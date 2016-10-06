  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Samsung in hot water after ‘new’ phone catches fire on plane

Science & Technology

Samsung in hot water after ‘new’ phone catches fire on plane

AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE |

An employee poses for photographs with Samsung Electronics’ Galaxy Note 7 new smartphone at its store in Seoul, South Korea. (Reuters)

CHICAGO: A US flight was evacuated prior to takeoff when a passenger’s Galaxy Note 7 — reportedly a replacement in Samsung’s global recall — caught fire, landing the company in new controversy.
Samsung has been struggling with a recall of 2.5 million Galaxy Note 7 handsets due to complaints of exploding batteries, a problem the replacement phones are supposed to fix.
But on Wednesday, a Southwest Airlines flight leaving Louisville, Kentucky was evacuated after a passenger’s new Samsung phone began emitting smoke.
Brian Green, the owner, told tech news website The Verge that the phone was a replacement, which he picked up on Sept. 21. He also provided a picture of its box, which has a black square symbol indicating that it was a replacement.
Some 60 percent of US consumers had swapped their devices for replacements by the end of last month.
The Verge reported Green had powered down the phone for takeoff, an account The New York Times confirmed through other eyewitnesses.
The heat damage from the apparent explosion was so severe that a fire official could not independently verify the model of the phone, according to ABC News.
“Until we are able to retrieve the device, we cannot confirm that this incident involves the new Note7,” Samsung said in a statement.
“We are working with the authorities and Southwest now to recover the device and confirm the cause,” the company added.
“Once we have examined the device we will have more information to share.”
The unprecedented recall, the first involving Samsung’s flagship smartphone, has struck a blow to the reputation of the South Korean electronics giant, the world’s largest smartphone maker.
With ever-fiercer competition, Samsung is desperate to avoid a full-blown disaster that could hammer its reputation.
Meanwhile the recall could cost the firm $3 billion in the long run, some analysts say.
“The continued news reports about the Note 7 aren’t good for Samsung, especially for its brand reputation,” Park Kang-ho, an analyst at Daishin Securities Co. told Bloomberg.
“If the noise continues even as phones are replaced, consumers will start raising doubts over the next Galaxy S model, so the faster Samsung settles things the better for its business.”
Southwest Airlines said in a statement that all customers and crew “deplaned calmly and safely via the main cabin door.”

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Science & Technology

3 win Nobel chemistry prize for molecular machines

STOCKHOLM Frenchman Jean Pierre Sauvage British born J Fraser Stoddart and Dutch scientist...

Strange states' of matter earns trio Nobel Physics Prize

STOCKHOLM Sweden The study of strange states of matter which may one day yield superfast and...

Google launches Pixel smartphone in hardware push

SAN FRANCISCO USA Google on Tuesday launched its Pixel smartphone with built in assistant as the...

Japanese scientist wins Nobel for study of cell recycling

NEW YORK Like a busy city a cell works better if it can dispose of and recycle its garbage Now a...

Facebook’s ‘marketplace’ to make buying, selling of items more easy

NEW YORK Facebook says some 450 million people use its site mainly the Groups feature to buy and...

Social media giving big boost to businesses

In this day and age it is hard to imagine a business without its presence on social media If not...

Five Snapchat settings every user must know

Following are five important Snapchat setting posted by Mashable 1 Personalize friend emojis Tap...

Samsung Galaxy’s overheating problem ‘to be fixed’

Oculus has released an update that fixes battery drain and overheating problems with some Samsung...

Sugar gives bees a happy buzz: study

MIAMI United States An unexpected sugary snack can give bees a little buzz and appears to lift...

There is ‘life on Jupiter’s moon’

MIAMI More evidence of possible water plumes erupting from the surface of Jupiter s icy moon...

Elon Musk unveils plan for Mars ‘city’

GUADALAJARA MEXICO SpaceX chief Elon Musk unveiled on Tuesday ambitious plans to establish a city...

Candy Crush creator to launch mobile shooter game

According to a job listing on Candy Crush maker King s website the company is working on a mobile...

Snapchat foraying into new territory

Everyone is competing with Snapchat Its competitors are not shying away from copying its features...

Deleting voice search history made easy

Google lets you delete all of this voice search data It s not visible to anyone other than you...

Get a contact button on Instagram

Instagram s recent launch of business profiles allows you to add a contact button to your profile...

’Telegram’ adds selfie masks

Messaging platform Telegram has beefed up its in app photo editor in what it dubs an...

Around Arab News

Sama Steel, Lahore Badshah easy winners in AMEX cricket

RIYADH Sama Steel and Lahore Badshah scored easy wins over King Faisal Specialists Hospital and...

Samsung in hot water after ‘new’ phone catches fire on plane

CHICAGO A US flight was evacuated prior to takeoff when a passenger s Galaxy Note 7 reportedly a...

Obama’s messy policies

This refers to the Arab News article Pro Israel Or pro Palestinian What will be Obama s legacy...

Intervention in Yemen was necessary

I endorse views of Arab coalition forces spokesman Brig Gen Ahmed Al Assiri that Saudi led...

Kudos to Saudi government

I was impressed by Arab News article Saudi Arabia is putting on a spectacular show published on...

GCC ministers discuss uniform anti-terror law

RIYADH Justice ministers from the six member Gulf Cooperation Council GCC on Wednesday stressed...

Portugal’s Guterres set to be UN secretary-general

UNITED NATIONS Portugal s former prime minister Antonio Guterres is poised to become the next...

Saudi lawyers undergo training to represent the needy for free

JEDDAH One hundred lawyers recently completed a training session that qualifies them to represent...

Taxi firms not linked to Wasl will be suspended

JEDDAH Taxi firms that are not linked to the Wasl electronic platform will not be allowed to...

Municipality Excellence Expansion Summit opens in Riyadh

RIYADH Modernization of the municipalities was the theme of the Municipality Excellence Expansion...

UN applauds Saudi Arabia’s global humanitarian efforts

RIYADH Saudi Arabia won laurels from the United Nations on Wednesday for its continuous global...

Despite Houthi intransigence, Yemeni government committed to peace

JEDDAH New attempts are being made to revive a political dialogue between the Yemeni government...

Vision 2030 impresses Belgian govt and business community

RIYADH The Kingdom is keen to implement policies deemed in compliance with its ambitious Vision...

Book describing Palestinians as terrorists is withdrawn

JEDDAH The Education Ministry has withdrawn a textbook from international schools which describes...

Daesh was nurtured by Iran, says former Syrian vice president

Former Syrian Vice President Abdul Halim Khaddam believes that the United States is no longer...

He came across as a proud yet frustrated Syrian, says journalist who interviewed Khaddam

Leila Hatoum the Dubai based Lebanese journalist who interviewed former Syrian Vice President...