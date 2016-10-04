Egypt says senior Muslim Brotherhood leader killed in shootout

CAIRO: Egypt’s Interior Ministry said early on Tuesday that it killed a senior Muslim Brotherhood leader it said was responsible for the group’s “armed wing” and another member of the group in a shootout on Monday.
Mohamed Kamal, a member of the Muslim Brotherhood’s top leadership, had disappeared on Monday afternoon, the group said on its telegram account. The Brotherhood maintains that it is a peaceful organization.
Kamal had been sentenced to life in prison on two counts in absentia, the ministry said in its statement.
(Reporting by Mostafa Hashem)
Egyptian officials inspect the wreckages of a car bomb exploded in a Cairo suburb after Egypt's deputy prosecutor general drove late on Sept. 29, 2016. In the latest violence in Cairo, an alleged senior Muslim Brotherhood militant and companion were killed in a shootout with police on Monday. (AFP / KHALED DESOUKI)
