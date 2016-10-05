  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 14 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Kaine attacks, Pence fights back in VP debate

World

Kaine attacks, Pence fights back in VP debate

JULIE PACE & THOMAS BEAUMONT | AP |

Democratic U.S. vice presidential nominee Senator Tim Kaine (L) and Republican U.S. vice presidential nominee Governor Mike Pence. (Reuters)

FARMVILLE, VIRGINIA: Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine aggressively challenged Indiana Gov. Mike Pence over a long list of Donald Trump’s controversial positions and statements Tuesday night, drawing a vigorous defense from the Republican No. 2 on Trump’s tax history. But Pence left Trump’s demeaning comments about women, Barack Obama’s citizenship and broader questions about temperament go largely unchallenged.
Pence and Kaine, who have received little attention in a race focused on Trump and Hillary Clinton, faced off for 90 minutes in the only vice presidential debate of the campaign.
With the close White House race perhaps starting to tip in Clinton’s favor, Pence outlined a detailed conservative agenda on tax policy, entitlements and immigration. He was strikingly more prepared and more detailed in his answers than Trump was in last week’s first presidential debate. He was also more consistent in painting the Democratic ticket as career politicians unwilling to shake up Washington.
“Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine want more of the same,” Pence said.
There was a striking difference in the two men’s manner. Kaine, Clinton’s usually easygoing No. 2, went on the attack from the start, repeatedly interrupting and challenging Pence. Pence, an equally genial politician, was unflappable.
Kaine pressured Pence to answer for some of his running mate’s provocative statements, using Trump’s own words such as dismissing some women as pigs or slobs. He also challenged Pence on Trump’s decision to break with decades of campaign tradition by not releasing his taxes.
“Donald Trump must give the American public his tax returns to show he’s prepared to be president, and he’s breaking his promise,” Kaine said.
Asked about reports that Trump might not have paid any federal taxes for years, Pence said his running mate “used the tax code just the way it’s supposed to be used, and he did it brilliantly.”
Records obtained by The New York Times showed Trump suffered more than $900 million in losses in 1995 that could have allowed him to avoid paying federal income taxes for as many as 18 years.
Kaine, too, defended his running mate’s weaknesses, chiefly the public’s questions about her honesty and trustworthiness. He said that while Trump was “selfish,” Clinton had devoted her career to helping children and families.
On national security, Kaine revived Trump’s frequently flattering comments about Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“He loves dictators,” Kaine said. “He’s got like a personal Mount Rushmore: Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Muammar Qaddafi and Saddam Hussein.”
Pence tried to flip the tables by accusing Kaine’s running mate of stoking Russia’s belligerence.
“The weak and feckless foreign policy of Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama has awaked an aggression in Russia that first appeared in Russia a few years ago,” Pence said. “All the while, all we do is fold our arms and say we’re not having talks anymore.”
On criminal justice, Kaine argued that Trump’s embrace of “stop and frisk” style policing was a mistake. Pence argued that Clinton has used police shootings to argue that there is “implicit bias” in police departments, and he said the Democrats should “stop seizing on these moments of tragedy.”
Kaine quickly shot back: “I can’t believe you are defending the position that there’s no bias.”
Kaine and Pence are far less familiar to most Americans than their running mates, who are among the most well-known figures in the country. Both vice presidential candidates have spent years in politics, are well-liked by colleagues and are deeply religious.
While their performances were unlikely to dramatically change the way voters view Trump and Clinton, the nationally televised debate was nevertheless a spotlight opportunity for to introduce themselves to Americans, energize party loyalists and potentially sway the shrinking pool of undecided voters.
Tuesday’s contest was the only time Kaine and Pence will face off in this election, while Trump and Clinton tangle in three contests.
Clinton was widely viewed as the winner of her opening debate with Trump, rattling the real estate mogul with jabs about his business record and demeaning statements about women, and responding to his attacks with calm rejoinders. New public opinion polls have showed her improving her standing in nearly all battleground states.
At least some of Clinton’s bounce is likely attributable to Trump’s conduct coming out of the debate. He redoubled his criticism of a beauty queen and her weight, one of the topics Clinton raised in the debate, and went on a pre-dawn Twitter tirade trying to disparage the former Miss Universe.
While Trump has five weeks until Election Day to regain his footing, early voting is already underway in some states.
The vice presidential showdown at Virginia’s Longwood University was moderated by Elaine Quijano of CBS News. While last week’s first presidential debate was watched by a record-setting television audience of 84 million people, Tuesday’s contest was expected to have smaller viewership given Pence and Kaine’s lower profiles in the campaign.
Trump watched the debate from his Las Vegas hotel and couldn’t resist a piece of the night’s spotlight, promising to live-tweet the proceedings from his famed Twitter account.
He weighed in with a few short thoughts — including “Both are looking good! Now we begin!” and then [email protected]_pence is doing a great job — so far, no contest!”

