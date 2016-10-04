Egypt says senior Muslim Brotherhood leader killed in shootout

Egyptian officials inspect the wreckages of a car bomb exploded in a Cairo suburb after Egypt's deputy prosecutor general drove late on Sept. 29, 2016. In the latest violence in Cairo, an alleged senior Muslim Brotherhood militant and companion were killed in a shootout with police on Monday. (AFP / KHALED DESOUKI)

CAIRO: Egypt’s Interior Ministry said early on Tuesday that it killed a senior Muslim Brotherhood leader it said was responsible for the group’s “armed wing” and another member of the group in a shootout on Monday.

Mohamed Kamal, a member of the Muslim Brotherhood’s top leadership, had disappeared on Monday afternoon, the group said on its telegram account. The Brotherhood maintains that it is a peaceful organization.

Kamal had been sentenced to life in prison on two counts in absentia, the ministry said in its statement.



(Reporting by Mostafa Hashem)