, a senior fellow at the National Institute for Economic and Social Research. That is likely to hurt British companies in the long term.

WHAT MARKETS THINK

Her emphasis in controlling immigration — rather than seeking strong ties to the EU’s common market — prompted investors to sell the pound, which was down a sharp 0.9 percent at $1.2862 on Monday. The main stock market fared better, but mainly because many of its listed companies are multinationals that earn in dollars or major exporters.

THE LADY’S NOT FOR TURNING

May rejected the idea that parts of the UK might veto the deal.
The message was plainly aimed at Scotland, which voted overwhelmingly to stay in the EU and has been agitating for legislative consent because of extensive trade with the EU. May said no.
“I will never allow divisive nationalists to undermine the precious union between the four nations of our United Kingdom,” May said.
The Scots, who only narrowly rejected independence from the UK in 2014, didn’t like that one bit. Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: “PM going out of her way to say Scotland’s voice and interests don’t matter. Strange approach from someone who wants to keep UK together.”

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Economy

Pound plunges as UK minister warns of Brexit ‘rollercoaster’

BIRMINGHAM The pound hit a three year low against the euro Monday after Prime Minister Theresa...

German firms sign contracts in Iran on trade mission

TEHRAN German firms have signed a range of business deals with Iranian partners as part of two...

Top bank under fire over digital drive and plan to cut 7,000 jobs

AMSTERDAM ING Groep s plans to shed 7 000 jobs and invest in its digital platforms to make annual...

Company boards ‘must give chance to young generation’

RIYADH More than 60 chairmen and board directors attended the 4th Chairman Summit in Riyadh...

Oil price breaks above $50 as investors warm to OPEC deal

NEW YORK Oil prices were up nearly 1 percent on Monday taking Brent above 50 a barrel and US...

Binladin Group gets govt funds

RIYADH The government has transferred delayed funds to Saudi Binladin Group so it can pay back...

Russian ruble hits 2016 high

MOSCOW The Russian ruble hit its highest against the dollar this year and Moscow listed stocks...

Qatargas to start operations at its new Ras Laffan 2 condensate splitter

DOHA SINGAPORE Qatargas the world s largest LNG producer will start operations at its new Ras...

Tadawul: Petchem shares gain strength

JEDDAH Gulf stock markets were weak on Monday as Saudi Arabia swung widely hit by plans for...

Falling US natural gas output meets stronger demand

LONDON The US natural gas market is on an unsustainable trajectory as consumption grows rapidly...

India's gold imports drop for ninth straight month in September

MUMBAI India s gold imports fell for a ninth straight month in September as weak retail demand...

Shanghai exchange interested in buying stake in Pakistan bourse

KARACHI The Pakistan Stock Exchange Ltd has received interest from the Shanghai Stock Exchange...

Tesla posts 70% rise in quarterly deliveries, backs 2016 target

SAN FRANCISCO Tesla Motors Inc said its third quarter deliveries rose 70 percent to 24 500 cars...

Morocco GDP rises 1% in Q3 as drought hits key farming sector

RABAT Morocco s economy grew 1 percent year on year in the third quarter compared to 4 8 percent...

Saudi GDP rises 1.4% in second quarter of 2016

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s gross domestic product adjusted for inflation rose 1 4 percent from a year...

CMA prepares program to accomplish Saudi Vision 2030

RIYADH In order to execute the instructions of the Council of Economic and Development Affairs...

Around Arab News

Pound plunges as UK minister warns of Brexit ‘rollercoaster’

BIRMINGHAM The pound hit a three year low against the euro Monday after Prime Minister Theresa...

German firms sign contracts in Iran on trade mission

TEHRAN German firms have signed a range of business deals with Iranian partners as part of two...

Top bank under fire over digital drive and plan to cut 7,000 jobs

AMSTERDAM ING Groep s plans to shed 7 000 jobs and invest in its digital platforms to make annual...

Where we are now in Britain’s decision to leave the union...

LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May has outlined a broad timetable for the country s...

Kim Kardashian robbed of millions at gunpoint in Paris

PARIS France US reality television star Kim Kardashian was tied up and robbed at gunpoint on...

Company boards ‘must give chance to young generation’

RIYADH More than 60 chairmen and board directors attended the 4th Chairman Summit in Riyadh...

Oil price breaks above $50 as investors warm to OPEC deal

NEW YORK Oil prices were up nearly 1 percent on Monday taking Brent above 50 a barrel and US...

Binladin Group gets govt funds

RIYADH The government has transferred delayed funds to Saudi Binladin Group so it can pay back...

Russian ruble hits 2016 high

MOSCOW The Russian ruble hit its highest against the dollar this year and Moscow listed stocks...

Qatargas to start operations at its new Ras Laffan 2 condensate splitter

DOHA SINGAPORE Qatargas the world s largest LNG producer will start operations at its new Ras...

Tadawul: Petchem shares gain strength

JEDDAH Gulf stock markets were weak on Monday as Saudi Arabia swung widely hit by plans for...

Reporter jailed in Tehran sues Iranian government

WASHINGTON The Washington Post reporter who was detained for more than 18 months in Iran after...

Japanese scientist wins Nobel for study of cell recycling

NEW YORK Like a busy city a cell works better if it can dispose of and recycle its garbage Now a...

SAARC states should behave sensibly

Ever since the formation of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation SAARC numerous...

Community service punishment for 'Abu Sin'?

The Arab News Editorial Abu Sin deserves a tryout not a trial was sound logical convincing and at...

Standing shoulder-to-shoulder

Saudi Arabia s leadership is strongly focused on strengthening ties with other countries on...