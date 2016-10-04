  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Red Cross says female French hostage released in Yemen

Middle-East

Red Cross says female French hostage released in Yemen

Associated Press |

United Nations humanitarian operations chief Stephen O'Brien (R) visits children suffering from malnutrition at a hospital in the eastern Yemeni port city of Hodeidah on Monday. A kidnapped French-Tunisian woman working for the Red Cross has been released after nearly a year in captivity in Yemen. (AFP)

SANAA, Yemen: A French-Tunisian woman working for the Red Cross has been released after nearly a year in captivity in Yemen, the International Committee of the Red Cross said late Monday.
The ICRC said in a statement that Nourane Houas had arrived in Oman’s capital, Muscat, after being freed by her Yemeni captors.
Houas was kidnapped by a group of armed men on her way to work in Yemen’s capital Sanaa on Dec. 1, 2015. A colleague with her was released unharmed a few hours later but she was held.
She appeared in a video in May asking French President Francois Hollande to save her life.
Hollande “expressed his gratitude to all those who allowed for a happy ending to this ordeal,” notably the Sultan of Oman, according to a statement from Hollande’s office. He also cited the efforts of ICRC President Peter Maurer and members of his organization. In a Tweet, Maurer thanked everyone who worked to secure her release, saying “Respect for humanitarian workers and their neutrality is vital.”
Hollande praised “Nourane Houas’ courage during her long detention,” adding that he “shares in her family’s joy” over her release.
No group has claimed responsibility for the abduction and the ICRC said it will not comment on the identity of the abductors, their motives or the details of her release. Hollande also gave no details about the circumstances of Houas’ release.
“We are relieved and thankful that Nourane is now back with us, safe and sound,” said Alexandre Faite, head of the ICRC delegation in Yemen. “Her abduction was a terrible ordeal for her, as well as for her family, friends and colleagues. And it has obviously dealt a real blow to our humanitarian work in Yemen.”
Faite said her release “has taken a lot of effort, inside and outside Yemen and over many months, but finally we have a positive result.”
“Our priority now is Nourane’s well-being and getting her home to her family,” Faite said. “We would ask everyone to respect her and her family’s privacy at this time.”
The abduction of foreigners is common in Yemen, where militant groups such as Al-Qaeda and tribesmen use hostages to raise funds through ransom payments or bargain for the release of prisoners.
The situation in Yemen has worsened since 2014 when Shiite Houthi rebels swept into Sanaa. A Saudi-led coalition of mostly Arab nations entered the war in March 2015 on the side of the internationally recognized government.
____
Associated Press writers Angela Charlton in Paris and Edith M. Lederer at the United Nations contributed to this report.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Middle-East

Egypt says senior Muslim Brotherhood leader killed in shootout

CAIRO Egypt s Interior Ministry said early on Tuesday that it killed a senior Muslim Brotherhood...

US and Russia blame each other as Syria truce talks collapse

WASHINGTON The United States broke off talks with Russia on Monday on implementing a cease fire...

UN council weighs measure to impose Syria cease-fire

UNITED NATIONS The UN Security Council on Monday was weighing a draft resolution aimed at...

Libya govt forces say 80 militants killed in Sirte

TRIPOLI Forces loyal to Libya s unity government said Monday at least 80 militants were killed at...

Bahrain top court rejects release of opposition chief

DUBAI Bahrain s top court rejected Monday a request to release Shiite opposition chief cleric Ali...

Moroccan police arrest 10 women over militant links

RABAT Moroccan police have arrested 10 women who had allegedly pledged allegiance to Daesh and...

Syrian rebels approach symbolic Daesh village

ISTANBUL BEIRUT Syrian rebels backed by Turkey and a US led coalition are closing in on the Daesh...

Palestinian court orders local elections only in West Bank

RAMALLAH The Palestinian high court on Monday ordered municipal elections to be held only in the...

Jordan defends gas deal with Israel

AMMAN Jordan on Monday defended its deal to buy Israeli natural gas that has stirred public...

Reporter jailed in Tehran sues Iranian government

WASHINGTON The Washington Post reporter who was detained for more than 18 months in Iran after...

Tunisia sentences 31 to death for attack on minister

TUNIS A Tunisian court has handed 31 people death sentences over a 2014 attack on the home of...

GCC states urge urgent UN action to save Aleppo

DOHA Qatar The Gulf Cooperation Council GCC has demanded on Saturday that the UN intervene in...

Turkey police detain Gulen’s brother in coup probe

ISTANBUL Turkish police on Sunday detained a brother of the US based preacher Fethullah Gulen who...

Iran to prosecute 400 officials over high salaries

TEHRAN Iran s auditors said Sunday that around 400 public sector officials face prosecution over...

Libyan pro-government forces kill 10 Daesh fighters fleeing Sirte

TRIPOLI Libyan pro government forces killed at least 10 Daesh militants as they attempted to flee...

Egypt group after lawmaker over virginity test comments

CAIRO An independent Egyptian daily says the state s top women s advocacy group has filed a...

Around Arab News

Binladin Group gets govt funds

RIYADH The government has transferred delayed funds to Saudi Binladin Group so it can pay back...

Clinton tears into Trump on taxes; he says he’ll save nation

TOLEDO Ohio Hillary Clinton tore into Donald Trump s tax maneuvering business skills and...

Red Cross says female French hostage released in Yemen

SANAA Yemen A French Tunisian woman working for the Red Cross has been released after nearly a...

Dashcam police video shows ‘execution’ of California black man — lawyer

LOS ANGELES Two Sacramento police officers heard on a dashboard camera video discussing how they...

Jordan, Turkey lead top 10 countries hosting half of world’s refugees

LONDON Ten countries accounting for a meager 2 5 percent of world GDP are hosting 56 percent of...

Japanese scientist wins Nobel for study of cell recycling

NEW YORK Like a busy city a cell works better if it can dispose of and recycle its garbage Now a...

Egypt says senior Muslim Brotherhood leader killed in shootout

CAIRO Egypt s Interior Ministry said early on Tuesday that it killed a senior Muslim Brotherhood...

US and Russia blame each other as Syria truce talks collapse

WASHINGTON The United States broke off talks with Russia on Monday on implementing a cease fire...

Erdogan expresses complete solidarity with Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is upbeat about Turkey s relationship with Saudi...

Erdogan upbeat about Saudi-Turkish ties

Following is the text of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan s interview with Saudi journalist...

Facebook’s ‘marketplace’ to make buying, selling of items more easy

NEW YORK Facebook says some 450 million people use its site mainly the Groups feature to buy and...

Social media giving big boost to businesses

In this day and age it is hard to imagine a business without its presence on social media If not...

Five Snapchat settings every user must know

Following are five important Snapchat setting posted by Mashable 1 Personalize friend emojis Tap...

Samsung Galaxy’s overheating problem ‘to be fixed’

Oculus has released an update that fixes battery drain and overheating problems with some Samsung...

KSA condemns attack on UAE vessel

RIYADH Saudi Arabia on Monday expressed strong condemnation of the attack launched by Houthi...

Telecom firms unmoved by boycott campaign

JEDDAH Saudi telecommunication firms face a social boycott launched by clients protesting high...