  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 49 min 12 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • KSA condemns attack on UAE vessel

Saudi Arabia

KSA condemns attack on UAE vessel

Arab News |

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman chairs the weekly Cabinet meeting in Riyadh on Monday. (SPA)

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Monday expressed strong condemnation of the attack launched by Houthi militias on a civilian vessel of the United Arab Emirates near Aden.

The ship was on a routine voyage to transport humanitarian assistance to Yemen and take injured civilians to the UAE for medical treatment.
The Cabinet described the behavior as terrorist and jeopardizing international navigation at Bab Al-Mandab in contravention of international navigation regulations, as well as against international and regional efforts being exerted to send relief assistance to Yemen to alleviate the sufferings of the sisterly Yemeni people.
The Cabinet also denounced the raids targeting the Syrian city of Allepo, killing hundreds of innocent civilians, including children, the elderly and women, and welcomed the UN Human Rights Council’s resolution issued at the end of its 33rd session in Geneva which denounced the continuation of the wide-range flagrant and systematic violations in Syria committed by the Syrian regime and affiliated militias.
The Council of Ministers also condemned the explosions that took place in front of a mosque and a conference center in Germany, confirming the Kingdom’s firm position in calling for the importance of respecting all divine religions and human beliefs and its rejection of all criminal acts.
Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman briefed the Cabinet on the telephone call he received from Sudanese President Omar Bashir who thanked the Kingdom for the great services provided to pilgrims during the Umrah and Hajj seasons.
The Cabinet was also briefed on a review of the 15th Ministerial Conference of the International Energy Forum held in Algiers from 26 to 27/12/1437 H, and expressed satisfaction with its outcome and the continuation of cooperation, coordination and discussion among countries producing and consuming energy, and relevant companies and international organizations, as well as with the forum's focus on dialogue to stabilize the market in short and long terms.
The Cabinet was also briefed on the results of the 170th OPEC meeting, which was held in Algeria on 27/12/1437 H. It tackled capping the production of the organization, with the aim of reducing production and restoring stability to the global oil market, and expressed hope that cooperation between OPEC and non-OPEC producers will continue to work together to achieve benefits for both producing and consuming countries.
The Cabinet stressed that the Kingdom is keen to see the international oil market stable, in the interest of producing and consuming countries alike, as well as to the benefit of the oil industry and the global economy, and is ready to contribute to any collective action to achieve this goal.
Minister of Culture and Information Adel Al-Toraifi said in statements to the media that the Cabinet reiterated that the Kingdom welcomes the initial report by the Yemeni National Investigation Committee of Aug. 15, which rejects the UN High Commissioner's call to form an international commission of inquiry.
The Kingdom, the Cabinet said, appreciates that the work of the Yemeni National Investigation Committee is one of the most important guarantees of impunity and accountability.
The Cabinet also highlighted the important role Saudi Arabia plays in the field of humanitarian and relief aid, including that provided by King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid to people affected in the field of food security, shelter, health, water and environmental health, nutrition, education, protection and early recovery and logistic services in more than 30 countries across the world, including Yemen and Syria, as part of the center's 118 programs. The Cabinet was later briefed on its agenda, including some earlier reviewed by the Shoura Council. The Cabinet issued the following decisions:
Upon recommendations of the Population Growth Follow Up Committee, set up by the Council of Economic Affairs and Development, led by the deputy crown prince, the Cabinet added senior members to the committee representing the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs, the Ministry of Housing and the Statistics Department, assigned the committee to analyze the population’s situation in the Kingdom, including its components, trends, variations of geographical distribution, urbanization and forward periodical reports on the population situation, and transferred the populations growth follow-up issue to the National Committee on Inhabitants which would update the policy document within six month before forwarding it to the king for accreditation.
After review of the report submitted by the finance minister together with recommendations of the Council of Economic and Development Affairs, the Cabinet approved the following:
Upon designing their projects, government agencies have to use area cooling technology under certain conditions including that the projects should be new; demand on cooling requirements be over 15,000 tons of cooling; and that sufficient water be available in the area where the project will be set up.
The Saudi Energy Efficiency Center and the Electricity and Cogeneration Regulatory Authority will jointly revise the above conditions and criteria and update them, if required.
The Cabinet approved the import of the Palestinian goods and products with the government bearing customs duties related to these goods.
The Cabinet authorized the minister of health, or whomever he authorizes, to discuss with South Africa on a memo of understanding between the Saudi Health Ministry and its counterpart in South Africa for cooperation in the health field.
The Cabinet authorized the foreign minister, or whomever he authorizes, to discuss with Chadi on a general agreement for cooperation between the governments of Saudi Arabia and Chad.
The Cabinet authorized the minister of environment, water and agriculture, or whomever he authorizes, to discuss with Georgia on a draft agreement for cooperation in agriculture, animal husbandry, fishery resources, forests, and national parks between the governments of Saudi Arabia and Georgia.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Binladin Group gets govt funds

RIYADH The government has transferred delayed funds to Saudi Binladin Group so it can pay back...

