  • NuYu launches fitness program for women

Corporate News

NuYu launches fitness program for women

ARAB NEWS |

NUYU

NuYu, claimed as the Kingdom’s first chain of female fitness centers, has launched Impact, a fitness program for women.
The program is described as a global fitness phenomenon of high intensity interval training (HIIT).
“It’s Barry’s Bootcamp meets Orange theory and then we put our own unique NuYu/Saudi women’s stamp on it,” said Princess Sara Mohammed bin Naif, NuYu’s founder and creative director at the launching ceremony.
She said women in the Kingdom today are more attuned to the latest fitness programs worldwide. Social media platforms keep them informed of the programs and their favorite celebrities who are taking part in it to keep fit. With multiplying local demand, fitness clubs are now also expected to keep up and rapidly deliver on these fitness trends in market.
Princess Sara is a fitness devotee herself and a firm believer that fitness delivers on wellbeing all around for any and all individuals, particularly when practiced consistently over enduring periods of time.
“We are passionate about inspiring women to get active and stay active. We hold ourselves responsible to curate stimulating fitness programs founded on our experience and the statistics we have gathered and nurture a fitness community (in the Kingdom) that is inclusive. Fitness like all other sectors is constantly evolving.”
Impact is a highly sophisticated high intensity interval training (HIIT) program, with a 30-minute workout session targeting and challenging different areas of the body over six days of the week.
“Our aspiration is to inspire the nation of women to be healthier and happier through fitness.” Princess Sara concluded.
“With Impact, we are promoting a strong, feminine toned silhouette in an edgy, urban and motivating environment. The lights are dark and the music is intense. Every day is creatively very different, with each session burning up to 1,000 calories,” said Susan Turner, CEO of NuYu fitness centers.

