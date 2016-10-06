Obama’s messy policies

This refers to the Arab News article "Pro-Israel? Or pro-Palestinian? What will be Obama's legacy?" published on Oct. 1.

The fact is that US President Barack Obama has created catastrophic situation for the Sunni countries during his tenure by supporting Iran and its allied groups.

Overtly, Iran and Israel have been fighting each other but in fact, they are supporting each other secretly. Same thing goes for the US president who has soft corner for Iran - just like Israel — and this is the reason White House lifted decades-old sanctions against Tehran during Obama's tenure.

The US president was very prompt to act against Al-Qaeda, Nusra Front, etc., but what about fascist groups Hezbollah and Houthis, who have been creating havoc globally. He has not taken any initiative against them. It indicates that the US administration is not willing to act against groups and governments harboring hatred against the Sunni countries.

Obama has been very vocal for the rights of Palestinians but practically has done nothing. Instead, his government is obliging the oppressor Israel. The proof is that the Obama administration has released nearly $38 billion in aid to Israel in a span of less than ten years. Had Obama been sincere and earnest in his approach, he would have stopped aid to Israel and instead supported the innocent Palestinians. In fact, he just toed the line of his predecessors and never took any concrete action to solve the problem of Palestine.

Saudi Arabia has been an ally of the US, but sanctioning JASTA against it for no faults of it, indicates that the US cannot be a trusted friend. — Anees Lokhande, Jubail