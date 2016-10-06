  • Search form

Sports

Sama Steel, Lahore Badshah easy winners in AMEX cricket

ARAB NEWS |

Samiullah – 56 runs and 3 wickets.

Rizwan Manzoor 71 runs and 3 wickets.

Noman Farooq 101 runs

Waseem 106 runs.

RIYADH: Sama Steel and Lahore Badshah scored easy wins over King Faisal Specialists Hospital and Lahore Lions respectively in the sixth round of the AlKharaj League AMEX Twenty20 Cricket Tournament organized by the Riyadh Cricket Association.
Sama Steel made first use of the track and scored 232 for 5. Raja top-scored with 72 runs followed by Rizwan’s 71 and Asif’s 45 runs. Imtiaz took 2 wickets. KFSH Blues in reply managed 183 runs. Nadeem Babar smashed 53 runs and Imtiaz got 42. Asif and Rizwan shared 3 wickets each. Adnan got 2. The Steelmen won by 49 runs.
In the other match, Lahore Badshah defeated Lahore Lions by 7 wickets. Lahore Lions were bowled out for a paltry 123. Imran and Yasir bagged 3 wickets each while Fahad and Akram shared four wickets. In reply, Lahore Badshah chased the target in 11.5 overs. Yasir scored 45 runs while Imran made 35.
Elsewhere, Amer Holidays ousts Riyadh Aces by 5 wickets. Riyadh Aces batted first and posted 174 for 8. Hassan scored 41 runs and Saleem got 28. Saeed pocketed 3 and Samiullah 2 wickets respectively. In reply, Amer Holidays chased the target in 17.1 overs. Samiullah remained unbeaten on 59 and Shamas scored 35.
Brief Scores:
Huraymala League: Riyadh Blues 236 for 3: (Sufyan 92, Mazhar 66) beat Kohsar 142: (Qasim 36; Junaid, Yousaf & Fiaz 2 wkts) by 94 runs. Cricket Samarwa 169 for 6: (Mujahid 41, Aasif 34; Shakeel 3 wkts) beat Riyadh Warriors 168 for 8: (Hamza 50; Imran 4 wkts) by 4 wkts. GKIISC 138 for 7: (Shanu 29, Javed 28) beat Riyadh Royals 134: (Dilawar 72; Gayan 4 wkts) by 3 wkts. Friends 151 for 4: (Irshad 59, Rustam Faiz 42, Tayyab 2 wkts) thumped L’usine 144: (Rustam Ali 50, Nauman 3 wkts) by 6 wickets. Kashmir 208: (Mansoor 3 wkts) lost to KFSH Green 251 for 8: (Waseem 106) by 43 runs.
Hayer League: Tigers 190 for 3: (Kamran 53, Salish 48, Sharif 33) beat Etihad 189 for 8: (Chand 67, Bilal 35; Wasif 3 wkts) by 7 wkts. Lahore Badshah Green 174 for 8: (Zeeshan 50; Mithun & Fenil 2 wkts each) beat Indian Strikers 170 for 8: (Vijay 34, Kumar 31; Awais & Atif 3 wkts each) by 2 wkts. Rising Stars 174: (Zahoor 31, Laik 26; Ayub 4 wkts) lost Kashmir Strikers 218 for 7: (Umar 70; Pervaiz 3 wkts) by 44 runs. Riyadh Panthers 172 for 6: (Asim 43, Raza 28; Asif 2 wkts) beat TBCC 147 for 6: (Shareed 39; Farooq & Asim 2 wkts each) by 25 runs.
Diriyah League: Smashers 163 for 5: (Yasser 57, Talal 48) beat Pak Stallions 159 for 8: (Qaiser 50; Zeeshan 3 wkts) by 5 wkts. Phoenix 232 for 5: (Noman 101, Haseeb 93; Anwar 2 wkts) beat Karachi Kings 120: (Arshad 50; Atif & Shamroz 3 wkts) by 112 runs. Riyadh Rhinos 127: (Qadeer 33; Satar, Arif & Shoib 3 wkts each) lost to Battagram Zalmi 128 for 3: (Azmat 54) by 7 wkts.

