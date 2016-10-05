Madinah governor launches 2nd phase of electronic services

MADINAH: Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman has launched the second phase of the governorate’s electronic services on the online platform of “Absher.”



The second stage brought the number of electronic services to 33, of which 18 and 15 services were allocated for citizens and residents respectively.

The Interior Ministry’s electronic services seek to develop and boost businesses in the region.

Prince Faisal said the electronic system is aimed to enable beneficiaries in the region to follow up on their transactions easily.

He urged officials to also meet people and listen to their complains directly.

He said the new electronic applications, as directed by Prince Mohammed bin Naif, crown prince, deputy premier and interior minister, are aimed to accelerate services in accordance with new technologies.

Prince Faisal expressed thanks and appreciation to Maj. Gen. Tariq Al-Shiddi, director of the National Information Center; Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Jadhai, executive director of Alam Company, and other officials for their efforts in the development of the electronic services of the governorate.