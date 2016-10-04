  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Five Snapchat settings every user must know

Science & Technology

Five Snapchat settings every user must know

AGENCIES |

Following are five important Snapchat setting posted by Mashable.
1. Personalize friend emojis: Tap the ghost icon at the top of your screen. Now tap on the cog-shaped Settings icon to the top right. Scroll down to the Additional Services section, then select Manage Preferences. Now choose Friend Emojis.
Tap on the emoji you want to customize, then select which emoji you want to represent this friend category.
2. Camera Roll: Memories rollout means the current default is to save Snaps and Stories to your Memories, not your Camera Roll as per the old days.
Override this by tapping the ghost icon on your screen. Now go into Settings via the cog-shaped icon to the top right. Tap the Memories option.
Hit up the Save To... section at the bottom and you can now elect to save content to Memories, Memories & Camera Roll or Camera Roll Only.
3. Change a name: Changing name is useful if either a friend has a screen name you can never remember, or as a way to save time if they aren’t in your “Best Friends” to make them show up further up Snapchat’s alphabetical friends list.
To change a name, simply head to your friends list. Tap on the ghost icon at the top of your screen, then select My Friends.
Tap on the friend who’s name you want to change and in the pop-up box that appears, tap the larger screen name. This will bring up another box that gives you the option to change it.
Alternatively, you can tap the cog-shaped icon that appears top right of the pop up box and select Edit Name. Same result. Don’t forget to hit Save.
4. Link your Bitmoji to Snapchat: Link your Bitmoji account to use personalized Bitmoji graphics in your Snapchat content.
Ensure you’re logged into your Bitmoji app and open Snapchat. Tap the ghost icon at the top, hit up the cog-shaped icon to access your Settings, go to the Bitmoji option, then Link Bitmoji.
Follow the permissions prompts that appear and you’ll see a confirmation screen.
Now, with your accounts linked up, you can place Bitmoji graphics on Snaps and send them in chats. If your buddies are also Bitmojied up, you can share Friendmoji stickers too.
5. Enable your Snapchat ‘Birthday Party:’
Give yourself a Snapchat-themed birthday celebration. Head to Settings via the ghost and cog icons, then tap on Birthday under My Account. Here, you can toggle on the option to enable your personal Birthday Party.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Science & Technology

Japanese scientist wins Nobel for study of cell recycling

NEW YORK Like a busy city a cell works better if it can dispose of and recycle its garbage Now a...

Facebook’s ‘marketplace’ to make buying, selling of items more easy

NEW YORK Facebook says some 450 million people use its site mainly the Groups feature to buy and...

Social media giving big boost to businesses

In this day and age it is hard to imagine a business without its presence on social media If not...

Samsung Galaxy’s overheating problem ‘to be fixed’

Oculus has released an update that fixes battery drain and overheating problems with some Samsung...

Sugar gives bees a happy buzz: study

MIAMI United States An unexpected sugary snack can give bees a little buzz and appears to lift...

There is ‘life on Jupiter’s moon’

MIAMI More evidence of possible water plumes erupting from the surface of Jupiter s icy moon...

Elon Musk unveils plan for Mars ‘city’

GUADALAJARA MEXICO SpaceX chief Elon Musk unveiled on Tuesday ambitious plans to establish a city...

Candy Crush creator to launch mobile shooter game

According to a job listing on Candy Crush maker King s website the company is working on a mobile...

Snapchat foraying into new territory

Everyone is competing with Snapchat Its competitors are not shying away from copying its features...

Deleting voice search history made easy

Google lets you delete all of this voice search data It s not visible to anyone other than you...

Get a contact button on Instagram

Instagram s recent launch of business profiles allows you to add a contact button to your profile...

’Telegram’ adds selfie masks

Messaging platform Telegram has beefed up its in app photo editor in what it dubs an...

Spectacle cameras: How do they work

It was recently announced that the social media app Snapchat is introducing video recording...

Snapchat introduces video-catching sunglasses

SAN FRANCISCO California Vanishing message service Snapchat has announced that it will launch a...

China begins operating world’s largest radio telescope

BEIJING The world s largest radio telescope began searching for signals from stars and galaxies...

NASA has a surprise, and it’s not aliens

MIAMI There s something going on beneath the surface of Jupiter s icy moon Europa But what NASA...

Around Arab News

Binladin Group gets govt funds

RIYADH The government has transferred delayed funds to Saudi Binladin Group so it can pay back...

Clinton tears into Trump on taxes; he says he’ll save nation

TOLEDO Ohio Hillary Clinton tore into Donald Trump s tax maneuvering business skills and...

Red Cross says female French hostage released in Yemen

SANAA Yemen A French Tunisian woman working for the Red Cross has been released after nearly a...

Dashcam police video shows ‘execution’ of California black man — lawyer

LOS ANGELES Two Sacramento police officers heard on a dashboard camera video discussing how they...

Jordan, Turkey lead top 10 countries hosting half of world’s refugees

LONDON Ten countries accounting for a meager 2 5 percent of world GDP are hosting 56 percent of...

Japanese scientist wins Nobel for study of cell recycling

NEW YORK Like a busy city a cell works better if it can dispose of and recycle its garbage Now a...

Egypt says senior Muslim Brotherhood leader killed in shootout

CAIRO Egypt s Interior Ministry said early on Tuesday that it killed a senior Muslim Brotherhood...

US and Russia blame each other as Syria truce talks collapse

WASHINGTON The United States broke off talks with Russia on Monday on implementing a cease fire...

Erdogan expresses complete solidarity with Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is upbeat about Turkey s relationship with Saudi...

Erdogan upbeat about Saudi-Turkish ties

Following is the text of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan s interview with Saudi journalist...

Facebook’s ‘marketplace’ to make buying, selling of items more easy

NEW YORK Facebook says some 450 million people use its site mainly the Groups feature to buy and...

Social media giving big boost to businesses

In this day and age it is hard to imagine a business without its presence on social media If not...

Five Snapchat settings every user must know

Following are five important Snapchat setting posted by Mashable 1 Personalize friend emojis Tap...

Samsung Galaxy’s overheating problem ‘to be fixed’

Oculus has released an update that fixes battery drain and overheating problems with some Samsung...

KSA condemns attack on UAE vessel

RIYADH Saudi Arabia on Monday expressed strong condemnation of the attack launched by Houthi...

Telecom firms unmoved by boycott campaign

JEDDAH Saudi telecommunication firms face a social boycott launched by clients protesting high...