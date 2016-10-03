  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 9 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Pound plunges as UK minister warns of Brexit ‘rollercoaster’

Economy

Pound plunges as UK minister warns of Brexit ‘rollercoaster’

AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE |

British Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond makes a keynote address on the second day of the annual Conservative Party conference at the International Convention Center in Birmingham, central England. (AFP)

BIRMINGHAM: The pound hit a three-year low against the euro Monday after Prime Minister Theresa May said Britain will trigger Brexit negotiations by the end of March and her finance minister warned of “turbulence.”

Sterling weakened to 87.46 pence against the euro, the lowest level since August 2013, after May’s government gave more details about how Britain will leave the European Union at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham, central England.
Finance minister Philip Hammond said people should expect “some turbulence as we go through this negotiating process,” adding that consumer and business confidence could go up and down like a “rollercoaster.”
His comments came the day after May revealed Britain would start the two-year exit process by the end of March, putting it on track to leave by early 2019 and opening the door for painful negotiations with EU partners.
The new premier, who took power in July after David Cameron quit following the Brexit vote, also indicated willingness to leave the single market in order to secure control over immigration from the EU.
At the start of the week’s trading in London, sterling also fell to $1.2853 against the dollar, a fall of around 0.5 percent since closing on Friday.
“Whilst markets welcome the update (from May), there is still a great degree of uncertainty surrounding what Brexit negotiations will involve,” said Ana Thaker, a market economist at PhillipCapital UK.
“It is generally considered that the more May insists on immigration control, the more the EU is likely to close access to the single market,” an analysis by Rabobank Financial Markets Research added.
“The drop in the value of the pound this morning reflects investors’ concerns.”
Britain’s economy has performed more strongly than some analysts expected in the aftermath of June’s surprise Brexit vote.
In a key indicator of the strength of the manufacturing sector, the Markit/CIPS UK manufacturing PMI (purchasing managers’ index) rose to its highest level since mid-2014, according to figures out Monday.
Sterling stabilized on the news, which showed manufacturing had benefited from the lower pound.
However, there is uncertainty among many major employers about long-term investment decisions due to Brexit.
Last week, carmaker Nissan’s CEO Carlos Ghosn said it was delaying new investment at its giant plant in Sunderland, northeast England, announcing: “We cannot stay if the conditions do not justify that we stay.”
Hammond acknowledged Monday that there could be difficult times ahead as Britain negotiates its exit from the EU.
“We have to expect a period when confidence will go up and down — perhaps on a bit of a rollercoaster — until we get to a final agreement,” he told the BBC.
He offered fresh reassurance to business in his conference speech, pledging to take “whatever steps are necessary to protect this economy from turbulence” during Brexit talks.
He also guaranteed that the Treasury would guarantee EU funding secured for key projects secured before Brexit even after departure.
Hammond is seen as a proponent of a more gradual “soft Brexit” that would retain access to the EU’s single market, while other “hard Brexit” proponents in May’s cabinet want a clean break with the EU.
He has signalled a break with predecessor George Osborne’s goal of eliminating Britain’s deficit by 2019-2020 and has not set an alternative timetable for balancing the books.
Instead, Hammond is pledging more investment to boost Britain’s economy, including the launch of a £3 billion (3.4 billion euro, $3.9 billion) fund to build more than 200,000 new homes.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Economy

German firms sign contracts in Iran on trade mission

TEHRAN German firms have signed a range of business deals with Iranian partners as part of two...

Top bank under fire over digital drive and plan to cut 7,000 jobs

AMSTERDAM ING Groep s plans to shed 7 000 jobs and invest in its digital platforms to make annual...

Where we are now in Britain’s decision to leave the union...

LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May has outlined a broad timetable for the country s...

Company boards ‘must give chance to young generation’

RIYADH More than 60 chairmen and board directors attended the 4th Chairman Summit in Riyadh...

