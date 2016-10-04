Samsung Galaxy’s overheating problem ‘to be fixed’

Oculus has released an update that fixes battery drain and overheating problems with some Samsung devices.

According to Tech Times, several owners of Samsung Galaxy S6 edge, Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge have complained that the Oculus app on their device is affecting their phone’s battery life, adding that the app is causing their device’s CPU to run very high, which is also happening when the app is not being used.

This problem prevents the phone from shifting to sleep mode and also interrupts other apps.

Samsung mobile phone owners have been complaining about the smartphone issues on many forums over the past few days.

The issues with the Oculus app resulted in many users deleting it from their phones. Some users who took this action found that the battery drain issue was fixed.

“I’ve removed all the Oculus and Gear VR apps, rebooted and my phone is back to normal. It actually might be better than normal, ” a user wrote.