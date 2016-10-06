Kudos to Saudi government

I was impressed by Arab News article “Saudi Arabia is putting on a spectacular show!” published on Oct. 3 regarding the achievements of the Kingdom in the past few years. I strongly endorse views about Saudi government performing better than its richer peers from around the world. The announcement that the Saudi civil service will undergo reforms to boost enthusiasm and productivity among employees through rewards and increments after evaluating their performance is a positive decision. This will certainly keep the government entities and its employees on their toes to increase their output.

Under the new service rules, government employees will also be regularly assessed according to key performance indicators and rewarded based on their achievements.

Moreover, the decision to allow hosting concerts and wrestling championships will transform country’s entertainment sector and strengthen its positive image abroad. I am happy to read all these new developments announced by the Saudi government. — Syed Rafathullah Shah, Jeddah