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

US spy agency contractor arrested in data theft probe

WASHINGTON The FBI has arrested a man who worked as a contractor for the National Security Agency...

Pakistan, India try to defuse tensions amid Kashmir clashes

ISLAMABAD NEW DELHI Pakistan and India traded fresh accusations of cross border fire in Kashmir...

Roadmap charted for cooperation to address climate change

CAIRO Fourteen countries from the League of Arab States and officials from the UN Food and...

Man accused of murdering Jo Cox refuses to plead guilty

LONDON The man accused of killing British lawmaker Jo Cox a week before the June referendum on EU...

UK to opt out of rights laws to protect troops

LONDON Britain announced plans on Tuesday to opt out of European human rights law during wartime...

Aussies face charges for stripping in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR Nine Australians detained for stripping down to their underwear at the Formula One...

Bangladeshi mosque architect smashes glass ceiling

DHAKA As one of the only female architects in a country where women rarely even enter mosques...

Indian-Americans plead guilty in immigration scam

JACKSON Mississippi Tarunkumar and Sachin Patel wanted to find a way so that more of their...

4 Shiite women killed in Quetta bus attack

QUETTA Gunmen riding a motorcycle opened fire on a moving bus in Pakistan and killed four women...

Kerry reassures NATO on US pledge, after Trump remarks

BRUSSELS The United States is committed to the collective defense of NATO members Secretary of...

Pope in emotion-charged visit to Italy quake zone

ROME Pope Francis on Tuesday made an emotionally charged visit to the Italian mountain...

Duterte tells US ‘go to hell’, says can buy arms from Russia, China

MANILA Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday told US President Barack Obama to go to hell...

Hurricane Matthew slams ashore in Haiti

PORT AU PRINCE Hurricane Matthew made landfall in southwestern Haiti early Tuesday triggering...

WikiLeaks vows to release more document before US vote

BERLIN WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange vowed Tuesday to publish new significant documents...

Afghan forces flushing Taliban out of Kunduz

KUNDUZ AFGHANISTAN Fighting continued on the outskirts of Kunduz Tuesday as some frightened...

Deadly Hurricane Matthew slams ashore in Haiti

PORT AU PRINCE Hurricane Matthew made landfall in southwestern Haiti early Tuesday triggering...

Around Arab News

Kardashian robbery: Who will buy the jewels?

PARIS Pulling off a 10 million jewel heist is one thing but finding a buyer is another say...

AT&T signs Swift for Super Bowl event

NEW YORK AT T Inc has signed pop star Taylor Swift to an exclusive multiyear partnership that...

Ben Stiller reveals cancer struggle

LOS ANGELES Actor Ben Stiller revealed on Tuesday that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer...

Parker hints at third ‘Sex and the City’ film

NEW YORK Actress Sarah Jessica Parker hinted talks were underway for a third Sex and the City...

Rapper Snoop Dogg shares good vibes at rap awards

NEW YORK Snoop Dogg declared himself upbeat about life and the future of rap as the veteran star...

Rolling Stones tease new blues album

NEW YORK The Rolling Stones hinted that they are about to release their first album in more than...

US spy agency contractor arrested in data theft probe

WASHINGTON The FBI has arrested a man who worked as a contractor for the National Security Agency...

3 win Nobel chemistry prize for molecular machines

STOCKHOLM Frenchman Jean Pierre Sauvage British born J Fraser Stoddart and Dutch scientist...

UAE: Houthi attack on ship ‘terror act’

DUBAI The UAE said on Wednesday Yemeni Houthi forces had attacked a UAE vessel in a strategic Red...

UN declares east Aleppo ‘besieged’

GENEVA The rebel controlled east of Syria s Aleppo has officially been declared a besieged area...

Israeli police to question US billionaire in Netanyahu probe

JERUSALEM Israeli police plan to question US billionaire and World Jewish Congress president...

Embiid, Saric debut as 76ers begin without Simmons

PHILADELPHIA The Philadelphia 76ers finally had some good news as they deal with the bad news of...

WWE Live Riyadh announces schedule of matches

JEDDAH With a month to go organizers on Wednesday announced the schedule of matches for the two...

Hussein Abdullah clings to slender lead after gripping tussle with Saudi rival

ERFOUD Morocco Nissan s Adel Hussein Abdulla gained and maintained a slender lead in the FIA T2...

Ryder Cup star Pieters looks to have PGA Tour card

ST ANDREWS Scotland Ryder Cup rookie sensation Thomas Pieters wants to repeat his impressive...

Murray into quarters; youngsters take charge in Beijing

BEIJING Andy Murray stormed into the China Open quarterfinals with a 6 2 6 1 victory over Andrey...