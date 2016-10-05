  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 27 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Sterling steadies after fall below $1.27

Economy

Sterling steadies after fall below $1.27

Reuters |

Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May

LONDON: Britain’s pound steadied after growing fears of a ‘hard’ Brexit from the European Union briefly drove it below $1.27 for the first time since 1985.
After hitting a 5-year trough against a broadly stronger euro in early trade in London, sterling recovered ground, helped by Prime Minister Theresa May’s raising doubts over the side effects of ultra-low interest rates and money-printing.
The currency has been buffeted for a fortnight by worries that Britain will prioritise curbing immigration over promoting trade in its divorce from the bloc, perceived as posing further risks to growth and encouraging more stimulus from the Bank of England.
But May added to signs of a shift in thinking by policymakers globally away from monetary stimulus and in favor of governments doing more. That could instead push yields on sterling-denominated government bonds higher.
“We have seen some movements with the different comments today,” said Craig Erlam, a market analyst with Oanda in London.
“May’s comments had an effect but the pound is mainly just correcting a bit after the moves of the past few days.”
Sterling hit a 31-year low of $1.2686 early on Wednesday before recovering to $1.2758, 0.2 percent higher on the day. It fell as much as 0.5 percent to 88.43 pence per euro before also clawing its way back into positive territory.
The broad takeaway for markets from this week’s conference of May’s ruling Conservative Party has been its intention of prioritising the question of immigration. The pound has fallen past long-term lows set in early July in response.
Investors worry a ‘hard’ Brexit will gum up labor markets, weaken foreign investment and encourage banks and other global companies to cut back on jobs and operations in Britain.
A report on Tuesday commissioned by consultancy firm Oliver Wyman said Britain’s financial industry could lose up to 38 billion pounds ($48.3 billion) in revenue if the deal leaves it with restricted access to the EU single market.
“Sterling can fall further given the UK’s balance of payments vulnerability and likely future constitutional uncertainty,” said Roger Hallam, Currencies Chief Investment Officer with JP Morgan Asset Management in London.
“The pound is relatively cheap against most currencies when viewed from a historical standpoint. We believe this discount is well warranted and will likely extend further given the additional risk premium international investors will require to invest in the UK and sterling denominated assets.”
Better-than-expected readings of sentiment among construction and manufacturing purchasing managers this week have done little to brighten the mood. Services numbers were also better than forecast but not initially enough to pull it higher on the day.
Before May’s speech, Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent told a Wall Street Journal event that the Bank of England could raise interest rates if sterling fell sharply enough, but said that so far its moves have been orderly.
“Sterling has finally and belatedly responded to the heightened and prolonged Brexit uncertainty, notwithstanding a resilient UK economy and prospects of significant UK fiscal stimulus,” said Greg Gibbs, director of independent research house Amplifying Global FX Capital.
“The outlook remains negative, but it is risky to jump on the selling bandwagon.”

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Economy

Credit Suisse: Concerns about riyal devaluation misplaced

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia has enough tools at its disposal to avoid any devaluation in the foreseeable...

Oil up 13% since OPEC announced output cuts

NEW YORK Oil prices rose about 2 percent on Wednesday hitting their highest since June after the...

Real estate development ‘playing growing role in Saudi finance sector’

JEDDAH The contribution of oil production to Saudi Arabia s annual economic growth is likely to...

KSA non-oil private sector growth continues

JEDDAH Saudi non oil private sector growth continued in September although the rate of...

SEC awards France’s Engie $1.2bn contract

JEDDAH Saudi Electricity Co said that in partnership with Saudi Aramco it had awarded a contract...

IMF says global debt tops $152 trillion, urges some to spend more

WASHINGTON The world is swimming in a record 152 trillion in debt the IMF said even as the...

Kingdom’s import bill falls 23.9% to SR43 billion in June

JEDDAH Non oil trade in the Kingdom continued to contract annually during the month of June on...

Petrochemicals lead Tadawul index higher

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s petrochemical stocks rallied on Wednesday after Brent crude oil firmed over...

New Google phones target Apple but could leave Samsung vulnerable

NEW YORK Google s product launch on Tuesday was as much a jab at Apple s iPhone as a sales pitch...

Bahrain foreign reserves halve since 2014

DUBAI Bahrain s foreign reserves have more than halved since the end of 2014 as low oil prices...

Electric car revolution brightens outlook for a medley of metals

LONDON Electric cars such as the Nissan Leaf may look no different from the standard family...

Toyota baby automaton joins growing list of companion robots

TOKYO Toyota Motor Corp has unveiled a doe eyed palm sized robot dubbed Kirobo Mini designed as a...

Saudi Electricity awards France’s Engie $1.2bn power station contract

JEDDAH Saudi Electricity Co said that in partnership with Saudi Aramco it had awarded a contract...

Sterling hits 31-year low; report on ECB helps euro

NEW YORK The sterling stumbled to its weakest against the dollar in 31 years on fears over...

Burj Rafal Hotel Kempinski wins two new awards

Burj Rafal Hotel Kempinski announced that it has been awarded Saudi Arabia s Leading Hotel and...

Lifestyle Developers gets two international real estate awards

Saudi based Lifestyle Developers company has won two international awards in the field of real...

Around Arab News

Credit Suisse: Concerns about riyal devaluation misplaced

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia has enough tools at its disposal to avoid any devaluation in the foreseeable...

Sterling steadies after fall below $1.27

LONDON Britain s pound steadied after growing fears of a hard Brexit from the European Union...

Oil up 13% since OPEC announced output cuts

NEW YORK Oil prices rose about 2 percent on Wednesday hitting their highest since June after the...

Real estate development ‘playing growing role in Saudi finance sector’

JEDDAH The contribution of oil production to Saudi Arabia s annual economic growth is likely to...

KSA non-oil private sector growth continues

JEDDAH Saudi non oil private sector growth continued in September although the rate of...

SEC awards France’s Engie $1.2bn contract

JEDDAH Saudi Electricity Co said that in partnership with Saudi Aramco it had awarded a contract...

IMF says global debt tops $152 trillion, urges some to spend more

WASHINGTON The world is swimming in a record 152 trillion in debt the IMF said even as the...

Thousands of refugees rescued off Libyan coast

ROME More than 4 650 migrants were saved on Tuesday off the Libyan coast and 28 bodies recovered...

World court rejects epic N-case against India, Pakistan, Britain

THE HAUGE The UN s highest court on Wednesday narrowly threw out landmark cases brought by the...

Hurricane cuts off four Cuban towns

GUANTANAMO Large chunks of rock hurled by Hurricane Matthew onto roads in eastern Cuba have cut...

‘Fake sheikh’ reporter guilty of plot to alter evidence in celebrity case

LONDON Mazher Mahmood one of Britain s best known undercover reporters renowned for his fake...

Irish passport applications from Britons double

DUBLIN The number of Irish passport applications by British citizens has almost doubled since...

Trump ‘a big worry’ for potential next French president

PARIS The prospect Donald Trump could become president of the United States is a big worry Alain...

Portugal’s Guterres to be next UN chief

LISBON Former Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Guterres who is poised to become the next UN...

Kingdom’s import bill falls 23.9% to SR43 billion in June

JEDDAH Non oil trade in the Kingdom continued to contract annually during the month of June on...

Petrochemicals lead Tadawul index higher

JEDDAH Saudi Arabia s petrochemical stocks rallied on Wednesday after Brent crude oil firmed over...