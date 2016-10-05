  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Employment curbs for ride-hailing services

Saudi Arabia

Employment curbs for ride-hailing services

KHALIL HANWARE |

The new regulations are aimed to organize this sector in addition to curbing illegal activities. (AFP)

JEDDAH: Only Saudi nationals will be allowed to work for ride-hailing services operating in the Kingdom, top officials have confirmed.
As per the Ministry of Transport’s rules, non-Saudi citizens are not allowed to work with vehicle-hailing services, such as Careem, using their private vehicles, but only through licensed private and public taxi companies, Abdulla Elyas, co-founder of Careem, told Arab News.
His reaction follows local media reports which stated that expatriates will face restrictions in working in the taxi service business.
Earlier, Turki Attaimi, general supervisor of corporate communications and marketing at the Ministry of Transport, pointed out that there are special conditions to work for Uber or Careem such as graduating from training programs.
Attaimi said the Ministry of Labor as well as the security sector assumed the responsibility to organize the transportation sector in general; the ministry introduced a number of new conditions to regulate the transportation sector around four months ago and gave irregular companies a grace period to rectify their status.
Attaimi said the main goal of the ministry is to close the gap between supply and demand in this activity, especially in regard to vehicle applications.
He pointed out that many people who are involved in this activity are expatriates, some of whom are in violation of the visa and labor laws, and some of them use unlicensed cars.
Attaimi added that the new regulations are aimed to organize this sector in addition to curbing illegal activities, reported Al-Riyadh.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Saudi banks ‘among least susceptible to fraud worldwide’

RIYADH The financial sector in the Kingdom is one of the least susceptible bodies to financial...

A ‘big relief’ to expats married to Saudis

JEDDAH On a day when social media was riled up by a negative campaign against expats the...

Expats partners in progress, Saudis say in response to obnoxious hashtag

JEDDAH An obnoxious and very unpleasant discussion on Twitter about the role of expatriates in...

Justice Ministry ends misuse of Absher in divorce cases between mixed couples

JEDDAH The Ministry of Justice has put an end to the use of the Absher system in case of family...

Saudi teachers to be trained in best global practices in Finland

RIYADH In a major move to improve the teaching quality in Saudi schools and learn the best global...

Ex-US attorney general calls for repeal of JASTA

JEDDAH Former US Attorney General Michael Mukasey came down strongly against the so called...

Madinah governor launches 2nd phase of electronic services

MADINAH Madinah Gov Prince Faisal bin Salman has launched the second phase of the governorate s...

Saudi Arabian youth keen to create positive impact on their communities

DUBAI Young Saudis possess a great desire to turn their passion into a sustainable career said a...

New ‘comprehensive’ website to serve Sri Lankan expatriates

RIYADH The Sri Lanka Consulate in Jeddah launched a comprehensive website on the first day of the...

Binladin Group gets govt funds

RIYADH The government has transferred delayed funds to Saudi Binladin Group so it can pay back...

Saudi Arabia checks war preparedness

RIYADH Saudi Arabia is conducting live fire drills during war games under way in the Gulf as...

Erdogan expresses complete solidarity with Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is upbeat about Turkey s relationship with Saudi...

Erdogan upbeat about Saudi-Turkish ties

Following is the text of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan s interview with Saudi journalist...

KSA condemns attack on UAE vessel

RIYADH Saudi Arabia on Monday expressed strong condemnation of the attack launched by Houthi...

Telecom firms unmoved by boycott campaign

JEDDAH Saudi telecommunication firms face a social boycott launched by clients protesting high...

Cabinet: JASTA a source of ‘great concern to global community’

RIYADH The Cabinet on Monday said the recently enacted US law allowing citizens to sue the...

Around Arab News

Saudi banks ‘among least susceptible to fraud worldwide’

RIYADH The financial sector in the Kingdom is one of the least susceptible bodies to financial...

A ‘big relief’ to expats married to Saudis

JEDDAH On a day when social media was riled up by a negative campaign against expats the...

Employment curbs for ride-hailing services

JEDDAH Only Saudi nationals will be allowed to work for ride hailing services operating in the...

Expats partners in progress, Saudis say in response to obnoxious hashtag

JEDDAH An obnoxious and very unpleasant discussion on Twitter about the role of expatriates in...

Moscow ups Assad regime by installing S-300 air defense

MOSCOW The Russian military said Tuesday it had beefed up its forces in Syria with state of the...

Justice Ministry ends misuse of Absher in divorce cases between mixed couples

JEDDAH The Ministry of Justice has put an end to the use of the Absher system in case of family...

Saudi teachers to be trained in best global practices in Finland

RIYADH In a major move to improve the teaching quality in Saudi schools and learn the best global...

Ex-US attorney general calls for repeal of JASTA

JEDDAH Former US Attorney General Michael Mukasey came down strongly against the so called...

Madinah governor launches 2nd phase of electronic services

MADINAH Madinah Gov Prince Faisal bin Salman has launched the second phase of the governorate s...

Saudi Arabian youth keen to create positive impact on their communities

DUBAI Young Saudis possess a great desire to turn their passion into a sustainable career said a...

New ‘comprehensive’ website to serve Sri Lankan expatriates

RIYADH The Sri Lanka Consulate in Jeddah launched a comprehensive website on the first day of the...

Turkey suspends 13,000 police officers, shuts down TV station

ANKARA ISTANBUL Turkish authorities suspended nearly 13 000 police officers detained dozens of...

Why culture is important pillar for socioeconomic development in Saudi Arabia

Arab News recent article Let the show begin World Class entertainment comes to Saudi Arabia 1...

Expats will always be welcome here!

While monitoring social media definitely serves as an important thermometer providing an insight...

Path to self-reliance for Afghanistan

The Brussels Conference on Afghan istan this week marks an important opportunity to create a road...

Will Obama eliminate Assad by end of his term?

It didn t cross my mind to ask this question as I realize that the Obama administration has never...