Corporate News

Mobily services to KSA business sector in focus

ARAB NEWS |

MOBILY

Mobily Business participates as a diamond sponsor of the Municipality Excellence & Expansion Summit at Rafal Kempinski Hotel, Riyadh, with the support of Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs Abdulateef bin Abdulmalek Al-Shaiekh.
Ismail Al-Ghamidi, CEO of Mobily’s business sector, takes part as a key speaker on the opening day on Wednesday of the two-day summit.
His speech will deal with Mobily’s IT services to the Saudi business sector, which is considered as one of Mobily strategies represented in Saudi Vision 2030.
In addition, Al-Ghamidi will talk about the new generation of telecom, IT, and smart cities technologies, and how to present the best municipal services throughout innovation and technology.
Municipality Excellence & Expansion Summit aims to highlight excellence in municipalities’ performances, and showcasing best practices in municipalities’ management, and presenting the up to date methods in achieving municipality excellence, in addition to display solutions and available opportunities in electronic service field.
Mobily Business participation in this summit comes as an extension to its key role in the Saudi business sector, whereas it becomes one of the major national companies playing pivotal role in the Saudi economy.

Mobily Business participates as a diamond sponsor of the Municipality Excellence Expansion Summit...

