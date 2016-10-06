Vision 2030 impresses Belgian govt and business community

RIYADH: The Kingdom is keen to implement policies deemed in compliance with its ambitious Vision 2030 and the National Transformation Program 2020 (NTP), participants in an event that discussed the best way to ensure energy efficiency said.

Saud Al-Askar, deputy governor of the Saudi Standards, Quality and Meteorology Organization (SASO) for Quality and Conformity said in his address at the event that energy-efficient products imported into the Kingdom are being given top priority in preference to those that consume more energy.

"We are imposing an extra charge on inferior-quality machines that consume more energy, while such charges will be waived off efficient machines,” he said, pointing out that it is being done to discourage the import of such items.

"The Belgian government and business community are extremely impressed by Vision 2030 and the National Transformation Plan of the Kingdom. As you all know, the plan contains well-focused measures to diversify the economy, promote job creation, and stimulate investments. Belgium is interested in participating and contributing as much as possible to this transformation plan,” The Belgian Ambassador Geert Criel, who took part in the event, said

"The Saudi Energy Efficiency Center of the Ministry of Energy points out that buildings consume 80 percent of the electricity produced in the Kingdom, and 50 percent of that goes to air conditioning. In other words, 40 percent of all the electricity in the Kingdom is consumed by air conditioning units.”

In his opening remarks, Japanese Ambassador Norihiro Okuda said that last year marked the 60th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relationship between Japan and Saudi Arabia. Throughout this period, the two countries have been bound by the strong ties of cooperation in the energy field.

"Energy efficiency and conservation has always been a serious concern for both of us, but I believe that now is the time for the two countries to take a step further to a new stage in cooperation in energy efficiency and conservation. That’s why our leaders agreed to strengthen our partnership in this regard on the occasion of the visit of Prince Mohammed bin Salman, deputy crown prince, to Japan last month, he added.

"With the current Saudi government vigorously pursuing the policy of less dependence on oil and a more diversified economy in accordance with ‘Saudi Vision 2030,’ there is no doubt that energy efficiency and conservation will be further demanded in Saudi Arabia,” he said.