Intervention in Yemen was necessary

I endorse views of Arab coalition forces’ spokesman Brig. Gen. Ahmed Al-Assiri that Saudi-led coalition was forced to intervene in Yemen published in Arab News on Oct. 4.

It's quite natural for a country to react when one if its adversaries start interfering in internal affairs of its neighbor politically and militarily. You can't just sit back and watch while your enemy dethrones an elected government in your neighborhood and tries to install a militia hostile toward you.

An unstable neighbor is bound to destabilize your country, resulting in border skirmishes becoming a daily affair. Therefore, Iran's interference in Yemen's internal affairs is a direct threat to Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries. The coalition was left with no option but to intervene to keep Tehran's influence at bay.

Since Yemen is one of the poorest countries in the world, it was obviously easier for the Iranian government to buy Houthi militia with the petrodollars and incite an uprising against the elected government. Brig. Gen. Ahmed rightly pointed out that Iran would have deployed missiles also on the Yemeni soil after installing its Houthi-run puppet government. Hence, the coalition had no other option but to intervene to restore an elected government in Sanaa. — Abbas Aleem, Riyadh