  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Kudos to Saudi government

Letters

Kudos to Saudi government

Arab News |

I was impressed by Arab News article “Saudi Arabia is putting on a spectacular show!” published on Oct. 3 regarding the achievements of the Kingdom in the past few years. I strongly endorse views about Saudi government performing better than its richer peers from around the world. The announcement that the Saudi civil service will undergo reforms to boost enthusiasm and productivity among employees through rewards and increments after evaluating their performance is a positive decision. This will certainly keep the government entities and its employees on their toes to increase their output.
Under the new service rules, government employees will also be regularly assessed according to key performance indicators and rewarded based on their achievements.
Moreover, the decision to allow hosting concerts and wrestling championships will transform country’s entertainment sector and strengthen its positive image abroad. I am happy to read all these new developments announced by the Saudi government. — Syed Rafathullah Shah, Jeddah

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Letters

Intervention in Yemen was necessary

I endorse views of Arab coalition forces spokesman Brig Gen Ahmed Al Assiri that Saudi led...

Oh! My mother-in-law

Should I laugh or feel sad This is how my mind reacted after reading Mother in law behind 3 of...

Houthis must be declared terrorists

If anyone still believes that Houthis are fighting for a just cause then that s the end of it The...

Western media bias

We get to read reports time and again in the Western media accusing Saudi Arabia and other Muslim...

SAARC states should behave sensibly

Ever since the formation of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation SAARC numerous...

Community service punishment for 'Abu Sin'?

The Arab News Editorial Abu Sin deserves a tryout not a trial was sound logical convincing and at...

Standing shoulder-to-shoulder

Saudi Arabia s leadership is strongly focused on strengthening ties with other countries on...

Stricter monitoring of social media

This is in reference to Arab News story Govt has the right to monitor block social media networks...

Honor killing

It was shocking to read a story about a brother killing his sister for marrying an Arab non Saudi...

US Congress must listen to sane voices

This refers to news Prominent Americans label JASTA badly misguided legislation US Congress vote...

OIC’s focuss on education

This refers to news OIC meet in Tashkent to focus on education published in Arab News It was...

Was Shimon Peres a man of peace?

Israeli atrocities against the innocent and unarmed civilians of Palestine are no secret The...

JASTA: The Sooner Congress fixes it, the better

The US lawmakers decision to change JASTA is pragmatic because it will hurt American interests...

A bunch of terrorists

Referring to the continued military action in Syria the US has warned that unless Kremlin stops...

It’s slowdown, not recession

This refers to Arab News report Kingdom executes 300bn worth of projects defying regional...

Austerity begins at home

This is in reference to Arab News article Ministers pay cut Sept 27 Running state affairs is not...

Around Arab News

Obama’s messy policies

This refers to the Arab News article Pro Israel Or pro Palestinian What will be Obama s legacy...

Intervention in Yemen was necessary

I endorse views of Arab coalition forces spokesman Brig Gen Ahmed Al Assiri that Saudi led...

Kudos to Saudi government

I was impressed by Arab News article Saudi Arabia is putting on a spectacular show published on...

GCC ministers discuss uniform anti-terror law

RIYADH Justice ministers from the six member Gulf Cooperation Council GCC on Wednesday stressed...

Portugal’s Guterres set to be UN secretary-general

UNITED NATIONS Portugal s former prime minister Antonio Guterres is poised to become the next...

Saudi lawyers undergo training to represent the needy for free

JEDDAH One hundred lawyers recently completed a training session that qualifies them to represent...

Taxi firms not linked to Wasl will be suspended

JEDDAH Taxi firms that are not linked to the Wasl electronic platform will not be allowed to...

Municipality Excellence Expansion Summit opens in Riyadh

RIYADH Modernization of the municipalities was the theme of the Municipality Excellence Expansion...

UN applauds Saudi Arabia’s global humanitarian efforts

RIYADH Saudi Arabia won laurels from the United Nations on Wednesday for its continuous global...

Despite Houthi intransigence, Yemeni government committed to peace

JEDDAH New attempts are being made to revive a political dialogue between the Yemeni government...

Vision 2030 impresses Belgian govt and business community

RIYADH The Kingdom is keen to implement policies deemed in compliance with its ambitious Vision...

Book describing Palestinians as terrorists is withdrawn

JEDDAH The Education Ministry has withdrawn a textbook from international schools which describes...

Daesh was nurtured by Iran, says former Syrian vice president

Former Syrian Vice President Abdul Halim Khaddam believes that the United States is no longer...

He came across as a proud yet frustrated Syrian, says journalist who interviewed Khaddam

Leila Hatoum the Dubai based Lebanese journalist who interviewed former Syrian Vice President...

World powers pledge aid for Afghanistan

BRUSSELS World powers pledged billions of dollars for war ravaged Afghanistan until 2020 at talks...

Food shortages hit Kunduz as residents flee fighting

KUNDUZ Afghanistan Food was running short as forces in Afghanistan battled Taliban militants for...