Saudi Arabia

Taxi firms not linked to Wasl will be suspended

IBRAHIM NAFFEE |

The regulation is also aimed to guarantee security and discipline on the streets, as the companies linking with Wasl will enable security agencies to verify the driver and car’s identity and get access to each trip information. (AFP)

JEDDAH: Taxi firms that are not linked to the Wasl electronic platform will not be allowed to operate in the Kingdom as of this November, a Ministry of Transport official has warned.
As the ministry is working on regulating the taxi sector, it demanded all limousine firms to correct their status by being completely linked to one of the authorized vehicle-directing companies before the end of the month of Muharram.
Turki Al-Toaimi, general supervisor of communication and marketing at Transport Ministry, said the electronic network “Wasl,” will help security authorities identify taxi drivers and get information on their trips.
“All taxi firms must be linked to this electronic network that was announced in July 2016. The Transport Ministry seeks to organize the taxi sector. At the same time, the new regulation of the sector will help the ministry exercise control on all transportation services in the Kingdom,” he told Arab News.
“The private cab facilities have been given a three-month grace period to achieve linkage to any of the 14 authorized companies which provide app-based services,” Al-Toaimi said.‏
He added that the move will eventually result in creating more jobs for Saudis in this sector as the ministry allows them to use their own cars to transport clients, while expatriates can only use vehicles owned by their sponsoring companies. However, both should be licensed and should meet requirements of the service.
‏”We are trying to bridge the gap between supply and demand by nationalizing the private transport sector as most of drivers are illegal residents who are using unlicensed vehicles,” Al-Toaimi explained.
The general supervisor explained that the move is also aimed to guarantee security and discipline on the Saudi streets, as the companies linking with Wasl will enable security agencies to verify the driver and car’s identity and get access to each trip information.
“The regulation is designed to limit random and chaotic wandering by cars, and to reduce crowding on the streets by shutting down irregular vehicles,” he added.

