  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 9 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Roadmap charted for cooperation to address climate change

World

Roadmap charted for cooperation to address climate change

AGENCIES |

KEY EVENT: Representatives of 14 Arab states attend the climate talks in Cairo.

CAIRO: Fourteen countries from the League of Arab States and officials from the UN Food and Agriculture Organization have discussed a number of issues related to the climate in finance.
Areas of collaboration on agriculture and climate change in the context of the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda as well as thematic priorities for climate finance and support were discussed in the three-day meeting that comprised four working sessions.
The first session focused on the Paris Agreement and Agriculture and sought to achieve better understanding of the key elements of the Paris Agreement and challenges for its implementation.
It also sought better understanding of the elements related to agriculture, water, fisheries and forests in the Paris Agreement and their relevance in the implementation of INDCs and other policies, especially those related to food security.
Held under the theme “The role of forests, water, fishery and agriculture in INDCs,” the second session worked to achieve better understanding of the scope and actions for forests, water, fisheries and agriculture and how mitigation and adaptation are considered.
The third session discussed the implementation of the agricultural components in the context of the 2030 Development Agenda, while the fourth and final session for the day discussed priority areas for joint action and identified priority topics and capacity.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Pakistan, India try to defuse tensions amid Kashmir clashes

ISLAMABAD NEW DELHI Pakistan and India traded fresh accusations of cross border fire in Kashmir...

Man accused of murdering Jo Cox refuses to plead guilty

LONDON The man accused of killing British lawmaker Jo Cox a week before the June referendum on EU...

UK to opt out of rights laws to protect troops

LONDON Britain announced plans on Tuesday to opt out of European human rights law during wartime...

Aussies face charges for stripping in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR Nine Australians detained for stripping down to their underwear at the Formula One...

Bangladeshi mosque architect smashes glass ceiling

DHAKA As one of the only female architects in a country where women rarely even enter mosques...

Indian-Americans plead guilty in immigration scam

JACKSON Mississippi Tarunkumar and Sachin Patel wanted to find a way so that more of their...

4 Shiite women killed in Quetta bus attack

QUETTA Gunmen riding a motorcycle opened fire on a moving bus in Pakistan and killed four women...

Kerry reassures NATO on US pledge, after Trump remarks

BRUSSELS The United States is committed to the collective defense of NATO members Secretary of...

Pope in emotion-charged visit to Italy quake zone

ROME Pope Francis on Tuesday made an emotionally charged visit to the Italian mountain...

Duterte tells US ‘go to hell’, says can buy arms from Russia, China

MANILA Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday told US President Barack Obama to go to hell...

Hurricane Matthew slams ashore in Haiti

PORT AU PRINCE Hurricane Matthew made landfall in southwestern Haiti early Tuesday triggering...

WikiLeaks vows to release more document before US vote

BERLIN WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange vowed Tuesday to publish new significant documents...

Afghan forces flushing Taliban out of Kunduz

KUNDUZ AFGHANISTAN Fighting continued on the outskirts of Kunduz Tuesday as some frightened...

Deadly Hurricane Matthew slams ashore in Haiti

PORT AU PRINCE Hurricane Matthew made landfall in southwestern Haiti early Tuesday triggering...

Clinton tears into Trump on taxes; he says he’ll save nation

TOLEDO Ohio Hillary Clinton tore into Donald Trump s tax maneuvering business skills and...

Dashcam police video shows ‘execution’ of California black man — lawyer

LOS ANGELES Two Sacramento police officers heard on a dashboard camera video discussing how they...

Around Arab News

Pakistan, India try to defuse tensions amid Kashmir clashes

ISLAMABAD NEW DELHI Pakistan and India traded fresh accusations of cross border fire in Kashmir...

Roadmap charted for cooperation to address climate change

CAIRO Fourteen countries from the League of Arab States and officials from the UN Food and...

Man accused of murdering Jo Cox refuses to plead guilty

LONDON The man accused of killing British lawmaker Jo Cox a week before the June referendum on EU...

UK to opt out of rights laws to protect troops

LONDON Britain announced plans on Tuesday to opt out of European human rights law during wartime...

Aussies face charges for stripping in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR Nine Australians detained for stripping down to their underwear at the Formula One...

Bangladeshi mosque architect smashes glass ceiling

DHAKA As one of the only female architects in a country where women rarely even enter mosques...

Indian-Americans plead guilty in immigration scam

JACKSON Mississippi Tarunkumar and Sachin Patel wanted to find a way so that more of their...

4 Shiite women killed in Quetta bus attack

QUETTA Gunmen riding a motorcycle opened fire on a moving bus in Pakistan and killed four women...

Turkish purge: 13,000 cops suspended, air force men held

ANKARA ISTANBUL Turkish authorities suspended nearly 13 000 police officers detained dozens of...

’Strange states’ of matter earns trio Nobel Physics Prize

STOCKHOLM Sweden The study of strange states of matter which may one day yield superfast and...

August data shows rebound in Saudi economic activity

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s economic data for August showed a rebound in economic activity according to...

IMF maintains Saudi growth projections

DUBAI The Middle East and North Africa region is facing challenging times because of lower oil...

Futuristic Dubai dreams of hyperloop transit tubes

DUBAI A network of tubes whisking passengers across a country at close to the speed of sound may...

Tadawul: Telecom stocks post gains

JEDDAH Strong telecommunications shares helped Saudi Arabia s stock market rebound on Tuesday...

Google launches Pixel smartphone

SAN FRANCISCO Google has unveiled its new Pixel smartphone with artificial intelligence built in...

Uber faces pressure in Dubai as regulator signs deal with rival

DUBAI ABU DHABI Ride hailing service Uber is under pressure in Dubai one of the Middle East s...