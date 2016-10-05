  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 39 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World court rejects epic N-case against India, Pakistan, Britain

World

World court rejects epic N-case against India, Pakistan, Britain

AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE |

Judges enter the World Court in The Hague, Netherlands, on Wednesday. (AP)

THE HAUGE: The UN’s highest court on Wednesday narrowly threw out landmark cases brought by the tiny Marshall Islands against India, Pakistan and Britain for allegedly failing to halt the nuclear arms race.
In majority and sharply divided decisions, a 16-judge bench at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled there was no evidence that Majuro had a prior dispute with any of the three nuclear giants or had sought negotiations on the issue.
“The court upholds the objection to jurisdiction” raised by each of the countries, presiding judge Ronny Abraham said in separate rulings, and therefore the tribunal “cannot proceed to the merits of the case.”
The tiny Pacific island nation, with a population of 55,000, was ground zero for a string of devastating nuclear tests on its pristine atolls between 1946-58, carried out by the United States as the Cold War arms race gathered pace.
After the hearings, the Marshalls said it will now “study the ruling” which is final and without appeal.
“Obviously it’s very disappointing,” Marshall Islands lawyer Phon van den Biesen told reporters.
“It’s a dispute that is clear to all of the world except for the judges here,” he said, outside the courtroom in the ICJ’s historic headquarters in the Peace Palace in The Hague.
Initially in 2014, Majuro had accused nine countries of failing to comply with the 1968 nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), which seeks to inhibit the spread of atomic bombs.
But the ICJ already refused to take up cases against the other countries — China, France, Israel, North Korea, Russia and the United States — as they have not recognized the court’s jurisdiction.
Israel has also never formally admitted to having nuclear weapons. The Marshall Islands argued that by not stopping the nuclear arms race Britain, India and Pakistan had breached obligations under the treaty — even if New Delhi and Islamabad have not signed it.
At a poignant March hearing, Majuro’s lawyers painted a vivid picture of the horrors caused by 67 nuclear tests notably the atolls of Bikini and Enewetak.
“Several islands in my country were vaporized and others are estimated to remain uninhabitable for thousands of years,” Tony deBrum, a former Marshall Islands foreign minister, told the court.
“The entire sky turned blood-red,” said deBrum, who was nine when he witnessed the blasts.
Judge Abraham noted the archipelago, “by virtue of the suffering which its people endured as a result of it being used as a site for extensive nuclear testing, has special reasons for concern about nuclear disarmament.”

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in World

Thousands of refugees rescued off Libyan coast

ROME More than 4 650 migrants were saved on Tuesday off the Libyan coast and 28 bodies recovered...

Hurricane cuts off four Cuban towns

GUANTANAMO Large chunks of rock hurled by Hurricane Matthew onto roads in eastern Cuba have cut...

‘Fake sheikh’ reporter guilty of plot to alter evidence in celebrity case

LONDON Mazher Mahmood one of Britain s best known undercover reporters renowned for his fake...

Irish passport applications from Britons double

DUBLIN The number of Irish passport applications by British citizens has almost doubled since...

Trump ‘a big worry’ for potential next French president

PARIS The prospect Donald Trump could become president of the United States is a big worry Alain...

Portugal’s Guterres to be next UN chief

LISBON Former Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Guterres who is poised to become the next UN...

US spy agency contractor arrested in data theft probe

WASHINGTON The FBI has arrested a man who worked as a contractor for the National Security Agency...

Kaine attacks, Pence fights back in VP debate

FARMVILLE VIRGINIA Virginia Sen Tim Kaine aggressively challenged Indiana Gov Mike Pence over a...

Pakistan, India try to defuse tensions amid Kashmir clashes

ISLAMABAD NEW DELHI Pakistan and India traded fresh accusations of cross border fire in Kashmir...

Roadmap charted for cooperation to address climate change

CAIRO Fourteen countries from the League of Arab States and officials from the UN Food and...

Man accused of murdering Jo Cox refuses to plead guilty

LONDON The man accused of killing British lawmaker Jo Cox a week before the June referendum on EU...

UK to opt out of rights laws to protect troops

LONDON Britain announced plans on Tuesday to opt out of European human rights law during wartime...

Aussies face charges for stripping in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR Nine Australians detained for stripping down to their underwear at the Formula One...

Bangladeshi mosque architect smashes glass ceiling

DHAKA As one of the only female architects in a country where women rarely even enter mosques...

Indian-Americans plead guilty in immigration scam

JACKSON Mississippi Tarunkumar and Sachin Patel wanted to find a way so that more of their...

4 Shiite women killed in Quetta bus attack

QUETTA Gunmen riding a motorcycle opened fire on a moving bus in Pakistan and killed four women...

Around Arab News

Thousands of refugees rescued off Libyan coast

ROME More than 4 650 migrants were saved on Tuesday off the Libyan coast and 28 bodies recovered...

World court rejects epic N-case against India, Pakistan, Britain

THE HAUGE The UN s highest court on Wednesday narrowly threw out landmark cases brought by the...

Hurricane cuts off four Cuban towns

GUANTANAMO Large chunks of rock hurled by Hurricane Matthew onto roads in eastern Cuba have cut...

‘Fake sheikh’ reporter guilty of plot to alter evidence in celebrity case

LONDON Mazher Mahmood one of Britain s best known undercover reporters renowned for his fake...

Irish passport applications from Britons double

DUBLIN The number of Irish passport applications by British citizens has almost doubled since...

Trump ‘a big worry’ for potential next French president

PARIS The prospect Donald Trump could become president of the United States is a big worry Alain...

Portugal’s Guterres to be next UN chief

LISBON Former Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Guterres who is poised to become the next UN...

Kingdom’s import bill falls 23.9% to SR43 billion in June

JEDDAH Non oil trade in the Kingdom continued to contract annually during the month of June on...

Petrochemicals lead Tadawul index higher

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s petrochemical stocks rallied on Wednesday after Brent crude oil firmed over...

New Google phones target Apple but could leave Samsung vulnerable

NEW YORK Google s product launch on Tuesday was as much a jab at Apple s iPhone as a sales pitch...

Bahrain foreign reserves halve since 2014

DUBAI Bahrain s foreign reserves have more than halved since the end of 2014 as low oil prices...

Electric car revolution brightens outlook for a medley of metals

LONDON Electric cars such as the Nissan Leaf may look no different from the standard family...

Toyota baby automaton joins growing list of companion robots

TOKYO Toyota Motor Corp has unveiled a doe eyed palm sized robot dubbed Kirobo Mini designed as a...

Kardashian robbery: Who will buy the jewels?

PARIS Pulling off a 10 million jewel heist is one thing but finding a buyer is another say...

AT&T signs Swift for Super Bowl event

NEW YORK AT T Inc has signed pop star Taylor Swift to an exclusive multiyear partnership that...

Ben Stiller reveals cancer struggle

LOS ANGELES Actor Ben Stiller revealed on Tuesday that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer...