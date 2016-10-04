  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Erdogan expresses complete solidarity with Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia

Erdogan expresses complete solidarity with Saudi Arabia

Siraj Wahab | Arab News Staff |

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

JEDDAH: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is upbeat about Turkey’s relationship with Saudi Arabia.
In an interview with Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, conducted at the Presidential Palace in Ankara on Friday and aired on Rotana Khalejia TV channel on Sunday night, Erdogan said he has had a detailed discussion with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif on a number of issues during the Saudi leader’s landmark visit to Turkey.
“I met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. Our meeting was very brief, but we said that we would meet in Turkey,” he said. “I met His Royal Highness in Ankara on Friday and we found an opportunity to discuss in detail bilateral relations in addition to the latest developments in the region.”
Referring to the conferment of the highest Turkish civilian award to the crown prince, Erdogan said: “We enjoyed the opportunity to award His Royal Highness the Order of the Republic of Turkey. This is an important symbol of the extent of the ties between the brotherly Turkish and Saudi peoples as well as the ties between our two countries.”
He expressed complete solidarity with Saudi Arabia and appreciated Saudi Arabia’s firm support during the coup attempt in Turkey.
“During our meeting, we talked about the relations between the two countries. And, of course, we talked about the coup attempt in Turkey on July 15. We were very happy with the firm position of Saudi Arabia at that time. We have expressed our pleasure and gratitude to the Kingdom,” he said.
He described US Congress’ decision on JASTA as unfortunate. “We expressed our sorrow and regret. I also mentioned this matter and our feelings when I met US Vice President Joe Biden in the US.
“You cannot criminalize an entire country because this violates the sovereign immunity. Of course, in the future we do not know what procedures will be taken, but we have taken necessary steps in this matter as we preside over the current session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).
“The Turkish minister of foreign affairs and the minister of justice, under my direct instructions, will take the necessary measures and make efforts to stand by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in order to correct this grave mistake.”
Erdogan said the Islamic world was facing brazen attacks. “Saudi Arabia and Turkey are targeted. If you look at the developments in Syria, Iraq, Libya and Tunisia, these developments cannot be left aside nor can the developments in Pakistan and Afghanistan ... They are all related. In fact, we find intrigues and plots being encouraged against the Islamic world, and so the countries of the Islamic world must stand in solidarity,” he said.
Responding to a question about articles by some Saudi intellectuals expressing fears about Turkey’s expansionist aspirations in the region, Erdogan said: “When I hear such things, it just makes me laugh or smile. Turkey does not have any such goals.”
Speaking about the post-coup scenario in Turkey, Erdogan said: “Those who engineered the coup are well known to us. Undoubtedly, it is the Gulenist terror organization. In fact, it is no different from other terrorist organizations. The Gulenist Organization is even more dangerous as they were planning to seize control of the state and its major institutions.”

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Binladin Group gets govt funds

RIYADH The government has transferred delayed funds to Saudi Binladin Group so it can pay back...

Erdogan upbeat about Saudi-Turkish ties

Following is the text of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan s interview with Saudi journalist...

KSA condemns attack on UAE vessel

RIYADH Saudi Arabia on Monday expressed strong condemnation of the attack launched by Houthi...

Telecom firms unmoved by boycott campaign

JEDDAH Saudi telecommunication firms face a social boycott launched by clients protesting high...

Cabinet: JASTA a source of ‘great concern to global community’

RIYADH The Cabinet on Monday said the recently enacted US law allowing citizens to sue the...

Erdogan came across as a 'committed Muslim leader,' says Saudi journalist who interviewed him

JEDDAH Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan came across as a committed Islamic oriented leader...

‘We were forced to intervene in Yemen’

RIYADH The lack of intervention by Saudi Arabia and Arab coalition forces in Yemen would have...

5 enemy infiltrators killed in Jazan; Hadi forces capture Houthi stronghold

JEDDAH The Saudi Yemeni border has witnessed relative calm in the last two days after Saudi armed...

Houthi terror poses threat to global shipping: Coalition

JEDDAH Iran backed Houthi terrorists in Yemen are posing a threat to shipping in the strategic...

Breast cancer drive launched

RIYADH In a Kingdom wide awareness program to reduce the incidence of breast cancer the Ministry...

Qur’an Printing Complex denies renewing Saudi Oger contract

JEDDAH King Fahd Holy Qur an Printing Complex Secretary General Dr Mohammed Salim Al Awfi has...

KACST brings KSA’s economy into digital age

RIYADH King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology in partnership with Siemens hosted on Sept...

Repeal JASTA, New York Times urges US Congress

JEDDAH The New York Times has urged the US Congress to repeal the so called 9 11 Bill or the...

KSA switches to Gregorian calendar

RIYADH Salaries allowances and other payments to public servants will now be paid according to...

Government introduces reforms to civil service

RIYADH The new job evaluation system recently announced by the Ministry of Civil Services as part...

MERS infection most virulent in Ramadan

RIYADH A total of 192 people including 131 men were infected with Middle East Respiratory...

Around Arab News

Binladin Group gets govt funds

RIYADH The government has transferred delayed funds to Saudi Binladin Group so it can pay back...

Clinton tears into Trump on taxes; he says he’ll save nation

TOLEDO Ohio Hillary Clinton tore into Donald Trump s tax maneuvering business skills and...

Red Cross says female French hostage released in Yemen

SANAA Yemen A French Tunisian woman working for the Red Cross has been released after nearly a...

Dashcam police video shows ‘execution’ of California black man — lawyer

LOS ANGELES Two Sacramento police officers heard on a dashboard camera video discussing how they...

Jordan, Turkey lead top 10 countries hosting half of world’s refugees

LONDON Ten countries accounting for a meager 2 5 percent of world GDP are hosting 56 percent of...

Japanese scientist wins Nobel for study of cell recycling

NEW YORK Like a busy city a cell works better if it can dispose of and recycle its garbage Now a...

Egypt says senior Muslim Brotherhood leader killed in shootout

CAIRO Egypt s Interior Ministry said early on Tuesday that it killed a senior Muslim Brotherhood...

US and Russia blame each other as Syria truce talks collapse

WASHINGTON The United States broke off talks with Russia on Monday on implementing a cease fire...

Erdogan expresses complete solidarity with Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is upbeat about Turkey s relationship with Saudi...

Erdogan upbeat about Saudi-Turkish ties

Following is the text of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan s interview with Saudi journalist...

Facebook’s ‘marketplace’ to make buying, selling of items more easy

NEW YORK Facebook says some 450 million people use its site mainly the Groups feature to buy and...

Social media giving big boost to businesses

In this day and age it is hard to imagine a business without its presence on social media If not...

Five Snapchat settings every user must know

Following are five important Snapchat setting posted by Mashable 1 Personalize friend emojis Tap...

Samsung Galaxy’s overheating problem ‘to be fixed’

Oculus has released an update that fixes battery drain and overheating problems with some Samsung...

KSA condemns attack on UAE vessel

RIYADH Saudi Arabia on Monday expressed strong condemnation of the attack launched by Houthi...

Telecom firms unmoved by boycott campaign

JEDDAH Saudi telecommunication firms face a social boycott launched by clients protesting high...