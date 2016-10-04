Lifestyle Developers gets two international real estate awards

Saudi-based Lifestyle Developers company has won two international awards in the field of real estate.

The company won the accolades from the International Real Estate Awards. These international awards are open for professionals working in the field of residential and commercial real estate from all around the world.

During the awards ceremony, Sultan Batterjee, manager of Lifestyle Developers Co., received the award of the best management project in Saudi Arabia for the M. Tower project located in Jeddah.

Also, he received another award of the best natural architectural parks in Saudi Arabia for the Sultan Batterjee Garden project adopted under social service range.

These are world renowned awards and are considered as the biggest celebration of highest achievement for the companies working in all sectors of the real estate industry.

The awards are for different regions, including Arab states, Asia, Africa, the Pacific, Canada, the Caribbean, Central and South America, Europe, the UK and the United States.

Participants are chosen at the national level, and the winners are chosen by a highly experienced team of specialists who cover a full range of disciplines in the field of real estate.

In each region, the selected companies and the winners of the international real estate awards are invited to attend the celebration marked by a dinner reception in which awards are distributed; the award winners have the right to use the award logo in marketing.