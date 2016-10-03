  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 3 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Top bank under fire over digital drive and plan to cut 7,000 jobs

Economy

Top bank under fire over digital drive and plan to cut 7,000 jobs

Reuters |

Gerard van Hees, union representative at Dutch Federation of Trade Unions (FNV), speaks to the press at ING Bank headquarters in Amsterdam. (AFP)

AMSTERDAM: ING Groep’s plans to shed 7,000 jobs and invest in its digital platforms to make annual savings of 900 million euros ($1 billion) by 2021, drew swift criticism from unions of the Netherlands’ largest financial services company.
The layoffs represent slightly less than 12 percent of ING’s 52,000 workforce because nearly 1,000 are expected to come at suppliers rather than the bank itself.
But they are the heaviest since 2009, when ING was forced to restructure and spin off its insurance activities after receiving a state bailout during the financial crisis.
Labor unions were highly critical of the decision.
“I don’t think this was the intention of the (government) when it kept ING afloat with bailout money,” Ike Wiersinga of the Dutch CNV union said.
In Belgian, where the number of jobs lost will be highest, labor leader Herman Vanderhaegen called the decision a “horror show” in a statement published on the website of De Tijd, and said workers would strike on Friday.
Although other large banks have announced mass layoffs at branch offices in the past year to boost profitability, ING said the job cuts were partly to combine technology platforms and risk control centers as well to help it to contend with regulatory burdens and low interest rates.
“You have to announce these programs and these intentions at a time when you can afford them,” CEO Ralph Hamers said.
“We’re strong right now, we have good results, we are growing and then you have to do the repairs, and not when you don’t have any choice anymore.”
ING said it would invest 800 million euros in its technology platform, to be rolled out over the next five years in Spain, Italy, France, Austria and the Czech Republic.
Those countries are mature, “challenger” markets, where there are dominant incumbent banks and ING is looking to grow — mostly by online banking with few physical offices.
Hamers said that while three to four years ago banking digitalization was taking off in a few northern European countries, it was now taking off everywhere.
Big software companies like Google and Facebook had raised customer expectations in all the countries in which ING are operating, he said.

ING has had success, especially in Germany, with a business model focused on maintaining little physical presence and conducting its retail business entirely online, winning customers from Deutsche Bank.
In the Netherlands and Benelux, where most of the job cuts will fall — 3,500 in Belgium and 2,300 in the Netherlands — the company is integrating its Record Bank subsidiary, Belgium’s third largest pure retail bank, with ING.
The company plans to take 1.1 billion euros in charges, of which 1 billion euros will be in the next quarter, for redundancies.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Economy

Pound plunges as UK minister warns of Brexit ‘rollercoaster’

BIRMINGHAM The pound hit a three year low against the euro Monday after Prime Minister Theresa...

German firms sign contracts in Iran on trade mission

TEHRAN German firms have signed a range of business deals with Iranian partners as part of two...

Where we are now in Britain’s decision to leave the union...

LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May has outlined a broad timetable for the country s...

Company boards ‘must give chance to young generation’

RIYADH More than 60 chairmen and board directors attended the 4th Chairman Summit in Riyadh...

Oil price breaks above $50 as investors warm to OPEC deal

NEW YORK Oil prices were up nearly 1 percent on Monday taking Brent above 50 a barrel and US...

Binladin Group gets govt funds

RIYADH The government has transferred delayed funds to Saudi Binladin Group so it can pay back...

Russian ruble hits 2016 high

MOSCOW The Russian ruble hit its highest against the dollar this year and Moscow listed stocks...

Qatargas to start operations at its new Ras Laffan 2 condensate splitter

DOHA SINGAPORE Qatargas the world s largest LNG producer will start operations at its new Ras...

Tadawul: Petchem shares gain strength

JEDDAH Gulf stock markets were weak on Monday as Saudi Arabia swung widely hit by plans for...

Falling US natural gas output meets stronger demand

LONDON The US natural gas market is on an unsustainable trajectory as consumption grows rapidly...

India's gold imports drop for ninth straight month in September

MUMBAI India s gold imports fell for a ninth straight month in September as weak retail demand...

Shanghai exchange interested in buying stake in Pakistan bourse

KARACHI The Pakistan Stock Exchange Ltd has received interest from the Shanghai Stock Exchange...

Tesla posts 70% rise in quarterly deliveries, backs 2016 target

SAN FRANCISCO Tesla Motors Inc said its third quarter deliveries rose 70 percent to 24 500 cars...

Morocco GDP rises 1% in Q3 as drought hits key farming sector

RABAT Morocco s economy grew 1 percent year on year in the third quarter compared to 4 8 percent...

Saudi GDP rises 1.4% in second quarter of 2016

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s gross domestic product adjusted for inflation rose 1 4 percent from a year...

CMA prepares program to accomplish Saudi Vision 2030

RIYADH In order to execute the instructions of the Council of Economic and Development Affairs...

Around Arab News

Pound plunges as UK minister warns of Brexit ‘rollercoaster’

BIRMINGHAM The pound hit a three year low against the euro Monday after Prime Minister Theresa...

German firms sign contracts in Iran on trade mission

TEHRAN German firms have signed a range of business deals with Iranian partners as part of two...

Top bank under fire over digital drive and plan to cut 7,000 jobs

AMSTERDAM ING Groep s plans to shed 7 000 jobs and invest in its digital platforms to make annual...

Where we are now in Britain’s decision to leave the union...

LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May has outlined a broad timetable for the country s...

Kim Kardashian robbed of millions at gunpoint in Paris

PARIS France US reality television star Kim Kardashian was tied up and robbed at gunpoint on...

Company boards ‘must give chance to young generation’

RIYADH More than 60 chairmen and board directors attended the 4th Chairman Summit in Riyadh...

Oil price breaks above $50 as investors warm to OPEC deal

NEW YORK Oil prices were up nearly 1 percent on Monday taking Brent above 50 a barrel and US...

Binladin Group gets govt funds

RIYADH The government has transferred delayed funds to Saudi Binladin Group so it can pay back...

Russian ruble hits 2016 high

MOSCOW The Russian ruble hit its highest against the dollar this year and Moscow listed stocks...

Qatargas to start operations at its new Ras Laffan 2 condensate splitter

DOHA SINGAPORE Qatargas the world s largest LNG producer will start operations at its new Ras...

Tadawul: Petchem shares gain strength

JEDDAH Gulf stock markets were weak on Monday as Saudi Arabia swung widely hit by plans for...

Reporter jailed in Tehran sues Iranian government

WASHINGTON The Washington Post reporter who was detained for more than 18 months in Iran after...

Japanese scientist wins Nobel for study of cell recycling

NEW YORK Like a busy city a cell works better if it can dispose of and recycle its garbage Now a...

SAARC states should behave sensibly

Ever since the formation of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation SAARC numerous...

Community service punishment for 'Abu Sin'?

The Arab News Editorial Abu Sin deserves a tryout not a trial was sound logical convincing and at...

Standing shoulder-to-shoulder

Saudi Arabia s leadership is strongly focused on strengthening ties with other countries on...