Five Snapchat settings every user must know

Following are five important Snapchat setting posted by Mashable.

1. Personalize friend emojis: Tap the ghost icon at the top of your screen. Now tap on the cog-shaped Settings icon to the top right. Scroll down to the Additional Services section, then select Manage Preferences. Now choose Friend Emojis.

Tap on the emoji you want to customize, then select which emoji you want to represent this friend category.

2. Camera Roll: Memories rollout means the current default is to save Snaps and Stories to your Memories, not your Camera Roll as per the old days.

Override this by tapping the ghost icon on your screen. Now go into Settings via the cog-shaped icon to the top right. Tap the Memories option.

Hit up the Save To... section at the bottom and you can now elect to save content to Memories, Memories & Camera Roll or Camera Roll Only.

3. Change a name: Changing name is useful if either a friend has a screen name you can never remember, or as a way to save time if they aren’t in your “Best Friends” to make them show up further up Snapchat’s alphabetical friends list.

To change a name, simply head to your friends list. Tap on the ghost icon at the top of your screen, then select My Friends.

Tap on the friend who’s name you want to change and in the pop-up box that appears, tap the larger screen name. This will bring up another box that gives you the option to change it.

Alternatively, you can tap the cog-shaped icon that appears top right of the pop up box and select Edit Name. Same result. Don’t forget to hit Save.

4. Link your Bitmoji to Snapchat: Link your Bitmoji account to use personalized Bitmoji graphics in your Snapchat content.

Ensure you’re logged into your Bitmoji app and open Snapchat. Tap the ghost icon at the top, hit up the cog-shaped icon to access your Settings, go to the Bitmoji option, then Link Bitmoji.

Follow the permissions prompts that appear and you’ll see a confirmation screen.

Now, with your accounts linked up, you can place Bitmoji graphics on Snaps and send them in chats. If your buddies are also Bitmojied up, you can share Friendmoji stickers too.

5. Enable your Snapchat ‘Birthday Party:’

Give yourself a Snapchat-themed birthday celebration. Head to Settings via the ghost and cog icons, then tap on Birthday under My Account. Here, you can toggle on the option to enable your personal Birthday Party.