Oil price breaks above $50 as investors warm to OPEC deal

NEW YORK Oil prices were up nearly 1 percent on Monday taking Brent above 50 a barrel and US...

Binladin Group gets govt funds

RIYADH The government has transferred delayed funds to Saudi Binladin Group so it can pay back...

Russian ruble hits 2016 high

MOSCOW The Russian ruble hit its highest against the dollar this year and Moscow listed stocks...

Qatargas to start operations at its new Ras Laffan 2 condensate splitter

DOHA SINGAPORE Qatargas the world s largest LNG producer will start operations at its new Ras...

Tadawul: Petchem shares gain strength

JEDDAH Gulf stock markets were weak on Monday as Saudi Arabia swung widely hit by plans for...

Falling US natural gas output meets stronger demand

LONDON The US natural gas market is on an unsustainable trajectory as consumption grows rapidly...

India's gold imports drop for ninth straight month in September

MUMBAI India s gold imports fell for a ninth straight month in September as weak retail demand...

Shanghai exchange interested in buying stake in Pakistan bourse

KARACHI The Pakistan Stock Exchange Ltd has received interest from the Shanghai Stock Exchange...

Tesla posts 70% rise in quarterly deliveries, backs 2016 target

SAN FRANCISCO Tesla Motors Inc said its third quarter deliveries rose 70 percent to 24 500 cars...

Morocco GDP rises 1% in Q3 as drought hits key farming sector

RABAT Morocco s economy grew 1 percent year on year in the third quarter compared to 4 8 percent...

Saudi GDP rises 1.4% in second quarter of 2016

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s gross domestic product adjusted for inflation rose 1 4 percent from a year...

CMA prepares program to accomplish Saudi Vision 2030

RIYADH In order to execute the instructions of the Council of Economic and Development Affairs...

Around Arab News

Pound plunges as UK minister warns of Brexit ‘rollercoaster’

BIRMINGHAM The pound hit a three year low against the euro Monday after Prime Minister Theresa...

German firms sign contracts in Iran on trade mission

TEHRAN German firms have signed a range of business deals with Iranian partners as part of two...

Top bank under fire over digital drive and plan to cut 7,000 jobs

AMSTERDAM ING Groep s plans to shed 7 000 jobs and invest in its digital platforms to make annual...

Where we are now in Britain’s decision to leave the union...

LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May has outlined a broad timetable for the country s...

Kim Kardashian robbed of millions at gunpoint in Paris

PARIS France US reality television star Kim Kardashian was tied up and robbed at gunpoint on...

Company boards ‘must give chance to young generation’

RIYADH More than 60 chairmen and board directors attended the 4th Chairman Summit in Riyadh...

Oil price breaks above $50 as investors warm to OPEC deal

NEW YORK Oil prices were up nearly 1 percent on Monday taking Brent above 50 a barrel and US...

Binladin Group gets govt funds

RIYADH The government has transferred delayed funds to Saudi Binladin Group so it can pay back...

Russian ruble hits 2016 high

MOSCOW The Russian ruble hit its highest against the dollar this year and Moscow listed stocks...

Qatargas to start operations at its new Ras Laffan 2 condensate splitter

DOHA SINGAPORE Qatargas the world s largest LNG producer will start operations at its new Ras...

Tadawul: Petchem shares gain strength

JEDDAH Gulf stock markets were weak on Monday as Saudi Arabia swung widely hit by plans for...

Reporter jailed in Tehran sues Iranian government

WASHINGTON The Washington Post reporter who was detained for more than 18 months in Iran after...

Japanese scientist wins Nobel for study of cell recycling

NEW YORK Like a busy city a cell works better if it can dispose of and recycle its garbage Now a...

SAARC states should behave sensibly

Ever since the formation of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation SAARC numerous...

Community service punishment for 'Abu Sin'?

The Arab News Editorial Abu Sin deserves a tryout not a trial was sound logical convincing and at...

Standing shoulder-to-shoulder

Saudi Arabia s leadership is strongly focused on strengthening ties with other countries on...