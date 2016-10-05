Saudi Arabian youth keen to create positive impact on their communities

  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

ARAB NEWS |

A Saudi Arabian couple inspect the menu at Chillout cafe in Dubai, in this May 12, 2013 file photo. (Reuters)

DUBAI: Young Saudis possess a great desire to turn their passion into a sustainable career, said a study by “Expo 2020 Dubai.” They also want their career to be mutually beneficial for them and for their communities, the study said.
“Expo 2020 Dubai” has worked with YouGov, a market research firm, to gather opinions of youths in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries about their ambitions and interests, including hobbies, perspectives, role models, and influencers. The study found that the favorite topic of interest among young Saudis is technology. It also found that Saudi youngsters are mostly interested in working in the travel sector.
Expo 2020 is bringing people together as part of its theme of “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future.” Youth engagement initiatives will provide skills, inspiration, connections, and opportunities for young people so they can play a central role in creating a better future.
Expo 2020 Dubai’s youth engagement initiatives include “YouthConnect,” an annual event designed to help youth gain new perspectives and discover new areas of interest to unlock their full potential and shape their own future.
This year’s event targets youth from the Gulf countries between the ages of 16 and 25.
The event also includes a photography competition for young people in the region.
Progress is underway at the 4.38 square kilometer expo site in Dubai. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice president and prime minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai, recently visited the site and received presentations about the ongoing construction work there.
“The opportunities, skills and experience that the region’s youth would gain from the mega event will be an important contribution to the expo’s legacy. Engaging youngsters through targeted initiatives will help them to become innovators and leaders of tomorrow,” Manal Al-Bayat, a senior official, said.
The YouGov study sought the views of 1,140 male and female students and graduates, between the ages of 16 and 25. They found that social media and online applications are the main sources of information for the region’s youth.
The study also found that the top aspirations of GCC youths in terms of family, are to be able to raise their own household, be reliable in order to support it, and create stability and peace of mind in the family environment.
Youngsters wish to inspire positive change and impact their communities through innovation, as well as to have a sustainable impact on the world.
In employment, youths seek equal opportunities for men and women; females are considering careers in traditionally more masculine fields such as aviation.
They are in favor of achieving independence through internships and jobs, and would like to experience educational opportunities abroad.
The study said there is a great desire among youths to travel internationally.

