  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 38 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt says senior Muslim Brotherhood leader killed in shootout

Middle-East

Egypt says senior Muslim Brotherhood leader killed in shootout

Reuters |

Egyptian officials inspect the wreckages of a car bomb exploded in a Cairo suburb after Egypt's deputy prosecutor general drove late on Sept. 29, 2016. In the latest violence in Cairo, an alleged senior Muslim Brotherhood militant and companion were killed in a shootout with police on Monday. (AFP / KHALED DESOUKI)

CAIRO: Egypt’s Interior Ministry said early on Tuesday that it killed a senior Muslim Brotherhood leader it said was responsible for the group’s “armed wing” and another member of the group in a shootout on Monday.
Mohamed Kamal, a member of the Muslim Brotherhood’s top leadership, had disappeared on Monday afternoon, the group said on its telegram account. The Brotherhood maintains that it is a peaceful organization.
Kamal had been sentenced to life in prison on two counts in absentia, the ministry said in its statement.

(Reporting by Mostafa Hashem)

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

Red Cross says female French hostage released in Yemen

SANAA Yemen A French Tunisian woman working for the Red Cross has been released after nearly a...

US and Russia blame each other as Syria truce talks collapse

WASHINGTON The United States broke off talks with Russia on Monday on implementing a cease fire...

UN council weighs measure to impose Syria cease-fire

UNITED NATIONS The UN Security Council on Monday was weighing a draft resolution aimed at...

Libya govt forces say 80 militants killed in Sirte

TRIPOLI Forces loyal to Libya s unity government said Monday at least 80 militants were killed at...

Bahrain top court rejects release of opposition chief

DUBAI Bahrain s top court rejected Monday a request to release Shiite opposition chief cleric Ali...

Moroccan police arrest 10 women over militant links

RABAT Moroccan police have arrested 10 women who had allegedly pledged allegiance to Daesh and...

Syrian rebels approach symbolic Daesh village

ISTANBUL BEIRUT Syrian rebels backed by Turkey and a US led coalition are closing in on the Daesh...

Palestinian court orders local elections only in West Bank

RAMALLAH The Palestinian high court on Monday ordered municipal elections to be held only in the...

Jordan defends gas deal with Israel

AMMAN Jordan on Monday defended its deal to buy Israeli natural gas that has stirred public...

Reporter jailed in Tehran sues Iranian government

WASHINGTON The Washington Post reporter who was detained for more than 18 months in Iran after...

Tunisia sentences 31 to death for attack on minister

TUNIS A Tunisian court has handed 31 people death sentences over a 2014 attack on the home of...

GCC states urge urgent UN action to save Aleppo

DOHA Qatar The Gulf Cooperation Council GCC has demanded on Saturday that the UN intervene in...

Turkey police detain Gulen’s brother in coup probe

ISTANBUL Turkish police on Sunday detained a brother of the US based preacher Fethullah Gulen who...

Iran to prosecute 400 officials over high salaries

TEHRAN Iran s auditors said Sunday that around 400 public sector officials face prosecution over...

Libyan pro-government forces kill 10 Daesh fighters fleeing Sirte

TRIPOLI Libyan pro government forces killed at least 10 Daesh militants as they attempted to flee...

Egypt group after lawmaker over virginity test comments

CAIRO An independent Egyptian daily says the state s top women s advocacy group has filed a...

Around Arab News

Binladin Group gets govt funds

RIYADH The government has transferred delayed funds to Saudi Binladin Group so it can pay back...

Clinton tears into Trump on taxes; he says he’ll save nation

TOLEDO Ohio Hillary Clinton tore into Donald Trump s tax maneuvering business skills and...

Red Cross says female French hostage released in Yemen

SANAA Yemen A French Tunisian woman working for the Red Cross has been released after nearly a...

Dashcam police video shows ‘execution’ of California black man — lawyer

LOS ANGELES Two Sacramento police officers heard on a dashboard camera video discussing how they...

Jordan, Turkey lead top 10 countries hosting half of world’s refugees

LONDON Ten countries accounting for a meager 2 5 percent of world GDP are hosting 56 percent of...

Japanese scientist wins Nobel for study of cell recycling

NEW YORK Like a busy city a cell works better if it can dispose of and recycle its garbage Now a...

Egypt says senior Muslim Brotherhood leader killed in shootout

CAIRO Egypt s Interior Ministry said early on Tuesday that it killed a senior Muslim Brotherhood...

US and Russia blame each other as Syria truce talks collapse

WASHINGTON The United States broke off talks with Russia on Monday on implementing a cease fire...

Erdogan expresses complete solidarity with Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is upbeat about Turkey s relationship with Saudi...

Erdogan upbeat about Saudi-Turkish ties

Following is the text of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan s interview with Saudi journalist...

Facebook’s ‘marketplace’ to make buying, selling of items more easy

NEW YORK Facebook says some 450 million people use its site mainly the Groups feature to buy and...

Social media giving big boost to businesses

In this day and age it is hard to imagine a business without its presence on social media If not...

Five Snapchat settings every user must know

Following are five important Snapchat setting posted by Mashable 1 Personalize friend emojis Tap...

Samsung Galaxy’s overheating problem ‘to be fixed’

Oculus has released an update that fixes battery drain and overheating problems with some Samsung...

KSA condemns attack on UAE vessel

RIYADH Saudi Arabia on Monday expressed strong condemnation of the attack launched by Houthi...

Telecom firms unmoved by boycott campaign

JEDDAH Saudi telecommunication firms face a social boycott launched by clients protesting high...