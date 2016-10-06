  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 6 min 32 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Banks, petrochemical

Economy

Banks, petrochemical shares boost Tadawul

Reuters |

A man shows banknotes at a money exchange shop in Riyadh. (Reuters)

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s stock market continued rebounding on Thursday, led by bank and petrochemical shares, but most markets in the region weakened.
Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All-Share Indexrose 0.8 percent, although trading volume shrank to a modest level, suggesting many investors were staying out of the market.
The banking index, beaten down in past days by news that banks would have to reschedule consumer loans and housing mortgages as government austerity steps cut their customers’ incomes, rose 1.1 percent.
Some petrochemical shares were also strong after Brent oil futures rose as high as $52.09 per barrel Wednesday, the highest since early June.
National Petrochemical, which had surged 8.2 percent on Wednesday, climbed a further 3.0 percent to 15.60 riyals; NCB Capital and SICO upgraded their views of the stock this week, with targets of 17.30 and 19.00 riyals respectively.
National Industrialization (Tasnee), which has petrochemical assets, gained 4.0 percent.
But telecommunications firm Zain Saudi pulled back 3.9 percent after rising in the previous two days on hopes it would benefit from deregulation.
Many stocks directly exposed to consumer demand continued to slide because of the austerity policies; retailer Al Hokair also fell 3.9 percent.
There was massive trade in Takween’s rights on their last day of trade; the rights sank 37.6 percent as the underlying stock rose 6.4 percent.

Dubai’s index slipped 0.2 percent as shares in Dubai Financial Market fell 2.4 percent.
VTB Capital said MSCI might exclude the stock from its MXAE index in its November review, to be announced on Nov. 14, because of its low capitalization; in order to remain in the index, the stock will have to rise 8 percent by late October, VTB calculated.
Abu Dhabi’s index edged down 0.1 percent while Qatar fell by the same amount. Egypt’s market was closed for a national holiday.

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Economy

ANB showcases commitment to Saudi municipal and infrastructure development

Given its status as one of the largest infrastructure markets in the MENA region Saudi Arabia is...

Etihad Aviation, TUI discuss partnership in tourism

Etihad Aviation Group and TUI AG confirmed they are in discussions to create a strong European...

Hadath Group to manage communications for realty event

Hadath International Group has been named the PR and communications agency for the Jeddah Urban...

King Abdullah Port tops as world’s fastest growing harbor

A report issued in 2016 by Container Management magazine a British global publication specialized...

ITFC and OECD discuss trade development capabilities

Hani Salem Sonbol CEO of the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation ITFC a member of the...

Van Cleef & Arpels collaborates with Saudi Design Week

Van Cleef Arpels collaborates with Saudi Design Week in celebrating the art of fine jewelry while...

SABIC hosts training program for senior government officials

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation SABIC held a week long training program at the SABIC Academy...

Sterling drops to 31-year low on ‘hard Brexit’

LONDON Sterling fell to a 31 year low on Thursday on fears of a hard exit by Britain from the...

LNG prices enjoying seasonal gains, but joy may be short-lived

LAUNCESTON Australia It s around about now that liquefied natural gas LNG spot prices usually...

Business summit in Gujarat draws positive Saudi response

RIYADH Saudi businessmen in large numbers will participate in the high profile international...

Saudi Arabia, Russia role ‘critical in rebalancing oil markets’

JEDDAH Saudi based economists see a crucial role for the Kingdom and Russia in rebalancing the...

Wheat, rice harvests headed for record high: FAO

ROME The world s wheat and rice producers are headed for a record harvest this year drastically...

IMF's Lagarde: Globalization must be ‘different’

WASHINGTON Globalization has largely benefited the world but must be different in the future with...

Sri Lanka to pay $115 million for canceling planes

COLOMBO Sri Lanka s cash strapped national carrier said it will pay a penalty for canceling...

Deposits in Saudi banks drop by 3.1% to SR1.58 trillion by end of July

JEDDAH The liquidity strains in the domestic economy stem from the declining trend of the...

’Smart speakers’ are angling to colonize your living room

NEW YORK Does your home really need a smart speaker that can answer questions call you an Uber...

Around Arab News

Pakistan cracks down on TV airing Indian content as tension escalates

ISLAMABAD Pakistan s media regulator has launched a crackdown on companies airing Indian...

UN: Situation in Kunduz is ‘rapidly deteriorating’

KUNDUZ Afghanistan Fighting in the northern Afghan city of Kunduz has led to a rapidly...

3 suspected militants die in Indian Kashmir attack

SRINAGAR Indian soldiers Thursday killed three suspected militants who tried to attack an army...

Emergency hunger levels likely to hit Madagascar by year-end

ROME Hunger is expected to reach emergency levels by the end of the year in drought hit southern...

Israel betrayed trust: White House

WASHINGTON The White House accused Israel of a betrayal of trust Wednesday in an unusually sharp...

Norway seeks ban on burqas in classrooms

OSLO Norway s right wing government on Wednesday announced plans to ban the full face Islamic...

Myanmar jails tourist for pulling plug on sermon

MANDALAY A Myanmar court on Thursday jailed a Dutch tourist for three months with hard labor for...

‘Aggression’ slammed as Women’s Boat to Gaza sails into rough waters

JERUSALEM RAMALLAH A group of women activists who tried to break Israel s decade long blockade of...

Makeup expert Julie Taing reveals best kept beauty secrets

When it comes to makeup no one knows more than Sephora We are talking here about the latest...

Top 5 superfoods for athletes

Playing competitive sports is a great way to reduce weight and burn calories In terms of energy...

Kingdom-wide meetings planned to defeat extremism

JEDDAH The King Abdul Aziz Center for National Dialogue KACND is stepping up efforts to boost...

Arabian fashion celebrated in the heart of London

Arabian fashion came to the heart of London for the Ziryab Fashion show held in the stunning...

Don’t diet: Healthier ideas to lose weight

So who has tried getting on a diet and sticking to it I know you re mentally raising your hand...

Miscreants will fail

Expats have played a long and positive role in the development and growth of the Kingdom From...

The buck does not stop here

This is in reference to Binladin Group gets govt funds news published by Arab News on Oct 1 It...

Peace in Afghanistan

This is in reference to Arab News story Blow to Kabul Taliban take Kunduz published on Oct 4 The...