Burj Rafal Hotel Kempinski wins two new awards

Burj Rafal Hotel Kempinski announced that it has been awarded Saudi Arabia's Leading Hotel and Saudi Arabia's Leading Hotel Residences by World Travel Awards in the World Travel Awards Middle East Gala Ceremony 2016 in Dubai, which was held on Sept. 29.

World Travel Awards was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of tourism and hospitality.

Today, the World Travel Awards brand is recognized globally as the ultimate hallmark of quality, with winners setting the benchmark to which all others aspire.

Accepting the awards on behalf of Burj Rafal Hotel Kempinski, hotel GM Juan Uribe said: "Being recognized as Saudi Arabia's Leading Hotel and Saudi Arabia's Leading Hotel Residences by way of World Travel Awards, is a proof that we have become a landmark in Riyadh hospitality, despite the fact we opened only two years ago."