Erdogan expresses complete solidarity with Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is upbeat about Turkey s relationship with Saudi...

Erdogan upbeat about Saudi-Turkish ties

Following is the text of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan s interview with Saudi journalist...

Telecom firms unmoved by boycott campaign

JEDDAH Saudi telecommunication firms face a social boycott launched by clients protesting high...

Cabinet: JASTA a source of ‘great concern to global community’

RIYADH The Cabinet on Monday said the recently enacted US law allowing citizens to sue the...

Erdogan came across as a 'committed Muslim leader,' says Saudi journalist who interviewed him

JEDDAH Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan came across as a committed Islamic oriented leader...

‘We were forced to intervene in Yemen’

RIYADH The lack of intervention by Saudi Arabia and Arab coalition forces in Yemen would have...

5 enemy infiltrators killed in Jazan; Hadi forces capture Houthi stronghold

JEDDAH The Saudi Yemeni border has witnessed relative calm in the last two days after Saudi armed...

Houthi terror poses threat to global shipping: Coalition

JEDDAH Iran backed Houthi terrorists in Yemen are posing a threat to shipping in the strategic...

Breast cancer drive launched

RIYADH In a Kingdom wide awareness program to reduce the incidence of breast cancer the Ministry...

Qur’an Printing Complex denies renewing Saudi Oger contract

JEDDAH King Fahd Holy Qur an Printing Complex Secretary General Dr Mohammed Salim Al Awfi has...

KACST brings KSA’s economy into digital age

RIYADH King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology in partnership with Siemens hosted on Sept...

Repeal JASTA, New York Times urges US Congress

JEDDAH The New York Times has urged the US Congress to repeal the so called 9 11 Bill or the...

KSA switches to Gregorian calendar

RIYADH Salaries allowances and other payments to public servants will now be paid according to...

Government introduces reforms to civil service

RIYADH The new job evaluation system recently announced by the Ministry of Civil Services as part...

MERS infection most virulent in Ramadan

RIYADH A total of 192 people including 131 men were infected with Middle East Respiratory...

Around Arab News

Binladin Group gets govt funds

RIYADH The government has transferred delayed funds to Saudi Binladin Group so it can pay back...

Clinton tears into Trump on taxes; he says he’ll save nation

TOLEDO Ohio Hillary Clinton tore into Donald Trump s tax maneuvering business skills and...

Red Cross says female French hostage released in Yemen

SANAA Yemen A French Tunisian woman working for the Red Cross has been released after nearly a...

Dashcam police video shows ‘execution’ of California black man — lawyer

LOS ANGELES Two Sacramento police officers heard on a dashboard camera video discussing how they...

Jordan, Turkey lead top 10 countries hosting half of world’s refugees

LONDON Ten countries accounting for a meager 2 5 percent of world GDP are hosting 56 percent of...

Japanese scientist wins Nobel for study of cell recycling

NEW YORK Like a busy city a cell works better if it can dispose of and recycle its garbage Now a...

Egypt says senior Muslim Brotherhood leader killed in shootout

CAIRO Egypt s Interior Ministry said early on Tuesday that it killed a senior Muslim Brotherhood...

US and Russia blame each other as Syria truce talks collapse

WASHINGTON The United States broke off talks with Russia on Monday on implementing a cease fire...

Erdogan expresses complete solidarity with Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is upbeat about Turkey s relationship with Saudi...

Erdogan upbeat about Saudi-Turkish ties

Following is the text of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan s interview with Saudi journalist...

Facebook’s ‘marketplace’ to make buying, selling of items more easy

NEW YORK Facebook says some 450 million people use its site mainly the Groups feature to buy and...

Social media giving big boost to businesses

In this day and age it is hard to imagine a business without its presence on social media If not...

Five Snapchat settings every user must know

Following are five important Snapchat setting posted by Mashable 1 Personalize friend emojis Tap...

Samsung Galaxy’s overheating problem ‘to be fixed’

Oculus has released an update that fixes battery drain and overheating problems with some Samsung...

KSA condemns attack on UAE vessel

RIYADH Saudi Arabia on Monday expressed strong condemnation of the attack launched by Houthi...

Telecom firms unmoved by boycott campaign

JEDDAH Saudi telecommunication firms face a social boycott launched by clients protesting high...